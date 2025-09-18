Hi everyone,

LEFT: Former Sen. Sherrod Brown, D-Ohio. Photo by Amanda Andrade-Rhoades/For The Washington Post via Getty Images . CENTER: Maine Governor Janet Mills. Photo by Scott Eisen/Getty Images. RIGHT: Former North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper . Photo by Andrew Harnik/Getty Images.

In 2024, Democrats faced a challenging U.S. Senate map. They went into Election Day with their 51-49 majority in extreme peril, with the odds strongly favoring Republicans to retake the majority.

From the jump, you had Democratic Senator Joe Manchin of West Virginia retiring. That was one guaranteed loss right there. And with Donald Trump on the ballot, the Dems’ red state stalwarts, Jon Tester of Montana and Sherrod Brown of Ohio, were likely to fall as well, as they ultimately did.

Then you had all the competitive swing-state Democratic seats with incumbents like Jacky Rosen in Nevada, Tammy Baldwin in Wisconsin, and Bob Casey in Pennsylvania fighting for their political lives, as well as Elissa Slotkin running to hold Michigan’s blue seat and Ruben Gallego running to hold Arizona’s.

The fact that only one of those swing-state Democrats—Casey of Pennsylvania—was defeated was a testament to the strong race Kamala Harris ran in those states, and pointed to real Democratic strength. Of course, that was cold comfort considering the headline that night: Republicans flipped four Senate seats, retaking the chamber with a 53-47 seat majority (and Vice President JD Vance there to break any ties.)

So, with the wind at Republicans’ backs leading into 2025, few would have said the Democrats would be able to retake the Senate in the 2026 midterms. Maybe, if they catch some breaks, they’ll be able to retake it in 2028, said the conventional wisdom. Even Democratic Senate Campaign Committee chair Kirsten Gillibrand predicted it would take two cycles to retake the majority.

Funny what a difference a few months can make.

Here we are, just eight months into Trump’s second term, with the economy and his approval ratings tanking, and with a combination of Republican retirements and top-tier Democratic recruits, and we have gone from “No Chance In Hell!” to “There’s A Possible Path!” for Democrats.

So, how exactly can Democrats go from a 53-47 seat deficit in 2025 to a 51-49 majority by the end of Election Night next year? Let’s look at the 2026 Senate map and lay out the dominoes that would have to fall for Democrats to defy the odds and retake not just the House in the 2026 midterms, but the Senate as well.

The Map

Unlike 2024, the 2026 U.S. Senate map is pretty favorable for Democrats, at least superficially speaking. In next year’s midterms, 35 out of 100 seats are up for re-election, including 13 that are currently held by Democrats and 22 that are held by Republicans.

The vast majority of those Republican seats are safe, with 17 GOP-held seats rated SOLID REPUBLICAN by The Cook Political Report (and 9 out of the 13 Democratic seats rated SOLID D.)

Among those that remain, we have three races rated TOSS UPS, including Democratic seats in Michigan, an open seat as a result of the retirement of Gary Peters, and in Georgia, where Jon Ossoff faces a tough reelection fight.

The most vulnerable Republican-held seats—and Democrats’ best chances for gains—include North Carolina, where Senator Thom Tillis opted to retire rather than continue to face Trump’s and MAGA’s ire, and Maine, where Susan Collins appears to have run out the patience of voters for her “concerned moderate” act in the face of Trumpian authoritarianism. These races are rated TOSS UP and LEAN R, respectively.

But in the past month, the Democrats’ fortunes have risen due to the recruitment of former Senator Sherrod Brown to run next year in Ohio, the retirement of Republican Senator Joni “we’re all going to die” Ernst in Iowa, and the hot mess of a GOP Senate primary in Texas giving Democrats hope that the LEAN R seat could LEAN D by next year.

To win back the majority, or more precisely, to go from a 47-53 minority to a 51-49 majority, Democrats are going to need a net gain of four seats. That means holding Michigan and Georgia and flipping four more, which will run through Maine, North Carolina, Ohio, and either Iowa or Texas.

What are the chances they can actually do it?

The Must Flips

North Carolina

In 2020, Senator Thom Tillis (R-NC) won reelection by less than 2 points. So, heading into 2026, Tillis was always going to be one of the Democrats’ top targets. But the race changed after Tillis voted against advancing Donald Trump’s “Big Beautiful Bill” this past June, which inspired Trump to berate Tillis on Truth Social and threaten a primary challenge against him. The next day, Tillis announced he would not be seeking reelection next year after all, saying “it was not a hard choice” to leave the Senate after his current term.

The race changed again when, a month after Tillis dropped out, former Governor Roy Cooper announced he would run for the now open seat. As a popular two-term Governor in the state, Cooper was a recruitment coup for Gillibrand. His entry led The Cook Political Report to shift the race from LEAN R to TOSS UP. But they may want to get that LEAN D rating ready after a poll out this week showed Cooper up seven points over Trump’s pick, RNC Chair Michael Whatley. Yes, if Democrats are going to retake the U.S. Senate next year, it runs right through North Carolina.

Maine

In 1996, Susan Collins ran for the Senate pledging to serve only two terms if elected. In 2020, Collins was reelected to her fifth term there. And there are signs Mainers may finally have tired of her “concerned moderate” act. In Trump’s first term, she famously voted to confirm Brett Kavanaugh to the U.S. Supreme Court, saying Kavanaugh had reassured her that Roe v. Wade was “settled law.” Since her last election, Kavanaugh voted to overturn Roe, exposing Collins’s betrayal of her “moderate” brand and pro-choice beliefs. Maine went for Kamala Harris by 7 points in November. And now, in Trump’s second term, Collins has only bucked Trump when her vote is of no consequence.

While Governor Janet Mills is widely considered the Democrats’ top challenger to Collins, Mills has not made a run official, saying only that she is “strongly considering” challenging Collins and will make a decision by November. There is new reporting this week that Mills is taking concrete steps toward a run. And no wonder. A poll this summer found that while only 14% of Mainers viewed Collins favorably, 51% had a favorable view of Mills. And according to Morning Consult, Collins is “more unpopular than ever.” In the meantime though, two impressive candidates have already jumped into the race, including oyster farmer Graham Platner, endorsed by Bernie Sanders, and Jordan Wood, a former House staffer and founder of election integrity org democracyFirst.

Ohio

Considering how red Ohio has become in recent years, a Republican-held U.S. Senate seat there would not normally present a top target for a Democratic flip. But there are two distinct reasons Nate Silver’s Silver Bulletin is labeling this, along with North Carolina and Maine, one of the cycle’s “most vulnerable Republican seats.”

First, the incumbent, Senator John Husted, was not elected to the seat, though he had previously served as Secretary of State and Lt. Governor of Ohio. In January, Husted was appointed to fill the seat vacated by JD Vance. The election next year is a special one to fill out the remainder of Vance’s term, which ends at the end of 2028.

Secondly, in yet another recruitment coup for Gillibrand, former Democratic Senator Sherrod Brown, who lost to Senator Bernie Moreno only last year, announced in August that he would run for the seat. In his campaign launch video, Brown declared, “I didn’t plan to run for office again, but when I see what’s going on, I know I can do something about it for Ohio.” Polls of the race have found Husted leading Brown by anywhere from three to six points. It is currently rated a LEAN R race, but is widely seen as one of Democrats’ must-win races to take back the majority.

The Fourth Flip

As I mentioned above, to win back the majority, Democrats are going to need to have a net gain of four seats, essentially undoing Republicans’ 2024 gains. Even if Democrats flipped North Carolina, Maine, and Ohio, what could be their fourth blue flip? There are three top contenders.

Iowa

During a town hall with constituents in June, the junior Republican Senator from Iowa, Joni Ernst, responded to concerns about the devastating impacts of Trump’s big ugly budget bill by saying, “Well, we are all going to die.” Ernst’s blunt and heartless response, as well as her subsequent snarky “apology” video, were widely seen as indicative of the cruelty of the GOP under Trump, and Democrats quickly pounced, seeing it as a potent 2026 message. By late August, Ernst had announced her intention to retire rather than run for reelection next year.

The race for the Democratic nomination for the seat has already attracted a crowded field, including state Sen. Zach Wahls, state Rep. Josh Turek, Nathan Sage, a U.S. military veteran and executive director of the Knoxville, Iowa, Chamber of Commerce, and Jackie Norris, the chair of the Des Moines School Board. And while a U.S. Senate seat in a state as red as Iowa would not normally be viewed as a prime pick-up opportunity, Democrats have had consecutive special election successes in Iowa this year. Many have posited that a blue wave could be afoot in Iowa next year.

Alaska

In 2024, Alaska went for Donald Trump by double digits, just as Iowa and Ohio did. So, it might be surprising to see an Alaska Senate seat on the list of Democratic pick-up opportunities as well. But as with so many of these races, it’s all about recruitment. Incumbent GOP Senator Dan Sullivan is considered by The Cook Political Report to have a glide path toward reelection in this SOLID R seat. But what if former Democratic Congresswoman Mary Peltola gets in the race? Then it’s a ballgame.

