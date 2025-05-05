The Big Picture

The Big Picture

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
david wells's avatar
david wells
4h

Different venues call for different strategies but the Ds need to come up with an uncomplicated message that will appeal to a majority of Americans. We can't just be the anti-Rs. If we can convince the voters that we have an inclusive plan that will help most people, then we shouldn't have any problem winning elections. If we can convince the Rs to abide by the wins, perhaps we can then start to solve some of the many problems that our country is facing.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Maria K.'s avatar
Maria K.
3h

We also need to figure out how not to slide into complete and utter fascism between now and 2026 elections.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
18 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 The Big Picture
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture