LEFT: California Gov. Gavin Newsom. Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images. RIGHT: U.S. President Donald Trump. Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images.

There’s a common feeling among Americans across the political spectrum today: fear.

For the right, it is fear of crime; of chaos and anarchy; of being “replaced” by immigrants; and of challenges to the Christian, patriarchal hierarchy that liberals, women and LTBTQs supposedly pose. These fears haven’t changed much over time, but Trump and the right-wing media ecosystem have fabricated, distorted and amplified them to absurd and dangerous levels. Trump’s claim that “Portland is a war-ravaged zone” springs to mind, which, as his own appointee Judge Karin Immergut recently ruled, is “simply untethered to the facts.”

For the left, it is fear of fast-rising fascism; of the erosion and loss of civil and legal rights; of the destruction of the rule of law, civil institutions and scientific research; of international or even civil war; and of a dangerously warming planet, to name a few. These fears felt more manageable under a Democratic administration, even as women lost key rights under this Supreme Court. But under MAGA Trumpism, these fears have spiked. And as political and civic leaders sound warning alarms, the left suffers through the throes of defeatism and paralysis. “It doesn’t matter because we won’t have elections anyway” is an unsupported claim now regularly repeated on the left.

Fear is now a huge factor in how we conduct our politics and even motivate voters on both sides of the political divide. But it’s a bit too simplistic to say, “Both sides use fear now” and “All fears are equal.” We need a deeper understanding of how each side actually uses fear—including why it works so much better for the right than the left and what we can hope to do about it.

We’re all wired for fear, which is why it works so well

Politicians understand that fear works in politics. And that’s because it also works in life.

At the risk of oversimplifying, we’re all descendants of those who knew how to run from danger before it actually caught up to them. Our ancestors needed to extrapolate quickly, sometimes from a single sensation or image, and then react instinctively to the presumed risk. The ones who did that best survived, and that got passed down and hard-wired into our brains, remaining long after the dangers that once existed on the savannahs and in the deep jungles and forests were no longer present.

Our political history reflects how well leaders understood the fear principle. President Lyndon Johnson famously ran his “Daisy” ad, which showed a young girl picking flowers before a mushroom cloud (representing Barry Goldwater’s risk to world peace) blasted her to death. George H.W. Bush ran his “Willie Horton” ad both to leverage deep racism and drive home how Democrats were soft on crime, and that your loved ones were going to be raped and killed as a result.

More recently, Republicans used the tragic murder of Laken Riley to portray all migrants as violent criminals and blame Venezuelan gangs for a host of the nation’s problems, even though immigrants commit far fewer crimes per capita than citizens do.

The Fox Network played footage of a Waymo car on fire in Los Angeles on repeat to suggest the whole city was aflame. It focused on single trans athletes to lead viewers to believe that “biological men” are coming for women’s sports. It even aired video from the Black Lives Matter protests of five years ago to suggest that Portland is in a state of anarchy and chaos today.

To be fair, MSNBC does this, too, in order to trigger the same reflexive fear response. Nazi rallies in Florida suggest that the far right is everywhere. Measles cases in Texas are evidence that our whole health care system is now at risk. Massive wildfires suggest global warming will devastate us far earlier than predicted.

These images trigger mental shortcuts for all of us. The images are vivid, so the danger must be widespread. They happened over there somewhere, so they could happen in our hometowns too. They are terrifying to behold, so the danger must be urgent.

But there is a key difference we need to unpack. On the right, fears are often exceptions to the available data or, even worse, conjured out of nothing at all. They are the molehills made somehow into mountains. Immigrants aren’t committing crimes at higher rates, but the GOP will focus on one murderer to make its entire case. Portland is not a war zone, but if Trump repeats it and Fox shows footage of BLM riots, this claim becomes real in the minds of his MAGA supporters.

On the left, by contrast, the fears discussed are often examples of actual patterns and trends that are supported by evidence and data. They are the craggy, dangerous mountains on the horizon we are actually headed straight toward, not imaginary in the least. ICE abuses caught on film are supported by official records of who is being targeted—and it’s not criminals, as Trump had promised. Measles outbreaks in under-vaccinated regions are a harbinger of what may, under the known science, spread uncontrollably across the country.