A July Data For Progress poll found that Peltola—who served as Alaska’s At-Large House Rep. from 2022 to 2025—is Alaska’s most popular politician. And while the poll found that Peltola would be the frontrunner for Governor in 2026, it also found her very competitive against Sullivan in the race for U.S. Senate, coming in just one point behind Sullivan in a hypothetical ranked choice match-up. Democrats are salivating at the prospect that Peltola might forego a race for Governor and jump into the Senate race instead.

Texas

For years, Democrats have eyed Texas as a sleeper opportunity at both the presidential level and the U.S. Senate, where a Democrat has not served since the 1990s. Is 2026 the year Democrats can finally pull it off? Senator John Cornyn is potentially vulnerable this year in a race that Cook Political Report shifted from SOLID R to LIKELY R this summer. Cornyn is facing a bitter primary challenge from the state’s disgraced far-right Attorney General Ken Paxton. Paxton has been leading Cornyn in most polls, but after a fraught summer for Paxton, Cornyn is widely now seen to be closing the gap.

The race has also attracted top Democratic talent, including former Rep. Colin Allred, who lost to Ted Cruz last year, and, more recently, State Senator James Talarico, an aspiring Christian minister, who went viral this summer for his polite yet firm Senate floor questioning of Republicans over their hypocritical legislation.

The Must Holds

In order to net four seats next year, Democrats not only need to flip four Republican seats, but they need to hold their two most vulnerable blue seats in the swing states of Georgia and Michigan.

Georgia

Next year, John Ossoff, who famously won election during a run-off alongside fellow Democrat Raphael Warnock in January 2021, is up for his first reelection. A poll taken just last week finds Ossoff in decent position, with a solid 47% approval rating in Georgia and either tied or ahead of three prospective Republican challengers. Ossoff’s toughest prospective challenge, Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger, has opted to run for Georgia Governor instead.

Michigan

The other must-hold Senate seat is in Michigan with the retirement of Senator Gary Peters. The Democratic primary for the seat has already heated up, with the field dominated by Representative Haley Stevens, former gubernatorial candidate Abdul El-Sayed, and State Senator Mallory McMorrow all vying for the Democratic nomination. While this seat is currently rated a TOSS-UP, and while Mike Rogers—the 2024 GOP Senate nominee who narrowly lost is likely to be the GOP nominee—it should be noted that Elissa Slotkin won last year in a very favorable GOP year, albeit by 20,000 votes. 2026 should be much more favorable to Democrats in the state.

A Blue Wave?

It is remarkable that a net gain of four seats is within the realm of possibility for Democrats in the current environment. Such a perfect storm for Dems requires several important dominoes to fall, of course, but what current projections don’t take into account, at least not yet, is a Blue Wave that could develop next year, just as we saw in 2018.

In such a scenario, you could very well see the Michigan and Georgia Senate races and even Maine and North Carolina fall into LEAN D territory, with the true competitive races taking place in Ohio, Iowa and Alaska…and beyond. And we’re already seeing signs of it.

Look at Congressional retirements. According to NPR, a record number of members of Congress have already announced they’re abandoning ship, with far more Republicans opting for retirement (27) than Democrats (10). Such a disparity is traditionally seen as a telltale sign of rough seas ahead for Republicans.

Then look at the generic ballot polling, a measure of which party voters want to lead the majority in Congress. A recent poll by Strength In Numbers found Democrats up eight points on the generic ballot, while a recent Morning Consult poll found Dems up four percent. According to RCP, in 2018, when Democrats won 41 House seats in that year’s blue wave election, they led the generic ballot by 7.3% and ended up winning the House popular vote by 8.4%. It should be noted that this does not necessarily correlate to strength on the Senate side, but it could certainly be a sign of a coming national pro-Democratic wave.

And finally, take a look at the special elections this year, which have seen Democrats overperforming by 15% on average over Kamala Harris’s 2024 performance, according to data compiled by Downballot. As the DCCC observes, this is more than double the margin Democrats had leading up to the 2018 blue wave midterms.

By all rights, Democrats shouldn’t have a shot at retaking the U.S. Senate majority next year. The fact that they do points to a lot of puzzle pieces beginning to fit into place, from GOP retirements to Democratic recruitment efforts to actual special election results. And we’re not even a year out from the election, with the economy already tipping into possible recession. As Trump continues to plummet in the polls, and as the resistance to his overreach builds along with increased enthusiasm on the left, we can expect Democratic momentum to only grow in the months and year ahead.

