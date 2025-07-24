Left: James Talarico. Photo Credit: YouTube.com/JamesTalarico. Center: Katie Wilson. Photo Credit: Instagram.com/wilsonforseattle. Right: Democratic socialist candidate Zohran Mamdani. Photo by Spencer Platt/Getty Images.

In 2024, voters in the much-coveted yet elusive 18-29 voter demographic went for Kamala Harris over Donald Trump by 52%-46%, which marked a much more narrow margin than Joe Biden enjoyed against Trump among this group in 2020 (60%-36%.) Young voters were famously one of the voting groups that Trump shifted his way in last year’s election to help put him back in office, particularly young men, whom Trump made a point of courting.

And by February, according to a YouGov poll, a majority of young Americans—perhaps taken with the post-inauguration Trump vibes—actually approved of the job Trump was doing.

But that love affair was short-lived.

Now, just six months in, those same young voters are turning against Trump in huge numbers.

That’s some serious Gen Z buyer’s remorse.

But remarkably, the Democratic Party is doing even worse.

According to a new CNN poll, among all Americans, just 28% view the Democratic Party favorably, “the lowest mark for Democrats in the history of CNN’s polling going back to 1992.”

And this dissatisfaction is especially pronounced among younger voters.

Per CNN:

Among voters younger than 45 who align with the Democrats, just 52% say most Democratic members of Congress deserve reelection, and 48% say they do not. Older Democratic voters, by contrast, say these elected officials deserve another term by a wide margin, 76% to 24%.

And as for the heralded 18-29 demographic?

According to the Spring 2025 Harvard Youth Poll, while just 31% approved of Donald Trump,

The share of young Americans who approve of Congressional Democrats has dropped nineteen points since Spring 2017—from 42% to just 23%.

And it’s an even steeper decline since 2020.

Yes, young voters, particularly those who lean left, are in a decidedly anti-establishment mood, something New York City mayoral candidate Zohran Mamdani effectively tapped into last month in his upset Democratic primary victory over Andrew Cuomo.

And it’s no wonder. In both 2016 and 2020, the establishment effectively put its thumb on the scale against Bernie Sanders, whose campaigns had lit a real fire among young voters. This ultimately helped lead to not one but two Trump terms, with older establishment Democrats, who have proven themselves largely not up to the task of taking on Donald Trump and his MAGA minions in Congress, insisting on continuing to run for office well into their 80s, even dying in office rather than cede ground for younger candidates.

This appetite among young voters for a changing of the guard in Democratic leadership has now inspired the rise of new young leaders, who are stepping up and challenging the status quo. They are changing the game, actually putting the lessons of 2024 into practice and, in so doing, are bringing young voters back into the Democratic fold.

The Zohran Mamdani Effect

As I laid out in the wake of the June 24th New York City mayoral primary, with his upset victory over Andrew Cuomo, Zohran Mamdani showed Democrats exactly how to win back the voters that moved away from them in 2024 by taking a page out of Trump’s own winning playbook. By focusing on affordability, by showing he was willing to fight, by leading with authenticity and going into online spaces where voters actually were, Mamdani not only won over voters who shifted to Trump last year, but he, as The New York Times put it, “changed the electoral map.”

In the 14 days leading up to the registration deadline for the Democratic primary, about 37,000 people registered to vote, compared with about 3,000 people in the same period in 2021, according to an analysis by The New York Times. Mr. Mamdani’s campaign had focused on registering voters, and he also appears to have drawn thousands of voters to the primary who did not vote four years ago.

And while it’s impossible to know the age demographic of all of these new voters Mamdani brought into the fold, it is undeniable that young voters were a significant part of what fueled his victory.

As political analyst Michael Lange observed, you just need to look at the turnout map.

“On the left, it’s a cliché to say you’re going to get young voters to show up in record numbers,” Lange said. “He absolutely did that. In Astoria, Greenpoint, Bushwick, other very, very young neighborhoods, turnout surged two to three times in certain areas compared to 2021.”

