Donald Trump's cruel mass deportation operation has drawn historic parallels to many of the darkest periods in U.S. history. In a powerful piece originally published at his own Substack, guest writer Professor Tobias Barrington Wolff draws a direct historical connection between the tragic deployment of ICE to Minneapolis and the illegal trafficking of two Black Americans almost 200 hundred years ago, namely, Dred and Harriet Scott.

– Team Big Picture

During the extended assault on the Minneapolis-St. Paul area by ICE and Border Patrol in early 2026, the Whipple Federal Building abruptly went from a largely unknown federal facility to a place of infamy. Located in a small unorganized territory in Hennepin County called Fort Snelling on the outskirts of the Minneapolis-St. Paul Airport, Whipple is where most of the people ICE has subjected to abusive detention during its assault on Minnesota have been taken and held, often with little regard for their citizenship or immigration status. Myriad reports from Whipple tell of substandard detention conditions, denial of access to medical care and violations of the civil and human rights of detainees.

For many, Whipple has just been a way station on a trafficking route that will bring them to the Dilley incarceration facility in South Texas where conditions are even worse. Liam Conejo Ramos, the little boy in the blue bunny hat whom federal immigration agents used as bait to seize his father, was trafficked through Whipple on his way to Dilley. When about a hundred members of the clergy were arrested at the Minneapolis-St. Paul Airport for engaging in peaceful protest of ICE abuses, they chose their location in part because of its proximity to Whipple and the trafficking run through that facility.

A poster of 5-year-old Liam Conejo Ramos accompanies ranking member Rep. Robert Garcia (D-CA). Photo by Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images.

This is not the first time the land around the Whipple Building has been a site of trafficking, violations of human rights, and assaults on the concept of citizenship. Almost two hundred years ago, two Black Americans were illegally trafficked to a U.S. military post located on that same stretch of the Mississippi Riverfront. The garrison was called Fort Snelling, now referred to as Historic Fort Snelling, and it gave that territory in Hennepin County the name it still bears. This aerial view shows both properties today: the Whipple Federal Building on the left side of the frame and Historic Fort Snelling on the right:

Image Credit: Google Maps.

The Black married couple who were trafficked and abused on this land, nearly two centuries before the arrival of ICE, launched a fight for their freedom that changed the United States forever. Their names were Dred and Harriet Scott.

The Missouri Compromise, Fort Snelling, and the Trafficking of Black Americans

The original Fort Snelling was built by the U.S. Army between 1819 and 1825. Located at the confluence of the Mississippi and Minnesota Rivers on land long occupied by the Dakota peoples, the garrison was encompassed within what the U.S. then called the Wisconsin Territory. Federal law had prohibited the practice of enslavement in that territory from the early days of the Republic and that prohibition continued under the Missouri Compromise of 1820, one of the most consequential in the series of obscene bargains Congress struck over the atrocity of slavery. The 1820 law admitted Missouri to the Union as an enslaver state, admitted Maine as a free state, and banned the practice of enslavement in U.S. territory above the 36°30’ latitude outside Missouri itself. The Wisconsin Territory included what are now the States of Iowa, Wisconsin and Minnesota along with parts of the Dakotas. Following the 1820 compromise, enacted shortly after construction of Fort Snelling began, federal law dictated that the military base must be free from enslavement.

Image Credit: University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee Libraries

The practice of enslavement was relentless and metastatic during the first eight decades of the Republic, however, and even a flat federal prohibition on slavery was not enough to prevent the trafficking of Black Americans to Fort Snelling. The relevant language of the Missouri Compromise statute read as follows:

And be it further enacted. That in all that territory ceded by France to the United States, under the name of Louisiana, which lies north of thirty-six degrees and thirty minutes north latitude, not included within the limits of [Missouri], slavery and involuntary servitude, otherwise than in the punishment of crimes, whereof the parties shall have been duly convicted, shall be, and is hereby, forever prohibited: Provided always, That any person escaping into the same, from whom labour or service is lawfully claimed, in any state or territory of the United States, such fugitive may be lawfully reclaimed and conveyed to the person claiming his or her labour or service as aforesaid.

That language creating a caveat for criminal punishment still exists in the Thirteenth Amendment, sad to say, and the provision for the return of “fugitives” reflects a conflict between enslaver states and free states that was written into the original Constitution. But an even more common slavery practice contaminated Fort Snelling from the beginning: the trafficking of Black Americans to free territory on what the enslavers claimed was a transient basis.

When enslavers traveled around the United States they sometimes forced people held in bondage to accompany them as personal servants. When a free state was the travel destination an enslaver would often traffic the individual there nonetheless, introducing slavery on a transient basis into the free jurisdiction. These were not short sojourns. “Transient” often meant a period of years, as was true for both Dred and Harriett Scott.

This aggressive trafficking practice gave rise to one of the major interstate legal disputes of the enslavement period: whether a trafficked individual who was able to secure legal assistance could sue to be declared free after being brought into a free jurisdiction by an enslaver. (I have written about that issue in some depth here.) A noted 1772 ruling of the English Court of King’s Bench, Somerset v. Stewart, had established the principle that the legal status of enslavement cannot be enforced in a free jurisdiction, meaning a person can sue for freedom when trafficked into a free state. By the 1830s courts in Massachusetts, Ohio and even the enslaver state of Louisiana had held the same, though the issue remained highly contested.

It was this practice of trafficking Black Americans into free jurisdictions that gave rise to the dispute that became the Supreme Court case of Dred Scott v. Sandford. One of the places Dred Scott and Harriett Robinson Scott were trafficked was Fort Snelling — the current site of the Whipple Federal Building — which was free land by federal law.

Dred and Harriett Scott at Fort Snelling

Dred Scott was born into circumstances of enslavement in Southampton County, Virginia in about 1799. As a young adult he was trafficked to Alabama to work on an agricultural forced labor camp and then trafficked again some years later to St. Louis, Missouri. A surgeon and U.S. Army officer named John Emerson became Dred Scott’s enslaver in Missouri and forced Scott to move repeatedly, including to a military fort in the free state of Illinois and then to Fort Snelling in 1837.

The front page of ‘Frank Leslie’s Illustrated Newspaper’ covering the Dred Scott case where the US Supreme Court ruled that an enslaved person entering a non-slave state could not therefore gain their freedom. The decision increased anti-slavery feeling in the North, leading to the American Civil War. Photo by MPI/Getty Images.

Harriett Robinson was also born into circumstances of enslavement in Virginia, around the year 1820. Much less is known about her early life. At a certain point a man named Major Lawrence Taliaferro became her enslaver. Taliaferro was a senior federal official in Indian affairs and trafficked Ms. Robinson to Fort Snelling some time between the mid-1820s and early 1830s. She and Dred Scott met at Fort Snelling, married there in 1836 or 1837 and had four children, two of whom died in infancy. John Emerson became enslaver to both adults after they married and then to their children. He trafficked the family to Louisiana for a brief time, back to Fort Snelling, and then to St. Louis, Missouri in 1840. The family’s circumstances and future became less certain when Emerson died in 1843. After finding lawyers to assist them, the Scotts began a quest for freedom that led them to bring a state court lawsuit in 1846 and then a federal lawsuit in 1853.

The Dred Scott Case

Dred and Harriett Scott argued that the decision of their enslavers to traffic them to the free jurisdictions of Illinois and the Wisconsin Territory entitled them to be declared free, both under the law of Missouri where they were still being held in bondage when they brought their lawsuits and by operation of the Missouri Compromise of 1820. They litigated their claims for almost fifteen years and ultimately ended in defeat, first before the Missouri Supreme Court and then in the Supreme Court of the United States.

The 1857 ruling of the U.S. Supreme Court is infamous for its attempt to write a permanent status of dehumanization and disqualification from citizenship for Black Americans into the Constitution. Dred Scott v. Sandford invented a constitutional right for enslavers to traffic people for labor and sexual exploitation anywhere in the United States, overriding prohibitions against enslavement by free States and declaring the Missouri Compromise of 1820 invalid. In the process, it declared that our Constitution was founded on a principle of White Supremacy that held Black Americans “so far inferior that they had no rights which the white man was bound to respect.” Black people could never be made citizens of the United States or any State under the Constitution that Chief Justice Roger Taney narrated.

Dred Scott left no path forward for Black Americans to secure basic human rights or legal protection, no possibility of a political resolution between enslaver States and free States attempting to contain the practice of slavery, and no alternative to White Supremacy as the defining principle of our Constitution. The decision contributed significantly to the descent into open hostilities and war that soon followed. When the Civil War ended and Congress and the States crafted the constitutional amendments that would fundamentally change the formal parameters of our system of government, the enormities of Dred Scott hovered over all those reconstruction deliberations, as historian Eric Foner has put it.

The trafficking and abuse of Dred Scott and Harriet Robinson Scott at Fort Snelling was the human origin of that judicial betrayal. The Scott family stood for the millions of Black Americans seeking to liberate themselves from enslavers. Today the Visitor’s Center at Fort Snelling makes their story and the morally diseased strain of U.S. history in which it unfolded a central part of the account of that land and the continuing importance of the site. The same land along the banks of the Mississippi River where the Whipple Building operates today.

The Struggle for Multiracial Democracy

Prominent thought leaders have drawn the comparison between the abuse and trafficking ICE is perpetrating today and the roots of enslavement that still define our Nation’s story: the raiding parties of masked federal brutes breaking into homes, schools and churches like twenty-first century slave catchers; the schematics for ICE concentration camps in densely packed warehouse buildings that evoke land-bound versions of the death ships that trafficked men and women across the sea from Africa. By targeting Minneapolis / St. Paul and making the Whipple Building a central component of their trafficking infrastructure, the Regime made the analogy perversely literal.

Less than a mile’s walk from the stone footings of Historic Fort Snelling, that storied nineteenth century federal site of trafficking and abuse, the Whipple Building now serves as a twenty-first century reverberation of an all-too-American infamy. The fight to stop the abuses of ICE, repudiate the brutality of White Supremacy and defend the rule of law is unfolding on ground long since consecrated by struggle.

I doubt the members of the Regime who chose to target Minneapolis had any understanding of the role Fort Snelling played in the fight for multiracial democracy in the United States two centuries before or the connection they would forge to that history by choosing the Whipple Building as a part of their machinery of trafficking and abuse. Historical rhymes are often unintentional and self-assembling. But forge a connection they have.

The parallels critics have drawn between the abuses of ICE and enslavement practices are not a mere rhetorical flourish. They are a description of the very ground on which these new traffickers are perpetrating their abuse.