LEFT: Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers. Photo by Joe Timmerman/Catchlight/Wisconsin Watch via Getty Images. CENTER: Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear. Photo by Paul Morigi/Getty Images. RIGHT: Maine Governor Janet Mills. Photo by Scott Eisen/Getty Images.

After the 2024 election, the pundit and political consultant class reached a consensus that the Democratic Party had shifted too far toward some lefty extreme on social issues. As Gov. Gavin Newsom of California would later glibly distill it, the party needed to become more “culturally normal” if they hoped to win elections again.

While it may not have always been explicit, this was understood to be an indictment of Democrats’ support for transgender rights, which, as the theory went, heavily factored into their losses in 2024. The solution? Throw the trans community under the bus if you want to win back the center and rebuild a majority coalition again.

Now, to be fair, Donald Trump’s infamous “Kamala Harris is for they/them, Donald Trump is for you” ad aired more than 15,000 times and made up a third of the Trump campaign’s entire October ad budget. A poll of swing voters conducted by Democratic firm Blueprint just after the 2024 election spelled this out more clearly. Along with inflation and immigration, the top reason swing voters opposed Harris that November was the perception that she was “focused more on cultural issues like transgender issues rather than helping the middle class.” In fact, according to Blueprint, “this was the most frequent criticism among swing voters who broke for Trump.”

Add to that the very real negative shift in public opinion on issues related to the trans community. In a piece titled, “The Trans Rights Backlash Is Real,”Lakshya Jain reported that according to the results of a poll conducted by The Argument earlier this year, there was significant backsliding on every policy issue related to trans rights that the poll tested.

Against this backdrop, it’s no wonder that Republicans have ramped up their anti-trans legislation pipeline. According to the ACLU Wisconsin, 850 anti-trans bills were introduced in 2025, and so far in 2026, that number is already up to 500. It’s clear that, in this election year, trans rights would be the primary wedge issue to deploy against Democrats. And so we’ve seen, wherever Republican state legislative majorities hold sway, anti-trans legislation has proliferated.

But something interesting—and heartening—is happening. At a moment when Democrats appear to lack backbones in the face of Republican attacks, make decisions according to the political winds of the moment, and fail to meet the moment and the threat posed by MAGA Trumpism, somekey Democrats are standing strong in support of the transgender community. Even in red and purple states, they are refusing to throw the most vulnerable Americans under the bus. And not only are they doing it at little political cost, they are being rewarded with high approval ratings and primary wins.

What can we learn from the Democrats who are refusing to take the Republican bait on trans issues? And how can we ensure that political courage transfers to other Democrats on other issues perceived astough for Democrats to navigate?

“Hell No!”

As we celebrated the 17th annual Transgender Day of Visibility on Tuesday, one Democratic Governor, Tony Evers of Wisconsin, chose to stand up for the trans community. . He vetoed five anti-trans bills sent to him by his right-wing state legislature.

According to Wisconsin Public Radio,

The five bills that Evers nixed would have barred people born as male from playing on women’s and girls’ school sports teams, required that school boards adopt policies to firm up when or how a student may change their name or pronouns at school, banned minor children from accessing “gender transition medical intervention,” and provided a pathway for people to sue medical providers after receiving certain gender-affirming health care.

Evers didn’t blink. During the event to announce his vetoes, Evers told gathered advocates, “I’d love to write ‘Hell no. The actual thing I have to say is, ‘Not approved.’” He also reiterated his pledge to “veto any bill that makes Wisconsin a less safe, less inclusive, and less welcoming place for LGBTQ people and kids.”

In his veto message, Evers noted,

“I object to codifying discrimination into state statute and the Wisconsin State Legislature’s ongoing efforts to perpetuate hateful and discriminatory rhetoric and policies targeting LGBTQ Wisconsinites, including our transgender and gender nonconforming kids.”