In a guest essay for The New York Times complete with interactive turnout heat maps, Lange broke down where Mamdani performed most strongly, concluding:

Mr. Mamdani earned overwhelming support from younger voters, performing best in white, Hispanic and Asian neighborhoods.

Mr. Mamdani’s support was strongest in Western Queens and North Brooklyn — the Commie Corridor — youthful, renter-heavy neighborhoods known for their left-leaning politics

However, Mr. Mamdani’s most pronounced advantage over Mr. Cuomo came from North Brooklyn, where he won by overwhelming margins in Greenpoint and Williamsburg, some of the youngest neighborhoods in the city

One of the ways Mamdani accomplished this was to run an explicitly anti-establishment campaign with Andrew Cuomo, the ultimate party insider, as his perfect foil.

For Mamdani, this strategy was nothing new. It goes back to 2020 when he first challenged a sitting Assemblywoman, Aravella Simotas, in Astoria’s 36th Assembly district, a primary he won by 300 votes by, yes, activating young voters.

It’s not that Simotas was a bad elected rep. I should know; she was my Assemblywoman for 9 years. She was attentive to constituent needs, her voting record was adequately progressive, she was young, relatable and representative of the district. But she was a party insider.

Back in 2010 when the seat first opened up, as a new Astoria resident I was excited for a competitive primary. But as declared candidate after declared candidate—including the young progressive I was supporting—dropped out, leaving only Simotas standing, I learned firsthand about New York machine politics. Aravella Simotas was the choice of Joe Crowley and the Queens Democratic Party machine for that seat, and that was that. The party picked the candidate, the voters didn’t.

So in that first election in 2010, not only did Simotas not face a primary, she was unopposed in the general as well. She never had to fight for a vote. The seat was simply handed to her. That sense of entitlement, the knowledge that the seat was hers as long as she wanted it, without ever having to really fight for it, bred complacency. And it was this complacency that allowed Mamdani to swoop in and oust her in his first unlikely electoral victory. And five years later, he would exploit that same complacency and sense of entitlement that characterized Andrew Cuomo’s campaign for Mayor.

But Mamdani didn’t invent this strategy. In both of his victories, he had taken a page out of a previous insurgent candidate’s playbook: Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, who in 2018 ousted the very rep who wielded power over the Queens Democratic machine, the very official who hand-picked Simotas back in 2010.

And in 2018, the complacency and entitlement led him to be blindsided.

Sound familiar?

Mr. Crowley was defeated by a 28-year-old political newcomer, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, a former organizer for Bernie Sanders’s presidential campaign, who had declared it was time for generational, racial and ideological change. The last time Mr. Crowley, 56, even had a primary challenger, in 2004, Ms. Ocasio-Cortez was not old enough to vote. Mr. Crowley, the No. 4 Democrat in the House, had drastically outspent his lesser-known rival to no avail, as Ms. Ocasio-Cortez’s campaign was lifted by an aggressive social media presence and fueled by attention from national progressives hoping to flex their muscle in a race against a potential future speaker. Ms. Ocasio-Cortez had used Mr. Crowley’s role in the leadership, and the fact that he was the head of the local Democratic Party machine, against him in her bid to upend the existing political class.

As Guardian columnist Moira Donegan put it after Mamdani defeated Cuomo:

Fed up with their useless, antagonist leadership and unwilling to give up on the prospect of progressive change, many members of the Democrats’ hated base are certain to follow Mamdani’s example, taking risks to challenge unpopular or ineffectual incumbents and entrenched local party machines.

And that’s precisely what many young Democratic leaders are doing.

Changing Of The Guard

It’s not that the Democratic Party isn’t aware of the need for a new generation of leadership among its ranks.

After barely losing the House in 2022, Nancy Pelosi stepped down as Democratic leader to elevate Rep. Hakeem Jeffries to the post, with Rep. Katherine Clark stepping in as Minority Whip in place of Steny Hoyer and Pete Aguilar as House Democratic Caucus Chair in place of Jim Clyburn.

