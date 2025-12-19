White House Chief of Staff Susie Wiles (L) looks on as US President Donald Trump (C) meets with unseen Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky. Photo by TOM BRENNER/AFP via Getty Images.

Bombshell Vanity Fair Profile Pulls Back The Curtain On Trump White House

This week, Vanity Fair published a two-part profile of Donald Trump’s Chief of Staff, Susie Wiles, who gave writer Chris Whipple her candid take on Trump’s inner circle over the course of 11 on-the-record interviews. Among the bombshells reported by Whipple was that Wiles considers Trump to have an “alcoholic’s personality,” believes that Pam Bondi “completely whiffed” the Epstein files release, and sees JD Vance as a “conspiracy theorist.” She also slammed Elon Musk’s dissolution of US AID, saying Musk is “an avowed ketamine [user]. And he sleeps in a sleeping bag in the EOB [Executive Office Building] in the daytime. And he’s an odd, odd duck.”

Susie Wiles tried to mitigate the damage of the piece with a post on X, in which she called the article “a disingenuously framed hit piece on me and the finest President, White House staff, and Cabinet in history.” She claimed, “Significant context was disregarded and much of what I, and others, said about the team and the President was left out of the story. I assume, after reading it, that this was done to paint an overwhelmingly chaotic and negative narrative about the President and our team.” But when Wiles called Whipple’s reporting of her comments about Musk into question, Whipple provided the Times with audio of her saying it.