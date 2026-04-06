LEFT: Undated pictures provided by the US Department of Justice on January 30, 2026 as part of the Jeffrey Epstein files. Photo by Martin BUREAU / AFP via Getty Images. RIGHT: U.S. Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche and U.S. Attorney General Pam Bondi speak to one another. Photo by Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images.

Eleven days before police raided Jeffrey Epstein’s Palm Beach mansion in 2005, a private investigator named William Riley sent a memo to Epstein’s criminal defense attorney. Attached was an inventory of items Riley had removed from the house. Three desktop computers. Dozens of telephone directories. Photographs of naked women. Sex toys. Pornography. Riley categorized them as being of “potential evidentiary value.”

When police arrived, the computers were gone. The Department of Justice (DOJ) never obtained them. Twenty-one years later, no law enforcement agency has seen what is on those hard drives.

On March 27, 2026, a member of Congress demanded their return. The deadline is April 9.

On January 30 of this year, the DOJ released more than 3.5 million pages of files related to Jeffrey Epstein — the largest document release in the history of American sex trafficking cases. Countries started reading them. Norway opened a criminal probe into a former prime minister. Britain arrested Prince Andrew. France opened investigations. Turkey and Lithuania launched their own inquiries.

On February 1, Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche went on CNN and said the department had reviewed the files and found “nothing in there that allowed us to prosecute anybody.” On April 2, President Trump fired Pam Bondi and installed Blanche as acting attorney general.

In the weeks since The Big Picture published “Everyone Sees It But Us,” which documented the international response to the release of those files, reporting by NPR, The Post and Courier, CBS News and MS NOW — along with a bipartisan congressional investigation — has surfaced missing documents as well as evidence that had been removed during the investigation. They have also raised new questions about the circumstances of Epstein’s death.

Here is what they found.