Lula is re-elected president of Brazil for the fourth time. Photo by Isabella Finholdt/NurPhoto via Getty Images.

On Sunday, voters in two countries delivered defeats to movements that have spent years eroding their democracies. In Brazil, President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva overcame a first-round deficit to defeat Sen. Flávio Bolsonaro, son of the former president now serving a 27-year sentence for plotting a coup. In Serbia, a student-led movement that grew out of protests over a deadly railway station collapse won the country’s parliamentary election, and longtime strongman Aleksandar Vučić conceded.

The two results came six months after Hungarian voters ended Viktor Orbán’s 16 years in power, handing a constitutional supermajority to his challenger, Péter Magyar. In all three countries, the pro-democracy side faced similar obstacles: a captured media, institutional advantages built up over years and, in the case of Brazil and Hungary, open support for their opponents from the Trump regime.

As I write this, exit polls from the election in Israel put the race with no clear winner between Netanyahu’s bloc and the opposition—but with the Arab block holding crucial political leverage to form a government.

Democracy is on the march, and would-be autocrats are losing power. But ahead lie significant tests, including our own test on Nov. 3 in the United States. The fights and the successes speak to both the dangers posed by right-wing, anti-democratic parties and leaders and the resilience of pro-democracy forces.

Brazil: from first-round loss to a fight over sovereignty

Flávio Bolsonaro ran in the shadow of his father’s crimes. In September 2025, a panel of Brazil’s Supreme Court convicted Jair Bolsonaro of attempting a coup to remain in office after losing the 2022 election and sentenced him to 27 years and three months in prison.

The case reached further than a power grab. In November 2024, federal police arrested four army special operations officers and a federal police officer accused of plotting to assassinate Lula, his running mate Geraldo Alckmin and Justice Alexandre de Moraes. Investigators said the plan was meant to keep Lula from taking office.

The Trump regime sought to tip the scales in Bolsonaro’s favor, but it backfired badly, as it had in other elections where Trump intervened. In 2025, Trump linked a 50 percent tariff on Brazilian goods to Jair Bolsonaro’s prosecution. After the U.S. Supreme Court struck down those tariffs in February, the regime imposed new 25 percent tariffs on some Brazilian goods. Flávio Bolsonaro met Trump at the White House in May and pledged that, if elected, he would bring Brazil into Trump’s “Shield of the Americas.”

The strategy appeared to be working for the Oct. 4 first round of voting. Bolsonaro finished first with roughly 47 percent of the vote to Lula’s 45 percent. Lula had hoped to win outright and called the result “unexpected.” He later admitted that it was “the least organized campaign I’ve taken part in since 1989.”

Over the next three weeks, Lula rebuilt the campaign. He reached out to young voters, mobilized millions of Brazilians in the streets in defense of democracy, warned of a second Bolsonaro government and argued that a Flavio Bolsonaro presidency would subordinate Brazil to the United States. Federal Deputy André Janones built a pro-Lula WhatsApp channel, Exército do Lula (Lula’s Army), which grew from about 50,000 followers to nearly 2 million in two days and passed 10 million before the runoff. WhatsApp, owned by Meta, had long been a Bolsonarista stronghold.

Trump handed Lula an opening when he hailed Flávio Bolsonaro’s first-round showing as a “very, very big victory.” As Adriana Carranca argued in an op-ed in Time, that let Lula recast the runoff as a contest over national sovereignty. Abstention fell from 21.08 percent in the first round to 19.22 percent in the second.

According to the New York Times, the runoff drew nearly 3 million more voters than the first round, an unusual jump in a country where turnout typically drops between rounds. Blank and null ballots fell by about 1.8 million, according to the electoral court’s final count. Daniel Nichanian, editor of Bolts, argues that the decisive shift came from voters who had cast null or blank ballots in the first round and then backed Lula. The tariffs also set off a nationalist backlash, which Lula turned into a rallying cry: “Brazil belongs to Brazilians.”

