Ellis Weiner
Clear and convincing, as usual. Thanks, Jay. I'd add this:

Making the political case includes more than only appealing to Trump voters and trying to wn them over next November. It also involves KEEPING YOUR OWN SIDE INSPIRED. This is where Schumer (and so many other Dems, especially in the Senate) has been a consistent disappointment. His sternly-worded letters and sarcastic skeets have become examples of self-parody. The outrages, crimes, and barbarities of the administration--which literally come every day--should be excoriated, mocked, and denounced when they happen. The results of their cruelty should not just be thought to be self-evident.

I don't care if it's exhausting. WE'RE exhausted. I don't care if it requires office holders to freak out every day. WE freak out every day. And I don't give a fuck about the traditions of comity of the Senate. That world no longer exists. Schumer has the temperament of a high-school vice-principal. We need a field commander. He has to go.

Kathryn
Thank you Jay👊🏼💙💜

This is the most constructive postmortem I’ve seen yet.