This isn’t Evers’ first rodeo. As trans activist Erin Reed reminds us, Evers stood against anti-trans bills back in 2023 and 2024 as well.

Granted, Evers had little to lose politically, considering he won reelection in 2022 and declined to pursue reelection in 2026.

But that wasn’t true for Governor Andy Beshearin 2023. In his case he was heading into a reelection campaign in deep red Kentucky.

In 2023, Kentucky’s GOP legislature sent to Beshear’s desk what the AP referred to as

“a sweeping Republican bill aimed at regulating the lives of transgender youths that includes banning access to gender-affirming health care and restricting the bathrooms they can use. The bill also bans discussion of sexual orientation and gender identity in schools and allows teachers to refuse to refer to transgender students by the pronouns they use.

That March, a mere seven months before he would go before voters for reelection, Beshear decided to veto the bill, saying

“My faith teaches me that all children are children of God and Senate Bill 150 will endanger the children of Kentucky.”

He powerfully recounted hearing from trans kids about the bill.

“I heard from children that believe this bill is picking on them, and asking — in many ways — why?” the governor said. “I told them that I was going to show them that there is at least one person in Frankfort that cares for all of our children in the commonwealth, no matter what.”

Beshear would go on to win reelection by 5 points that November, besting his margin from four years earlier by more than four points. This past February, a Morning Consult poll found that Beshear is the most popular Democratic governor in the country with an approval rating of 65% (+37% net.) On top of that, Beshear is now widely seen as a top contender for the 2028 Democratic presidential nomination and is already going on the talk show circuit. Notably, during an appearance on The View, Beshear brought up his veto of the anti-trans bill unprompted, as proof of his leadership.

Then there is Governor Janet Mills of Maine, who went viral last year for standing up to Trump over his executive order banning trans women in sports, famously telling him, “I’ll see you in court” when he threatened to cut off federal funding from her state. In the end, she did see his administration there, filing suit and ultimately forcing the federal government to cave. . More recently, as a primary candidate for U.S. Senate, Mills came out against a right-wing ballot initiative Republicans got on the November ballot that would “require all Maine schools to designate sports teams, bathrooms and locker rooms by a student’s assigned gender at birth.”

Mills said,

“I would not support a ballot measure that demonizes children. And demonizes and uses as a political ploy as Republicans have done, as right-wing Republicans have done with this initiative.” “It targets some of the most vulnerable people in our society, for what reason?”

While Evers and Mills are hardly as popular as Beshear, their above-water 50%+ approval ratings make clear they have not paid a high political price for their support of transgender rights despite conventional wisdom that such support is politically toxic.

By avoiding the issue in 2024, Harris ceded the political terrain to Trump, and he filled the void with messaging that convinced many voters that Harris and Democrats were somehow overly obsessed with the issue.

As The New York Times pointed out,

Stuck in a widening gulf between the views of the party’s liberal voters and advocacy organizations on one side, and those of the broader American electorate on the other, many Democratic politicians had resolved to say as little as possible about the subject.

Ultimately,

…this allowed Republicans, who spent hundreds of millions of dollars on ads attacking Democrats on transgender rights in 2024, to define voters’ perceptions of Democratic policy positions.

Beshear, Evers and Mills, by contrast, have refused to be defined by the issue. No matter how many times Republicans have thrown anti-trans bills at them, they have refused to cower.

But a disconnect remains between the conventional wisdom that support for trans rights has a political downside and the clear ability of certain Democrats to buck the trends of public opinion without severe political consequences. An answer to this puzzle may lie in how red state Democrats in particular are navigating the issue.

Anti-Trans Bullying Is Not Conservative

It’s been a bit counter-intuitive to see popular red state Democrats among the most fervent trans rights supporters. One would have thought they would be more mealy mouthed on the issue than blue state Democrats, for whom there is less political risk. But watching how red state Democrats have framed their support for trans rights is clarifying.