On Sunday, Lula won 51.8 percent of the valid vote to Bolsonaro’s 48.2 percent, according to the Superior Electoral Court. His margin of more than 4.4 million votes came after both campaigns sought longer voting hours and Supreme Court Justice Cristiano Zanin ordered voting extended nationwide by two hours. According to electoral court data reported by CNN Brasil, about 34,000 people voted after the original 5 p.m. closing time, a fraction of Lula’s margin. That night, Lula declared, “This country will not accept being anyone’s backyard,” then waved a Brazilian flag before supporters on São Paulo’s Paulista Avenue.

The comeback was historic, and the Lula campaign deserves credit for its hustle. According to the Times, no candidate had ever won the presidency after finishing second in the first round since Brazil restored direct presidential elections in 1989. Bolsonaro initially refused to concede and called for the results to be annulled. The demand lasted less than a day. CNN Brasil reported that four close allies advised him to accept the result and call Lula, and campaign members told the outlet there would be no annulment request. His campaign says it will still pursue cases accusing Lula of abuse of power and seeking to strip his ticket of its victory.

On Monday, Flávio Bolsonaro faced a more personal problem. He said federal police stopped him on the street as he left a visit with his father, who is serving his sentence under house arrest, and ordered him to surrender his passports. Justice de Moraes ordered his passports canceled, including his diplomatic passport, barred him from leaving the country and prohibited contact with Willer Tomaz, a lawyer under investigation for money laundering. The order arises from a sealed inquiry into possible money laundering and currency evasion involving the two men. Bolsonaro said the restriction stemmed from his brother Eduardo’s suggestion, days before the runoff, that Flávio should leave Brazil if he lost, and he insisted, “I never thought of leaving the country.”

By Tuesday afternoon, multiple outlets were reporting that Flávio had left Brazil for the United States. NBC News, citing sources, reported that he had fled, and Euronews reported that U.S. officials confirmed his departure to CNN and Reuters. The noon deadline to surrender his passports passed with no word on whether he had complied. An Argentine outlet reported that he crossed the border into Argentina overnight to board a private flight north, but Argentina’s government denied he had entered the country, and his campaign coordinator insisted he had not left.

Serbia: a student in every village

The Serbian movement began with a disaster. On Nov. 1, 2024, the concrete canopy of the newly renovated railway station in Novi Sad collapsed onto people below. Vučić and his ally Viktor Orbán had inaugurated the renovated station as a stop on a planned Belgrade–Budapest high-speed rail line. Many Serbians blamed corruption and shoddy work on the renovation, one of several controversial megaprojects involving Chinese state companies. University students began stopping traffic each day at 11:52 a.m., the moment of the collapse for 15 minutes, one minute for each of the 15 people then known to have died. The death toll later rose to 16.

The protests grew into some of the largest since Slobodan Milošević fell in 2000, and the students demanded that Vučić step down. But Vučić held most of the cards: a firm grip on the police, nearly all major media outlets and the electoral commission. Students complained of being branded “mercenaries, terrorists.” When 10 municipalities held local elections in March 2026, observers reported attacks on journalists, activists and election monitors. The monitoring group Crta said irregularities in one town were so numerous that the vote could not be called an election. Students had demanded early parliamentary elections for more than a year, but Vučić appeared to wait until he felt strong enough to run. In September, he resigned the presidency to seek the prime minister’s office in a snap vote set for Oct. 25.

The students answered with an effort called “A Student in Every Village.” Electrical engineering students in Belgrade launched it, and one participant described the students as “a walking media” going town to town. Students said they had been “dehumanized on a daily basis on national frequencies.” “We are breaking the media darkness,” one student said. Working in pairs, they went door to door and cycled and walked across the country to reach rural voters in Vučić’s strongholds. The Student List said its 11-point platform was drafted from conversations about the everyday problems people raised.

