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Cindy's avatar
Cindy
15h

Horrific that people and institutions in the US continue to perpetuate white supremacy. There is a lot of rethinking that needs to happen after this brutal regime is long gone. And unbreakable laws enacted to make sure it doesn’t continue.

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Jules E's avatar
Jules E
15h

Just breaks my heart.

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