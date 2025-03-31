Judge Susan Crawford credit: crawfordforwi.com / Josh Weil credit: joshweil.us

Tomorrow, April 1, is Election Day, but don’t be fooled: the stakes are high in these early Spring elections, particularly in Wisconsin and Florida.

In Wisconsin, liberal Dane County circuit court judge Susan Crawford will face off against conservative Waukesha County circuit court judge Brad Schimel for a coveted seat on the Wisconsin State Supreme Court. The winner will determine the ideological majority on the court. It is also Wisconsin voters’ first opportunity to register opposition at the ballot box to the chaos and cruelty unleashed by Donald Trump and Elon Musk. The latter has invested quite heavily in the race.

In Florida, there are two special House elections to replace former MAGA members of Congress: one in Florida’s first district to replace Matt Gaetz, who resigned after an ill-fated nomination to be Trump’s Attorney General; and one in Florida’s sixth district to replace Michael Waltz, who resigned from the House to be Trump’s National Security Advisor (we all know how that’s going for him.)

In the case of FL-06, the Democratic candidate Josh Weil has been surging in recent polling despite how deeply red the district is (Waltz won election in that district by 30 points just last year.) If Weil can pull off an upset, the already slim GOP majority would be shaved down to just 3 seats, meaning Speaker Johnson would only be able to afford 1 defection to get anything passed through the chamber.

In this election preview, I’ll break down the latest in each race going into Election Day tomorrow, including recent polling. But first, I’ll check in on just how deranged Elon Musk has been as he tries to buy a Wisconsin State Supreme Court seat.

Wisconsin

Much has transpired since I first wrote about Elon Musk’s attempt to buy a State Supreme Court seat in the Badger State.

Musk’s contributions in the race on behalf of Republican Brad Schimel are now up to about $19.3 million, including $3 million to the Wisconsin State Republican Party. The rest breaks down as follows:

In addition to his party donations, Musk's super PAC, America PAC, has spent $11.5 million on digital advertising, mailers, texts, field operations and voter turnout. The Musk-funded political nonprofit Building America's Future has also paid out nearly $4.8 million on TV ads attacking Crawford.

That number went up by at least $2 million as of yesterday, when, during a rally in Green Bay, Musk handed out two separate million-dollar checks to Schimel supporters in a scheme that Wisconsin’s Attorney General claims runs afoul of a state anti-bribery law. Musk proceeded with his giveaway Sunday night after getting the green light from the Wisconsin Supreme Court, but from Democrats’ perspective, it only reinforces their entire campaign message: that Elon Musk is trying to buy this seat for Brad Schimel.

After Musk began investing in the race, Donald Trump endorsed Schimel, which came as little surprise given that Schimel has not hidden his support for MAGA.

Musk and Trump are now pulling out all the stops in this race because the liberal candidate, Judge Susan Crawford, seems to have the momentum going into tomorrow.

Not only has Crawford racked up newspaper endorsements:

And

But a recent poll conducted last week shows Crawford up 8 points.

In addition, while early voting has been strong both in Democratic strongholds such as Milwaukee and Dane Counties as well as GOP-leaning counties, it looks like Milwaukee and Madison finished strong this weekend.

This puts major pressure on the GOP to deliver stronger same-day vote than they had in November.

The stakes are high in this race, which Musk framed in apocalyptic terms, saying “the future of civilization” is at stake, because:

“...if the (Wisconsin) Supreme Court is able to redraw the districts, they will gerrymander the district and deprive Wisconsin of two seats on the Republican side,” Musk said. “Then they will try to stop all the government reforms we are getting done for you, the American people.”

Indeed, the stakes are high, just looking at the issues set to come before the court, per The AP:

The State Supreme Court has two pending cases involving the enforceability of the state’s 1849 ban on abortion. The state high court could also agree to hear a challenge to Wisconsin’s congressional districts, which were unaffected by the 2023 ruling on state districts and continue to reflect an extreme partisan gerrymander, with six of the state’s eight seats held by Republicans. And a changed court could revisit and perhaps even overrule the recent decision outlawing the previous state legislative maps — paving the way for restoration of Republican supermajorities in the Wisconsin legislature.

But for progressive journalist Ari Berman, the stakes are even higher than merely the rulings that the court may decide.

If you’d like to help get the vote out in Wisconsin, there are plenty of ways to volunteer to help Susan Crawford win this crucial race.

And Wisconsin voters, be sure to make a plan to vote!

Florida

In a sign that Trump and the Republican Party are getting nervous about their majority shrinking even further thanks to special elections this Spring, Trump retracted his nomination of Rep. Elise Stefanik to be Ambassador to the UN this past week.

They were particularly spooked by a Democrat winning a special election for a state senate seat in deep red Pennsylvania.

That fear grew after a recent internal GOP poll of the FL-06 race showed Josh Weil, the Democratic candidate, surging ahead of Trump-endorsed Randy Fine to replace Mike Waltz in the House.

Weil followed this up with an incredibly hard-hitting ad:

Weil was also endorsed by the biggest paper in the district, The Orlando Sentinel, as well as by Bernie Sanders.

The race continues to be an uphill climb in such a red district, but early vote numbers are showing encouraging signs for Weil. The early voting universe in this special election is far less Republican than when Waltz won the seat by 30 points last fall, although it is still R+9. What’s uncertain is how many of those Republicans have turned out for Weil and what sort of Election Day turnout Weil can get with his surging momentum.

According to The New York Times:

While Elon Musk may not see the Florida special elections as determining the “future of civilization,” his America PAC did invest $20,000 to texting campaigns there. Poor Randy Fine in the meantime had to invest $600,000 into his own campaign to try to close the fundraising gap with Weil, who has raised an incredible $9.5 million.

There is similar enthusiasm for the Democratic candidate running in the special election in FL-01, Gay Valimont.

Valimont has raised $6.4 million, 5 times that of her Republican opponent, in a Trumpier district that’s further north in the Florida panhandle.

While Waltz won his FL-06 seat by 30% in 2024, Matt Gaetz won his by 37% in FL-01. And as you can see, the early vote there is also far less Republican than in 2024.

Florida Politics puts in perspective just what an uphill climb Valimont has:

Valimont will need to bring a lot of Republicans aboard to have any chance. CD 1 has roughly 312,000 of them, while less than 119,000 Democrats are registered.

But she still has her Republican opponent running scared.

“If they don’t show up to vote today and on Tuesday, it’s going to be a very tight race,” Patronis said. “Too close for me.”

Even if Weil and Valimont don’t win tomorrow, they are clearly making Republicans spend extensive resources in races that shouldn’t even be close.

And big Democratic overperformance in the races versus November 2024 will send a message that the Democratic resistance is alive and well and voting in massive numbers.

These three races aren’t the only special elections happening around the country tomorrow. A lot is at stake all over the U.S., and you can check out more local elections below.

If you are a voter in any of these races or know people who are, share this post and do what you can to get the vote out for the Democratic candidates, if only because it will make Elon Musk sad.