Most of Serbia’s opposition parties stood aside to give the Student List a clear run against Vučić. The list drew its candidates from fields such as medicine and education, and many had no political experience. Months before the vote, the students also recruited election controllers, observers and mobile teams to watch the count.

On Sunday, lines stretched from polling stations across the country. Turnout reached its highest level since Yugoslavia broke apart in 1992, and even Vučić waited nearly two hours to vote. The Republic Electoral Commission’s preliminary count gave the Student List 52.71 percent of the vote to 39.17 percent for Vučić’s United Serbia list. That evening, Vučić told supporters, “It is clear that we have lost these elections.” He blamed his defeat on Serbia’s independent media, unnamed European countries and, unironically, an “American deep state.”

Hungarian resistance, six months prior, wrote the playbook

When Hungarians voted Viktor Orbán out in April, they ended 16 years of rule by a leader Vice President JD Vance had called a “role model” for Europe. The Brazilian and Serbian campaigns played out under different political systems, but leaned on the same playbook.

Péter Magyar’s campaign went around a captured media and campaigned deep in the incumbent’s home territory. Kim Lane Scheppele wrote in the Journal of Democracy that Magyar spent most of the two years before the vote in the countryside, sometimes holding rallies in six or eight villages a day. Because Orbán-controlled media gave Magyar zero airtime, he relied on in-person contact and rapid-response social media. Cambridge researcher Elvira Tamus credited Magyar’s visits to 700 settlements, noting that his party, Tisza, ran strongly in many smaller towns and villages and reached voters who had been less engaged with opposition politics. Serbia’s students made the same bet with “A Student in Every Village.”

Both Serbia and Hungary also offered voters a single, fresh alternative to the authoritarian in charge. In Hungary, the liberal Momentum party declined to field candidates to help bring about a change of government, and Magyar’s party ran only newcomers and kept its distance from the discredited old opposition. In Serbia, most opposition parties also stood aside for the Student List.

All three campaigns led with everyday concerns. Magyar built his around restoring Hungarians’ purchasing power, which inflation had badly eroded. The Serbian students pledged to root out graft and improve schools. In Brazil, a race dominated by the cost of living, crime and corruption saw Lula expand government programs in the closing weeks.

All three also seized the nation’s symbols for themselves. Magyar reclaimed national symbols that Orbán’s Fidesz had long treated as its own and predicted a victory that would be seen “from the Kremlin.” Serbian students marched to file their candidate list carrying the national flag. Lula, flag in hand, told Brazil it belonged to Brazilians.

In each country, foreign strongmen and their lackeys lined up behind the antidemocratic side. Trump declared himself “fully behind” Orbán, and Secretary of State Marco Rubio traveled to Budapest in February to wish him success. Five days before the vote, Vance flew to Budapest and accused the European Union of interfering in Hungary’s election. In Brazil, the Trump regime used tariffs to protest Jair Bolsonaro’s prosecution, and Trump celebrated Flávio’s first-round lead. Vučić, for his part, boasted of support from Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Turnout surged in each country. Hungary’s turnout of nearly 80 percent set a post-communist record. Serbia recorded its highest turnout since the breakup of Yugoslavia, and abstention in Brazil fell nearly two percentage points between rounds, a rare drop.

The campaigns also guarded the count. Opposition activists in Hungary set up a website, Tisztavalasztas.hu, to collect reports of irregularities. The Serbian students recruited election controllers and observers, and the monitoring group Crta ran its own count. Brazil’s electronic voting system has produced no evidence of significant fraud since its adoption in the 1990s. The margins left little room for dispute: a constitutional supermajority in Hungary, a 13-point win in Serbia and 4.4 million votes in Brazil. Orbán conceded less than three hours after polls closed, Vučić the same night and Flávio Bolsonaro dropped his annulment bid within a day.

