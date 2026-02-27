US President Donald Trump concludes his remarks during the State of the Union address. Photo by ANDREW CABALLERO-REYNOLDS / AFP via Getty Images.

Donald Trump Gives State of the Union Address

On Tuesday, Donald Trump held his State of the Union (SOTU) address to a joint session of Congress. At 1 hour and 47 minutes, the speech was the longest SOTU in U.S. history. During the speech, Trump highlighted several guests in the chamber. During one theatrical moment, he brought out the gold medal men’s U.S. hockey team to portray the country as “winning again.” During another, he singled out family members of victims of violence by undocumented immigrants, challenging attendees to stand in support of the phrase, “the first duty of the American government is to protect American citizens, not illegal aliens.” When Democrats refused to take the bait, Trump proceeded to try to shame them. But the theatrics didn’t seem to work for the audience at home. According to a CNN snap poll, it is Trump’s least well-received State of the Union address.

Virginia Governor Abigail Spanberger gave the Democratic response and was widely praised for pulling no punches against Trump and focusing the Democratic message on affordability heading into the November midterm elections. In the speech, Spanberger hit back at Trump’s speech, saying, “the President did what he always does: he lied, he scapegoated and he distracted, and he offered no real solutions to our nation’s pressing challenges, so many of which he is actively making worse.” She added, “Is the president working to make life more affordable for you and your family? Is the president working to keep Americans safe, both at home and abroad? Is the president working for you?”