Governor Andy Beshear’s explanation for his 2023 veto of anti-trans legislation, in his telling, was about standing up to “too much government interference in personal healthcare issues” and fighting to protect “the freedom of parents to make medical decisions for their parents.” He also cites his Christian faith, which he said

“…teaches me that all children are children of God, and Senate Bill 150 will endanger the children of Kentucky.”

By vetoing this Republican bill, he is actually preserving the conservative position: His veto is pro-small government, pro-personal freedom and pro-life. In fact, Beshear’s veto is a masterclass in reframing. It takies the progressive position yet messages it as conservative. It clearly worked for him in Kentucky.

The precedent for such a move traces back to Republican Utah Governor Spencer Cox, who vetoed his own Republican legislature’s anti-trans bill back in 2022.

In his letter explaining his veto, it came down to a simple argument: erring on the side of kindness in the face of hate.

When in doubt however, I always try to err on the side of kindness, mercy and compassion. I also try to get proximate and I am learning so much from our transgender community. They are great kids who face enormous struggles. Here are the numbers that have most impacted my decision: 75,000, 4, 1, 86 and 56.





75,000 high school kids participating in high school sports in Utah.

4 transgender kids playing high school sports in Utah.

1 transgender student playing girls sports.

86% of trans youth reporting suicidality.

56% of trans youth having attempted suicide.

Four kids and only one of them playing girls sports. That’s what all of this is about. Four kids who aren’t dominating or winning trophies or taking scholarships. Four kids who are just trying to find some friends and feel like they are a part of something. Four kids trying to get through each day. Rarely has so much fear and anger been directed at so few. I don’t understand what they are going through or why they feel the way they do. But I want them to live. And all the research shows that even a little acceptance and connection can reduce suicidality significantly.

Cox’s framing created a permission structure for red state Democrats to do the same amid a conservative-leaning constituency, which Democrats like Beshear have taken and run with.

In his race for U.S. Senate, James Talarico is testing that theory in Texas in his own way as well. As I wrote last month, Talarico has risen by wielding his own faith against the growing Christian Nationalism of the right, and in the process he has reclaimed it as a defender of progressive values. Nowhere has this been more evident than in how he messages his support for the trans community.

Talarico has drawn backlash from conservatives for his support for trans rights as far back as 2021 in a floor speech during which he cited scripture to declare,

“God is both masculine and feminine and everything in between. God is non-binary.”

He then added,

“Trans children are God’s children, made in God’s own image. There’s nothing wrong with them, nothing at all. They are perfect, they are beautiful and they are sacred.”

More recently, Republicans surfaced a clip of Talarico being asked “what is something you love that’s not friends or family?”

His response:

“I love—and I’m just gonna say this cuz it’s on my mind—the trans children who showed up yesterday at the state capital to advocate for their humanity. They shouldn’t have to, but it was an inspiration to watch.”

After getting heat from Republicans for the response, Talarico just doubled down and pivoted to his economic populist message.

“I’ve had a lot of interviews with national media. No one’s ever asked me about the cost of housing. No one’s asked me about the cost of prescription drugs. The only thing the media wants to ask me about are trans athletes,” he said. Talarico continued, “The only minority destroying this country is the billionaires. Trans people are 1% of the population. Undocumented people are 1% of the population. We are all focused on the wrong 1%.”

What is Talarico getting for leaning into his support for trans Americans in a red state like Texas? He now leads both Republican opponents in the polls and boasts the only favorability rating that is above water.

While Democrats in bluer areas may not be comfortable using religion or conservative talking points to message their support for transgender Americans, they should take notes from how Talarico pivots from unwavering support for the trans community to a populist economic message.

Protecting The Trans Community Is Good Politics

No matter how much public opinion shifts toward the right on trans issues, the incentives for Democratic lawmakers to support the trans community still very much remain intact.

