LEFT: Sen. Dianne Feinstein (D-CA). Photo by Kent Nishimura / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images. CENTER: Former U.S. President Joe Biden. Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images. RIGHT: U.S. Representative Raul Grijalva (D-AZ). Photo by Shannon Finney/Getty Images.

Earlier this month, Former Speaker Nancy Pelosi decided to retire and not seek re-election to her House seat, ending her nearly 40-year legislative career at 85 years old. She was also being primaried by two semi-serious challengers (one of whom was the campaign manager that led AOC’s 2018 upset victory against a 20-year incumbent).

Pelosi’s challengers are part of a growing movement of young Democrats primarying elderly incumbents. In fact, nine out of the ten oldest Democrats in Congress are currently being challenged by younger candidates. Fueling this movement is a growing class of Millennials and Gen Z that believe the American Dream is no longer unaffordable or attainable. They are becoming restless, waiting for aging incumbents to step aside — incumbents they perceive to be out of touch with their urgent needs.

The discussion around age within the party is serious. Since Joe Biden’s refusal to step aside in last year’s presidential race, Democrats have become haunted by the issue. Many blame President Trump’s victory on Biden’s decision to seek reelection at 81.

The age issue is prevalent throughout the government too. Members over 70 years old make up 34% of the Senate, 20% of the House, and 45% of the Supreme Court, compared to just the 11% of Americans they represent. The issue has been nicknamed The Gerontocracy.

Despite Nancy Pelosi’s recent retirement announcement, few her age seem eager to follow her example. But why is there such a reluctance to retire and hand over the responsibilities of a new, complicated America to the ones who will inherit it? Many believe it’s a desire to hold onto power. But at its core, political retirement is about something deeper, something many older Americans in influential positions feel: shame. In a culture that does not value its elders, stepping aside raises uncomfortable questions about self-worth, identity, and relevance that many politicians have never had to confront. When left undealt with, the effects of this shame are dire — and we all pay the consequences.