The tide still rising in Europe

These victories are welcome, but democracy remains imperiled. In France and Germany, as Andrew Higgins of the New York Times observed, “the anti-establishment nationalist camp has taken on the appearance of an invincible juggernaut.”

In France, Marine Le Pen announced her candidacy for the 2027 presidency in July, hours after a Paris appeals court upheld her conviction for misusing European Parliament funds but shortened the ban that had kept her off the ballot. If she wins, she could appoint Jordan Bardella, who had been poised to replace her, as prime minister. An Ifop poll from late September found Le Pen leading every first-round scenario tested, with 31 to 36 percent of the vote. The National Rally formally launched her campaign this weekend at its party congress in Orléans.

In Germany, the far-right Alternative for Germany (AfD) won 43.8 percent of the vote in Saxony-Anhalt in September, its strongest performance in any state election, leaving it three seats short of a majority. Germany’s domestic intelligence agency classifies the party’s Saxony-Anhalt branch as extremist.. Chatham House noted it could now pressure center-right lawmakers to defect. Two weeks later, the AfD finished first in Mecklenburg-Vorpommern with 38.2 percent. Chancellor Friedrich Merz’s Christian Democrats fell to 4.9 percent, the party’s worst result in any state election, and were shut out of the state parliament. Nationally, every major pollster now puts the AfD first. INSA’s recent surveys have it at 30 percent, against about 19 percent for Merz’s conservative bloc.

This sounds dire. But Higgins also noted that recent votes in Poland and Hungary, and now Serbia and Brazil, show that once such parties have governed, they too can become targets of the voter anger they harness. Brazil has left room for hope, showing that a far-right lead, even a first-round win, can be overcome.

Britain offers a European example. Nigel Farage’s Reform UK led nearly every poll for more than a year and gained hundreds of seats in local and regional elections in May. That prompted Labour to replace the unpopular Prime Minister Keir Starmer with Andy Burnham, the former mayor of Greater Manchester, on July 20. Within a week, Labour had caught or passed Reform in three separate polls. Burnham moved quickly on the cost of living, scrapping VAT on household electricity bills. He has also promised to reverse Thatcher-era reforms and give the public more control over housing, water and energy. YouGov’s large September seat projection put Reform in third place, behind both Labour and the Conservatives. But the setback may be temporary: A YouGov poll at the end of September again showed Reform a point ahead.

Lessons in democracy

Orbán governed Hungary for 16 years, long enough to rewrite its constitution, rework its electoral rules and bring most of its media under his allies’ control. Vučić and his party ruled Serbia for 14 years. Jair Bolsonaro used four years in Brazil’s presidency to cast doubt on its elections, then plotted to stay in power by force after he lost. On Sunday, his family’s movement tried to take the presidency back.

Against this backdrop, Israelis voted today in their first national election since the Oct. 7 attacks, with Benjamin Netanyahu’s long hold on power at stake. Netanyahu’s current government includes the far-right parties of National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir and Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich. As in Serbia and Hungary, turnout hit a modern high, the highest since at least 1973. Exit polls showed the opposition bloc with 50 to 53 seats and Netanyahu’s with about 50, leaving both short of the 61 needed to govern. As voting was underway, Netanyahu warned that Arab citizens were “racing to the ballots” to try and “steal the election from us.” The Joint List and Ra’am, the two Arab parties, are projected to win 17 to 18 seats between them, enough to decide who governs.

It’s already been a strong week for democracy. Voters are engaged and ready to oust anti-democratic authoritarians. Successful campaigns have helped make that happen by going where people live, speaking to their daily struggles and turning out voters in record numbers—all things we are witnessing the Democratic opposition to Trump do here at home.

Authoritarians count on the public concluding that the fight is already lost. But they are failing at that effort, from Budapest to Belgrade to Sao Paolo. Voters in Israel may well have finally sent Netanyahu packing today. And next Tuesday, U.S. voters get a chance to show that they, too, are up for the fight and will vote to defend democracy.

Share