But that intentional ceding of leadership by three octogenarian veterans of the House masked a deeper issue, which saw older reps running for reelection well into their 80s, and hanging onto leadership positions, with no term limits on committee posts. It was only after the 2024 election that younger members started to really make a play for those spots. Ultimately, 77-year-old Jerry Nadler made way for Rep. Jamie Raskin on the Judiciary Committee, 76-year-old Rep. Raul Grijalva gave way to Rep. Jared Huffman as ranking member of the House Natural Resources Committee, and 80-year-old Rep. David Scott stepped aside to allow Rep. Angie Craig take over as ranking member of the Agriculture Committee.

But other leadership fights were not so smooth.

Last December, Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez went up against 74-year-old Rep. Gerry Connolly for the ranking member spot on the powerful Oversight Committee. And even though Connolly had been diagnosed with esophageal cancer the previous month, House leadership led by Nancy Pelosi backed Connolly for the spot, which he won after a tough fight. Sadly, just months later in May of 2025, Connolly would lose his fight with cancer. His seat remains unfilled to this day.

And his isn’t the only one. Per to Indivisible:

Arizona's 7th Congressional District: The seat became vacant following the death of Representative Raúl Grijalva in March 2025. A special election to fill the seat is scheduled for September 23, 2025.

Texas' 18th Congressional District: Representative Sylvester Turner passed away in March 2025, creating the vacancy. The special election for this seat will be held on November 4, 2025.

With the Republicans’ majority as slim as it is, these three currently vacant seats are potentially make-or-break for blocking Trump’s agenda. But too many members of the House see these seats as theirs as long as they want them. In some cases, until they die.

This perfect storm of establishment Democrats hanging on for dear life to seats they feel entitled to, ineffectively challenging the clear and present authoritarian threat that Trump and the Republican majorities represent, even as they seek to block the rise of younger voices, is lighting a fire under young Democratic leaders. It is inspiring a new breed of insurgent candidates who seek not just to shake up the power structure, but to inspire new voters to join the party and the movement of resistance.

Kat Abughazaleh

Rep. Jan Schakowsky, a reliably progressive Democrat who has represented the Chicago area for 25 years, ran for reelection last year at age 80. She only announced she would not run for reelection in 2026 after receiving a young primary challenger, 26-year-old journalist and online influencer Kat Abughazaleh.

Like Mamdani, Abughazaleh is running an explicitly anti-establishment campaign focused on affordability. And despite the fact that the primary field is now 13 candidates strong as a result of Schakowsky’s retirement announcement, the Gen Z Abughazaleh is holding her own, having raised more than $500k in the second quarter, second only to Evanston Mayor Daniel Biss, a young Gen-Xer.

James Talarico

Talarico, a 36-year-old 4-term Democratic State Representative in Texas who is a Christian pastor and former teacher, originally won his seat in a swing district, famously gaining attention for walking the length of his district, a tactic Zohran Mamdani would echo in his New York City mayoral run 7 years later. Talarico is known for advancing progressive values by leading with his Christian faith. He went viral recently for calling the Texas law requiring the Ten Commandments to be hung in every classroom both “unconstitutional and un-Christian.”

Talarico’s viral fame multiplied after his recent appearance on Joe Rogan’s podcast, during which Rogan famously urged him to run for president. With his newfound high profile, Talarico is reportedly seriously considering a run for U.S. Senate against Senator John Cornyn, as he travels the state holding rallies. A recent rally in deep red Plano, TX, drew a thousand people, a shocking number for a state rep who isn’t even from that district during an off year. During the rally, Talarico struck his own brand of red-state anti-establishment populism:

“The culture wars are a smokescreen. So many of the divisions in this state and in this country are manufactured by wealthy special interests who want us fighting each other instead of fighting them,” Talarico says, and the crowd screams in approval. “They divide us by race, by gender, by culture, by religion. They work so hard to keep us from seeing all that we have in common. They work so hard to keep us from realizing that there is far more that unites us than divides us.”

