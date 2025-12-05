President Donald Trump greets Chief Justice John Roberts. Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images.

U.S. Supreme Court Upholds Texas Maps

After a federal court issued a preliminary injunction against Texas’s gerrymandered congressional maps, the U.S. Supreme Court stepped in on Thursday and reversed that decision, clearing the way for the maps to be used in next year’s midterm elections. Texas Republicans had redrawn the state’s district lines to add up to five new Republican seats in Congress, and the lower court panel had found that the new maps were, in all likelihood, an unconstitutional racial gerrymander. In an unsigned 6-3 “shadow docket” decision, the Court overturned that decision just days before the December 8th deadline for candidates to file to run for office in Texas.

Justice Elena Kagan wrote a blistering 17-page dissent, joined by her fellow liberal Justices Sonia Sotomayor and Ketanji Brown Jackson. Kagan wrote, “This Court’s stay ensures that many Texas citizens, for no good reason, will be placed in electoral districts because of their race. And that result, as this Court has pronounced year in and year out, is a violation of the Constitution.” She concluded, “Today’s order disserves the millions of Texans whom the District Court found were assigned to their new districts based on their race. Because this Court’s precedents and our Constitution demand better, I respectfully dissent.”

