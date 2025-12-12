Indiana Senate prepares for a final vote on redistricting. Photo Credit: IndyStar.

Indiana Republicans Reject Redrawn Congressional Map

On Thursday, the Republican supermajority in the Indiana state Senate defied Donald Trump by rejecting his effort to redraw congressional maps to gain two additional Republican House seats. By a vote of 31-19, the state’s upper chamber saw 20 Republicans join all Democrats to reject the new maps passed by the Indiana House last week. The vote follows death threats and swatting attacks on holdout senators and an intense pressure campaign from President Trump, including threats to primary any elected members who vote against the plan. The defeat of the measure is widely seen as a sign of Trump’s waning influence among the GOP.

In response, Trump sought to downplay the vote. “It’s funny because I won Indiana all three times by a landslide. And I wasn’t working on it very hard. Would’ve been nice. I think we would’ve picked up two seats if we did that.” But Trump didn’t shy from threatening state Sen. Rod Bray, saying, “You had one gentleman, the head of the Senate, I guess, Bray, whatever his name is. I heard he was against it. He’ll probably lose his next primary, whenever that is. I hope he does, because he’s done a tremendous disservice.” GOP Governor Mike Braun, sought to mitigate blowback from the White House, saying, “I will be working with the president to challenge these people who do not represent the best interests of Hoosiers.”