Katie Wilson

Katie Wilson, long-time progressive organizer and co-founder and Executive Director of the Transit Riders Union, is running to oust entrenched centrist Democratic Mayor of Seattle Bruce Harrell in the city’s August 5 primary. Dubbing Wilson the Zohran Mamdani of Seattle, a recent OpEd in The Urbanist wrote:

The similarities are numerous between Wilson and Mamdani. Both are young, stridently progressive, and reviled by the political elites in their city. Both fought to lower the cost of housing and transit while the establishment dragged its feet. Both face giants of the Democratic centrist establishment. Mamdani just beat the former Governor of New York, Andrew Cuomo, heir to a political dynasty. Meanwhile, Wilson faces incumbent Bruce Harrell, a long-time politician who local pundits considered nearly invincible until Wilson got into the race.

Like Mamdani, Wilson was focused on affordability before it was the hot talking point, having long fought for a higher minimum wage and renter protections. A poll released in May showed Wilson slightly ahead of the incumbent in a statistical dead heat. Wilson has racked up impressive endorsements including local progressive leaders and unions as well as The Stranger newspaper.

Omar Fateh

Minnesota State Senator Omar Fateh, a 35-year-old democratic socialist candidate for Mayor of Minneapolis, has also drawn some parallels to Mamdani. Fateh is a Muslim and the son of Somali immigrants. He is also focusing his campaign on issues of affordability, such as freezing rents and raising the minimum wage. Fateh recently received the endorsement of the Minneapolis Democratic-Farmer-Labor Party (their equivalent of the Democratic Party) in the race.

One big difference between him and Mandani, however, is that he is seeking to oust an incumbent who himself is fairly young and largely considered progressive, 44-year-old Jacob Frey. Like the New York City mayoral primary, the November 4 general election will be a multi-candidate ranked-choice election. But like Mamdani, Fateh is very much running an anti-establishment campaign against Frey, painting the Mayor as someone who

protects the status quo. I’m running to break it. I’m running to fight for housing, dignity, and public safety that actually works.

Antonio Delgado

Delgado is the 48-year-old Lieutenant Governor of New York, who earlier this year announced he would run against his boss, Governor Kathy Hochul, in the 2026 primary rather than run for reelection on the same ticket. Delgado originally was elected to Congress in New York’s Hudson Valley in the wave election of 2018, the first African–American and first person of Latino descent to be elected to Congress from Upstate New York.

As he mounts a primary challenge against Hochul, Delgado is, like his insurgent brethren, running as a populist focused on the affordability crisis against an entrenched establishment. As The New York Times quoted Delgado from an interview with him, “People are hurting and New York deserves better leadership. There’s an absence of bold, decisive, transformational leadership.” And as Delgado closes out his announcement video:

“Listen, the powerful and well-connected have their champions. I’m running for governor to be yours.”

A Generational Shift Underway

In 2022, at age 25, Maxwell Frost became the first member of Gen-Z to be elected to Congress. In 2024, 74 millennial candidates were elected alongside Frost, raising the percentage of young leadership in the body from 10% to 14%. Among those young leaders include 38-year-old U.S. Senator Jon Ossoff (D-GA), 35-year-old Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY), 44-year-old Rep. Jasmine Crockett (D-TX) and 34-year-old Rep. Sarah McBride, the first openly trans person ever elected to Congress.

And if these new emerging young leaders are any indication, we are likely to see that number rise in next year’s election once more. One only hopes that the Democratic old guard will see the importance of making room for new blood and fresh perspectives, so that we can move on from the losses of 2024 with renewed energy and a commitment to elevating this new generation of progressive leaders. Only then will the party be able to truly take on the fascist threat of Trump and his Republican congress, and demonstrate once and for all that it’s Democrats who are the ones dedicated to actually improving people’s lives.