So while fear works as a political tool for both sides, it’s important to distinguish that the right uses it to fearmonger about imaginary risks, while the left uses it to forewarn about actual ones.

This, however, sets up an immediate imbalance in how effectively fear can be leveraged and deployed by each side.

The right does fear much better than the left

The right understands that there isn’t a limit to how far it can press the fear pedal. This is why MAGA politicians continue to pound fear as a way to motivate their base.

Conservatives are, on the whole, more security-minded and threat-sensitive, and they will respond more viscerally and immediately to perceived dangers. Moreover, the American right is more racially, religiously and politically homogenous than the left.

Tell voters on the right that the threat comes from an outsider, and the tribe will pull together more closely. Tell them that the outsider actually endangers their way of life, and they will double down on their identity.

Not so much the left. Politicians who try fearmongering with liberals and progressives quickly hit a wall of resistance they simply wouldn’t encounter on the right.

Liberals want things backed up by facts and evidence, and they aren’t prone to fear things that simply aren’t real. They are generally more skeptical of authority. And they are more diverse and accepting, even celebratory of differences, so the whole outsider boogeyman doesn’t work well. Attempts to leverage the “outsider” to scare liberals usually backfire.

That dangerous mountain a politician claims is ahead? The left wants to understand how it’s forming. Give them the data and the peer-reviewed studies. Any whiff of manipulation, and they’ll walk. Moreover, rather than having a limitless and mobilizing effect on the voters, fear can have a dampening and even debilitating effect on the left. Too much doomspeak, and the blue electorate grows exhausted and shuts down.

People often complain that Democrats are bad at messaging. But part of the reason is that the left as a whole tends to mistrust messengers, especially any who play to their fears. This is true even though fear, when properly channeled, is proven to work and to drive results.

So what can we do about this imbalance? Let’s begin with the right. When the right spreads fear, we can’t just counter that with facts and evidence. That won’t work because their fears are not based on such solid things. We need to learn how to dispel the right’s fearmongering through other means.

Defanging fearmongers from the right

Countering the fear narrative from messengers on the right entails understanding their playbook and how they create fear and loathing in the first place. It’s helpful to walk through a few examples to show how these tactics can be neutralized, at least for those all-important, middle-of-the-road voters.

Diluting their vivid and repeated instances. Republicans understand that something people see in stark terms, over and over, feels big. It feels representative. A migrant caravan gets multiplied in the public’s mind a thousand times. A burning car, filmed up close, suggests the whole city must be on fire. Moreover, fear is stickier than hope. We often try to debunk fear by saying, for example, “But murder rates are dropping!” or “But Portland is not a war zone!” That ironically winds up repeating and reinforcing the feared thing.

And we can’t just say “crime is down” or “trans kids in sports are rare” and then show the data. Instead, we need to flood the zone with powerful counter examples. “Look at the life this hard-working immigrant built for his family!” And “Portland has a farmer’s market and a craft beer festival this weekend; check out these pictures!” These are far more effective positive counterweights.

Non-strangers are no danger. Conservatives want to close ranks and label people as outsiders, even invaders. Indeed, it’s no secret why Trump uses “invasion” to describe our immigration system. This kind of insider/outsider division protects the tribe while casting out the stranger. There’s a reason cities are more liberal while rural areas are more conservative: The “tribe” in cities comprises people from all over, so it’s harder to claim that “they” are coming for “us.”

So when fearmongers try to form the in-group, we should work hard to expand it and show that “they” are already part of “us.” For example, nearly every community, even in deep red counties, has some number of families of immigrants who have been anchors there for years. When ICE comes for immigrants, ask what it would feel like to see those families suddenly taken away without warning or due process.

Don’t panic. A familiar go-to for right-wing fearmongers is a sexualized threat to children’s safety. QAnon exists because of people’s gut fear of something terrifying happening to their children. It is a trigger that apparently can be pulled over and over, even to absurd levels.

