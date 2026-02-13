Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) speaks at a press conference on February 12, 2026 in Washington, DC. Photo by Heather Diehl/Getty Images.

Senate Democrats Block DHS Funding Bill

On Thursday, Senate Democrats blocked a DHS funding bill after the White House refused to give in to demands by Democratic leadership for changes to how ICE operates. This all but guarantees a partial government shutdown as of midnight tonight when DHS funding runs out. As a result, federal employees at agencies including FEMA, the TSA and the Coast Guard won’t be paid, but will continue to work in the interim. Because ICE and Customs and Border Enforcement have access to $75 billion as part of Trump’s budget bill passed last year, their operations will be largely unaffected. But Senate Democratic leader Chuck Schumer made clear, “The path forward is simple: Negotiate serious guardrails that protect Americans, that rein in ICE, and stop the violence.”

The vote comes as Trump’s Border Czar, Tom Homan, announced the drawdown of “Operation Metro Surge,” the ICE operation Trump deployed throughout Minneapolis-St. Paul that left Renee Good and Alex Pretti dead at the hands of federal agents. In his remarks, Homan declared the operation a success, claiming it resulted in the arrests of 4,000 people and made the city safer. Local leaders were skeptical, however. As Minneapolis City Council Member Aurin Chowdhury said in a statement, “We will believe it when we see it — and any ICE presence is a threat to everyone’s safety. We will be left in the aftermath of destruction, and we will have to pick up the pieces of our communities.”

