The Supreme Court as composed June 30, 2022 to present. Credit: Fred Schilling, Collection of the Supreme Court of the United States.

SCOTUS Strikes Down Trump’s Emergency Tariffs

On Friday, in a 6-3 ruling, the U.S. Supreme Court struck down a portion of Donald Trump’s tariffs that he imposed using the International Emergency Economic Powers Act (IEEPA.) Trump’s use of the 1970s law was controversial from the start because the statute never once uses the word “tariff.” According to The AP, the majority of the Court, including the three liberal Justices along with Chief Justice Roberts and Justices Gorsuch and Barrett, “found that the Constitution ‘very clearly’ gives Congress the power to impose taxes, which include tariffs.” In his majority decision, Roberts wrote, “The Framers did not vest any part of the taxing power in the Executive Branch.”

Because not all of Trump’s tariffs utilized IEEPA’s emergency powers as the pretext for imposing them, according to The BBC, around half of Trump’s tariffs will remain in place, going from a 15% levy on imported goods to around 6%. U.S. companies have filed more than 1,000 lawsuits seeking refunds of the tariffs, which amount to $175 billion. The Supreme Court did not lay out a process by which companies would be paid back by the government, but Reuters reports companies will likely have to file suit in the Court of International Trade to receive refunds. Trump was reportedly livid at the news, calling the decision “deeply disappointing” and saying he’s ashamed of "certain members of the court for not having the courage to do what's right for our country.” He suggested he would simply issue an order to raise the tariffs that remained in place to make up for the loss of his illegal emergency tariffs.