Part of this is a function of who controls the primaries. On one hand, you have the most engaged Democratic voters, who are also typically the most progressive, dominating the primary voter universe. At the same time, you have progressive advocacy groups, the kind that fund primary challenges to sitting Democrats perceived as weak or out of touch.. This combination proved politically fatal to former Texas state Rep. Shawn Thierry, who was ousted in a run-off in 2024 after expressing support for a GOP anti-trans bill. She has since become a Republican. In Florida, a similar dynamic led Jason Pizzo, the former Democratic minority leader of the Florida State Senate, to leave the Democratic Party and run for Governor as an independent.

So even as the electorate might have shifted right on trans issues, that shift has not taken root in the progressive activist class of the Democratic Party. But perhaps more crucially, nor has it taken root among self-identified “moderate” Democrats. As I wrote about last month, Democratic voters who self-identify as “moderate” are simply not clamoring for a rightward shift on social issues as Republicans would have us believe.

At The New Republic, Perry Bacon broke down recent polling among “moderate” Democratic voters that found:

They want Democrats to push harder to increase taxes on the wealthy and corporations and don’t think the party is overly liberal on issues such as abortion and transgender rights.

Ultimately,

What this data suggests is that moderate Democratic voters are fully in line with the growing economic populism in the party and actually want more of it. And on social issues, they aren’t as worried about a Democratic Party that strongly defends transgender people and abortion rights as many centrist pundits are.

It’s why what used to be activist language on trans rights is now a Democratic Party talking point.

So why does the political reality of 2026 on trans issues look so different from the political theory of late 2024? Ironically, we have Trump and Republicans to thank for that.

In the aftermath of the 2024 election, Trumpism was ascendant. He had the vibes on his side. A combination of Trump’s popular vote win plus his having won every swing state, along with his improvement among certain key demographics, appeared to back up Trump’s claim of a “landslide” that both he and MAGA misread as a rightward cultural shift.

Since then, Trump himself has proven that of all illusory. Through his actions as president—from his deadly deportation program to his cost-raising tariffs to the gas price shock resulting from his war of choice in Iran—not only has Trump lost all of the ground he gained in 2024 among those demographic groups, but he has driven the vibrant economy he inherited into the ground.

Perhaps as a result, an NBC News poll taken last month broke down voters’ top issues going into the 2026 midterm elections, and cultural issues are nowhere to be found.

When voters’ top two issues were combined, 48% chose inflation and costs, 36% chose threats to democracy, 25% chose immigration and border security and 24% chose jobs and the economy, while 21% chose the cost of health care premiums, 16% chose availability of affordable housing and 10% chose crime.

There now appears to be little political downside for Democrats to fully support transgender rights. But the calculus shouldn’t be all about avoiding the downside. It should also be about standing by our values and and growing the upside. And that’s where more Democrats could take a page from those standing up for trans rights.

With the Republican president absolutely cratering in the polls, Democrats should be doing better than they are on the question of who voters want to control Congress. As Harry Enten pointed out on CNN recently.

Among the findings: Only 45% of Democrats think the party has the right priorities. And approval of Democratic congressional leadership among rank and file Democrats is underwater, at -4%.

But how can Democrats fix their brand problem within their own ranks? Perhaps they should heed Brian Beutler’s advice:

Tons of Democratic voters don’t respect the party because the party hasn’t conducted itself in a manner worthy of respect. These voters don’t trust Democratic leaders, and don’t believe the party is equipped to shepherd the country through a crisis, the way Democrats did almost a century ago under Franklin Roosevelt.

In other words,

if Dems are struggling because their own voters think they’re too easily cowed, then trying to buoy their numbers by making policy concessions to the right will not help. It might actually make things worse. What they need to do, more than anything, is comport themselves as people who can be counted on to fight.

While cultural issues as transgender rights may not be top of mind in a moment of unending crises, fighting for the most vulnerable among us against hateful, bigoted bullying is that rare, golden thing: both the right and the politically smart thing to do.

Democrats everywhere should start doing it.

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