Cynical politicians focus on trans people in girls’ bathrooms precisely to leverage this fear. Their base already has a false image in their head—such as a bearded grown man in a dress. They make their voters picture that person in a private space reserved for their vulnerable little girls. We can rebalance this by amplifying real trans girls’ pictures and lives, and by focusing on supportive communities where all children, including trans ones, feel safe and respected. We can emphasize normalcy and regularity by noting that people have been using gender neutral bathrooms everywhere without incident.

Catastrophe isn’t imminent. Fearmongers will take the one-in-a-million risk and make it seem likely, even just around the corner. This is why Laken Riley’s murder proved so motivating on the right, while the left was caught flat-footed by it. Moreover, most humans are prone to believing the worst can actually happen at any time to them, and bad things happening to someone else often acts as a confirmation of this bias.

It’s important to acknowledge what happened, but then place it in scale and redirect the focus to different, actual threats. Migrant crime is rare, but it does happen. But there’s a real and bigger threat to people’s lives from the unchecked availability of firearms and from the lack of affordable healthcare, which will lead to tens of thousands of medical bankruptcies and avoidable deaths.

Successful “fear plus” messaging on the left

Because fear is so potent a political tool, leaders on the left must learn how to harness it without falling into the trap of demobilizing or paralyzing their audiences and base of voters. Successful Democratic messengers are able to talk about fear, yet pair it with humor, hope or competence and compassion.

For example, Gov. Gavin Newsom (D-CA) has been warning consistently about the dangers of fascism and authoritarianism. At the same time, he has been brutally and hilariously stripping Trump and the MAGA right of their power by mocking them relentlessly. He reminds us that while we need to take the danger very seriously, that danger is coming from absurdly unserious people.

Newsom understands that fascism thrives on fear. Fascists want the population to quake in terror, not laughter. Like Stephen Colbert and Jimmy Kimmel, who by no coincidence are also prime targets of Trump, Newsom makes us laugh collectively and remain unafraid. Laughter, it turns out, is the strongest antidote to the poison that fear and fascism can spread.

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) takes a different approach. She adeptly uses difficult or traumatic personal experiences, such as being sexually harassed at the Capitol or weeping during a hearing over a child’s death at an ICE detention center, to show how fear can be transformed through narrative, authenticity and vulnerability.

She highlights systemic risks, such as misogyny or detention without due process, which can lead to deep fear, but then recasts them as an opportunity for solidarity and justice. Her warnings alongside Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) about the dangers of oligarchy are always paired with calls to action to get involved, donate and vote.

Former Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg, who is often considered one of the best communicators, regularly demonstrates how to acknowledge that threats exist, while underscoring how competent policy can bring calm and restore confidence in our leaders.

Buttigieg is one of the few Democrats who can go on Fox and consistently win over audiences by redirecting fear toward empathy and solutions. For example, Buttigieg was asked about the highly triggering practice of late-term abortions, which the right has often used to paint all Democrats as “baby killers.” His response should be taught in government classes everywhere. It combined many of the responses to right-wing fearmongering discussed earlier: Buttigieg personalized the “outsider” by telling her story of struggle; he told a positive one about her desire to bear a child; he talked about the real harm being done to women in her position due to bad policies; and he urged everyone listening not to catastrophize but to empathize:

We don’t even have to fear fear itself

With very real dangerous mountains ahead, as well as imaginary ones conjured by the right, there is no avoiding the fear factor in our politics today. But fear doesn’t have to be the sole province of the right, to hurl at its base while paralyzing the left. Effective Democratic communicators understand that they can warn of the dangers and not send us into a panic. They can calmly show the way forward, while deploying humor, irony and personal connection to keep our spirits high.

And so, begging the pardon of F.D.R., these days we do indeed have many things to fear, but fear itself should not be among them. Fear is natural and is a big reason we are all here today. It can be directed to terrible purposes but also to productive ones. Fear from the right can be blunted and its power redirected by effective messengers using proven methods.

The mere existence of fear is also a prerequisite for something of incredible value in the fight against fascism: courage. For courage is what ultimately emerges when we overcome fear, when panic turns to calm, and fear itself turns to unwavering resolve.