This photograph taken in Le-Perreux-sur-Marne, outside Paris on February 9, 2026 shows undated pictures provided by the US Department of Justice on January 30, 2026 as part of the Jeffrey Epstein files. Photo by Martin BUREAU / AFP via Getty Images.

While the Trump Justice Department continues to cover up the Epstein files, and as U.S. media remains focused on high profile names contained in those files, recent reporting from the U.K. has unearthed disturbing new information from within the millions of released documents.

Here is a fact that should stop you cold: Jeffrey Epstein rented at least six storage units across the United States. He filled them with computers, hard drives, CDs, VHS tapes, photographs, address books, and documents pulled from his properties—including from Little Saint James, his private island in the Caribbean, the place survivors called “Pedophile Island.” He paid for some of these units for more than sixteen years. Credit card receipts show payments continuing right up to 2019, the year he died in a Manhattan jail cell.

The FBI, to this day, has not confirmed whether it ever searched them.

The rental records, hiding in plain sight in the more than three million pages of Epstein files released by the Department of Justice on January 30, 2026 were found not by the FBI, not by Pam Bondi’s DOJ, not by any American law enforcement agency—but by Poppy Wood, a reporter for The Telegraph in London. On February 22 she published an exclusive revealing what was there all along for anyone who bothered to read them.

She read them. Nobody else did. Or if they did, they chose not to tell you about it.

The Former Cops Who Cleaned the Crime Scene

In 2005, Palm Beach police were closing in on Epstein. They had been investigating reports from parents whose teenage daughters had been recruited for what Epstein called “massages” at his oceanfront mansion on El Brillo Way. The investigation would eventually identify more than forty potential minor victims.

But before police could execute their search warrant, the house had been, in the words of former Palm Beach Police Chief Michael Reiter, “cleaned up.” Items that should have been there were not. Police found receipts for video equipment, CCTV systems, secret cameras, and two training manuals for sex slaves—but the items themselves were gone.

Where were they? It turns out in at least one storage locker, rented under Epstein’s name and managed by private detectives he had hired for exactly this purpose.