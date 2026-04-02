The Big Picture

The Big Picture

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Noel Keith's avatar
Noel Keith
3d

🤘 fuck transphobia in every guise and corner that it’s found, fam 🤘

Reply
Share
Stephan Flores's avatar
Stephan Flores
3dEdited

It's starts with trans people but then it extends to gays. Pretty soon it's brown and black people before they just pull out all the stops and go after every single liberal and democrat. This is the tried and true method of installing a fascist regime. You generate hate, anger and mistrust for "the other". They started with trans people but mark my words it won't end with them.

Reply
Share
30 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 The Big Picture · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture