Senator Jeanne Shaheen (D-NH) speaks at a press conference. Photo by Nathan Posner/Anadolu via Getty Images.

The government shutdown, now past its 40th day, is finally nearing an end. Over the weekend, eight Democrats joined nearly all Republicans to advance a funding bill for a full Senate vote. The bill passed late last night and now heads to the House.

Progressives have been unsparing in their criticism of this gang of eight. The Democrats gave up their only leverage (the filibuster) while getting nothing but a mere promise of a vote on the Democrats’ central demand: an extension of the ACA premium subsidies that are expiring for millions of Americans at the end of the year. Those urging Democrats to fight like hell are now mad as hell that the Dems caved, once again.

Some moderates take a broader view. They consider the move by centrist Democratic senators to reopen the government as the inevitable end to a terrible and painful shutdown. They note how anger over the shutdown and the firings of even more federal workers helped fuel a massive blue performance in the general election last week. And federal workers can now get paid, families reliant on SNAP can eat, and air traffic can resume normal levels soon.

These two views admittedly seem at odds. How could this move be both a huge unforced error and still count as a win for the Democrats? Only one side can be right…, right?

I’ve now read a dozen takes on what happened, ranging from furious to fairly neutral. But the more I read, the more frustrated I became. So far, I haven’t seen a clear standard by which to measure political success or failure, so I’m offering one here: a two-step guide for what politicians, especially in the minority, are actually supposed to do.

You have two jobs

Politicians out of power have two critical roles. The first is to exercise whatever political leverage they have, despite their minority status. The second is to make the political case against the other party, its leadership and its policies, so that voters in the next election choose to put the minority party in charge instead.

With Republicans in full control of both the White House and both chambers of Congress (as well as the Supreme Court with its stacked radical majority), there are only a few levers that Democrats can pull at the federal level. As the shutdown demonstrated, a key power still possessed by Democrats is the Senate filibuster, by which they can refuse to bring continuing resolutions (CRs) to fund the government to a full Senate vote.

Besides threatening to, or actually voting to, shut down the government, Democrats can use their offices as bully pulpits. They can conduct hearings, interview witnesses, and go before reporters and on social media to criticize and draw attention to the failed policies of the GOP.

There are a lot of targets to choose from. But the one Democrats have consistently won on is healthcare. The GOP’s failed attempts to dismantle the ACA in 2017 fueled a blue wave and a Democratic return to power in the 2018 midterms. So it makes a lot of sense for Democrats to revisit that same play today and hammer home how the GOP once again wants to strip millions of vulnerable Americans of their healthcare.

The problem with most post-mortems on the shutdown is simple. We aren’t being crystal clear about what standards we’re judging Democrats by. But if we stick to these two job performance questions—did Democrats actually use their power and did they effectively make the political case—a lot of the fog over what went right and what went wrong in the shutdown fight dissipates.

Fight don’t fold

Back in March, Democrats had a chance to stand up to Trump by refusing to sign on to yet another CR to fund the government. At the time, Elon Musk was feeding whole agencies “into the wood chipper” as Musk distastefully described his all-out attack upon USAID (a shockingly depraved move that resulted in the deaths of hundreds of thousands around the world). His so-called “DOGE” teams were fanning out across the government and conducting mass firings. And the White House had illegally impounded congressionally appropriated grants and funds, choking off critical scientific and medical research.

When it became clear that the Republicans intended to pass a “clean” CR without any concessions to Democrats, Minority Leader Chuck Schumer had a chance to do the first part of the job of an opposition leader: exercise what limited power he has. Long before a government shutdown loomed, Schumer should have been coordinating the demands of the Democrats in exchange for the eight Senate votes the GOP needed to fund the government.

What we got instead was a last-minute reversal when Schumer blinked and backed down. That left House Democrats, who had rallied behind the shutdown, dangling in the wind. And it dispirited the Democratic base, which just wanted its leadership to do something to stand up to Trump.

Political pundits weighed in, judging what Schumer did from a policy standpoint: Would a shutdown make things worse by handing Trump more power? Would it harm too many federal workers who would be furloughed and without pay?

Schumer himself wrote an OpEd, inadvertently exposing why his thinking on this missed the mark. He cited four reasons he voted to keep the government open:

the shutdown would empower Trump and Musk to destroy government services more quickly than ever;

the GOP could use its majority to cherry-pick which agencies to reopen, leaving others to languish;

a shutdown would bring real pain to Americans; and

a shutdown would distract from the fact that Trump had caused chaos in the markets and damaged the economy

But this was classic overthinking. Going back to our job description, the responsibility of a leader of the party out of power is to demonstrate that the party will use whatever tools it still has to maximum effect. Schumer didn’t use the one tool at his disposal. In fact, he didn’t even threaten to use it to exact meaningful concessions.

What the Democrats needed to see was a fighter, not a folder. From that point on, Schumer’s future as leader of the Senate seemed decidedly in doubt. To his credit, nine months later, he understood he’d done something very wrong back in March that displeased the base, so when the opportunity to act again emerged in late September, he seized it.

Schumer again tried to think his way out of the quandary he had put the party in, arguing that none of the reasons he’d cited for the March capitulation held as much salience as before. Trump was already closing agencies and firing people. The pain of a shutdown was nothing compared to the loss of healthcare for millions. And Trump was already being blamed for a poor economy and high inflation.

That’s all well and good, but it still missed the one thing Schumer needed to fully grasp. As the opposition leader, it was Schumer’s job to use whatever leverage he had. That meant he must at least threaten to withhold Senate votes to keep the government open, and he needed to be prepared to follow through on that threat and trigger a government shutdown should the GOP refuse to compromise.

This is a high hurdle and feels counterintuitive for Democrats. As a party—and by nature—Democrats want to see a functioning government and to reduce the hurt and suffering of their constituents. But when dealing with bullies like Trump and his enablers in the GOP, the Democrats must learn to set clear boundaries. And, importantly, when the other side breaches those boundaries, there must be direct consequences imposed by leaders willing to go to the mat.

In the end, we can say this: At least Democrats took a stand and backed that stand up with real action. Unlike in March, in September, they used the one tool available to them. They showed Trump and the GOP that this time, they were willing to battle it out.

Indeed, per reporting by Politico, the White House was genuinely surprised that the shutdown happened at all, given how Schumer had folded before, and was caught off guard when it went on past 10 days:

In early October, several Trump administration officials had a friendly pool going of how long the shutdown would last. The White House, at the time, was confident Democrats would quickly fold. No one guessed more than 10 days. The account, relayed by a person close to the White House granted anonymity to discuss internal thinking, underscores just how much the administration miscalculated the Democrats’ will to keep the government closed even amid furloughs and imperiled social programs like food assistance.

The extended shutdown, which saw a precipitous decline in Trump’s poll numbers, caused Trump to lash out at his own party for not blowing up the filibuster to reopen the government. Again, per Politico:

As the shutdown heads into its second month, President Donald Trump is increasingly frustrated. On Thursday, he called for Republicans to abolish the filibuster to reopen the government — a plea he knows is futile, but that demonstrates his growing irritation with Democrats, said a second person close to the White House. “Trump, he’s had it with these people, because he knows they’re playing politics,” said the second person. “Nobody thought it was going to last this long.”

Even yesterday, with the shutdown nearing its end, Trump turned his ire on the nation’s air traffic controllers, who had ramped up the pain through selective sick-outs that snarled air transportation and led to a reduction in flights. In a long rant, Trump threatened to fire any who had not shown up to work while promising bonuses to those who had (with money he doesn’t have).

Notably, this was the longest shutdown in the nation’s history, topping the last one, which also happened under Trump’s watch. Could it have gone longer? Yes. And as I’ll discuss below, it could have achieved more if Democrats had better understood their second job responsibility as the party out of power. But the fact that it happened at all, albeit at enormous pain and sacrifice for federal workers and families dependent upon SNAP, shouldn’t be lost on voters. Democrats were willing to fight, and they fought the Trump White House and the GOP far longer and harder than expected.

One last thing on the use of all available power. Our system is set up to allow the majority party to lead and get things done, provided it can maintain intraparty unity. The blocks available to the minority party are procedural and are set up to fail in the end.

That means no one should have gone into the shutdown fight thinking that the GOP would actually fold completely on the ACA question in exchange for a deal to reopen the government for a couple of months. There was little chance they would give the Democrats what they wanted on those subsidies. Indeed, it’s hard to see how, during Senate negotiations over a CR, you could bind the votes of the House on something like an ACA premium subsidy extension. The most you’d ever get, and what Democrats got in the end, is an agreement to hold a vote on it. The GOP leadership simply can’t guarantee that such a bill will pass, and therefore, it can’t agree to the extension as a condition for the CR bill.

So why should Democrats make the demand in the first place, knowing the GOP can’t and won’t agree to it, even from a logistical or practical standpoint? It’s all for the sake of the second part of the job: making the political case. And it’s here where Democrats arguably fell short of what they could have achieved.

It’s the health care, stupid

Think of the shutdown like a hunger strike. The only power remaining to the prisoners is the power to harm themselves. That, like a government shutdown, involves a great deal of suffering and pain, often by people the government doesn’t care much about.

The strikers endure the pain to serve a higher purpose: to bring the world’s attention to the injustices of the oppressor. The point of the hunger strike isn’t to starve to death. It isn’t even to force the concessions demanded, which everyone knows rarely happens. It’s to make a point in the strongest possible terms and to focus the public on the demands of the strikers. The hunger strike provides role models for others struggling to achieve the same goals and builds confidence in the willingness of leaders to take things as far as they must.

Similarly, the goal of a government shutdown isn’t to starve the government to death. It isn’t to force the party in power to completely undo its policies. If it could achieve that, then shutdowns would quickly become the new normal.

Instead, a shutdown raises the pain levels across the board and gives the opposition party a prime opportunity to make the political case by refusing to play along.

The political case here is healthcare. In its “One Big Beautiful Bill,” the GOP gutted Medicaid and shifted nearly a trillion dollars from that program to tax breaks for the wealthy. It also slashed funds for SNAP and other food assistance programs. And critically, it didn’t extend insurance premium subsidies that have kept health care affordable for millions who are buying it through the ACA marketplace.

The ACA debacle will be the first shoe to drop because the GOP’s budget cuts to Medicaid and SNAP don’t kick in until after the midterms, and that’s by design. So Democrats seized upon the expiring ACA subsidies as a place to take their stand. Impressively, they managed to hold out and keep the government shut down until past November 1–the date when the open enrollment period for the ACA marketplace began.

Millions of Americans would then see for themselves what the Democrats were fighting for. Premiums for vulnerable Americans around the nation doubled or even tripled. The sticker shock was shared across social media and began to take its toll. Polls show that a strong majority of Americans favor extending the ACA premium subsidies. Per KFF’s Health Tracking Poll on November 6th:

About three-quarters of the public continue to say Congress should extend the expiring tax credits, including more than nine in ten (94%) Democrats, three in four (76%) independents, and half of Republicans.

On the question of whether the Democrats should refuse to approve a budget until those subsidies are extended, a strong majority of Democrats and, importantly, a narrow majority of independents agreed.

Meanwhile, Trump’s approval rating hit new lows, and his efforts to play hardball—including refusing to fund SNAP—stood in stark contrast to his lavish Great Gatsby party and his fixation on his golden ballroom.

In short, Democrats were winning the messaging war. They were making the political case, and it was landing.

That’s why the move by eight Democratic and independent senators to end the filibuster and reopen the government felt like such an unforced error and betrayal. Coming off a big electoral win, with the chaos of the shutdown only mounting and Trump’s numbers in free fall, why choose now to throw in the towel?

The answer, I argue, lies in what these Democrats were trying to do, all while forgetting or ignoring what their job really was. During interviews given by the senators after the vote, as well as in their public statements, the eight senators emphasized the need to alleviate the pain caused by the shutdown while arguing that they were never going to achieve more than a promise of a vote to extend the ACA premium subsidies.

Sen. Angus King (I-ME) even argued that standing up to Trump “didn’t work”—as if the point was to win key concessions from the White House rather than to demonstrate a willingness to do battle and inflict the maximum political damage. It’s a clear case of not understanding the assignment.

None of these justifications and excuses made the key political case against Trump or the GOP. They focused entirely on the harms that the shutdown was causing and the weakness of the Democratic position on the ACA subsidy extensions.

But the political case was clear: The Democrats were refusing to lend their votes to keep the government open because the GOP was gutting healthcare for millions. But we only got to see exactly one vote on this question when Schumer proposed a one-year extension of the ACA premium subsidies in exchange for reopening the federal government. The GOP shot that down as a non-starter, as expected. But the public really needed to witness several votes on this, with follow-up questions by the press, underscoring that the GOP had no actual interest in extending the subsidies and would sooner see millions go without healthcare so that the ACA would collapse.

Instead of working furiously and in secret to craft an “across the aisle” backroom deal, these eight senators should have been out front with their messaging, making that political case each and every time the GOP refused to agree to the extension. Instead, we got explanations after the fact for why the senators did what they did. The narrative became, “Why did Democrats cave?” instead of “Why is the GOP willing to blow up healthcare?”

Had the Democrats made the political case better, the entire nation would understand that they had done all they could to bring the GOP to the bargaining table. That recently included a shutdown of our airspace and the threat of a ruined Thanksgiving, but the GOP doesn’t care. It just wants to kill the ACA and ruin the finances of everyone on it.

We were nearly there. And we were fresh off the high of a transformative election. The Surrender Caucus came in with a major buzzkill because they weren’t even thinking about how to best make the political case. They were only thinking about how to get to a bipartisan agreement.

Before we tear out our collective political hair, there is some good news. The political case is still out there, waiting to be made again and again. The GOP has promised a Senate vote in December on a Democratic plan to extend ACA premium subsidies, and everything leading up to that vote should emphasize how the GOP will put billionaire tax breaks and Argentinian bailouts ahead of the plight of millions of ordinary Americans.

When the extension fails to pass, as is likely, our leaders need to highlight the chaos and trauma that the expiration of the subsidies has caused.

And when the next CR comes up in January, once again without a full set of completed appropriations bills, the nation may prefer to see it all shut down again rather than let the GOP “go wild” on our healthcare.

In other words, Democratic leverage isn’t lost forever; it is simply postponed. A new CR in late January could conceivably contain language reestablishing the subsidies if the voters are in full revolt and the Democrats are willing to go to the mat once more.

Meanwhile, Democrats must keep their eyes fixed on next year’s midterm elections. The GOP has committed political malpractice by allowing healthcare costs to soar even while groceries and housing are becoming unaffordable. Anger over the prospect of spiking insurance premiums and the possible loss of healthcare benefits fueled much of the electoral wins last week. The actual imposition of those costs or the loss of those benefits could fuel a far larger voter revolt next November.

To get there, Democrats need to remember their two jobs: 1) to actually use what power they have, and 2) to always make the political case.

Everything else needs to take a back seat.

Share