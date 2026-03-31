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Carol Taylor Boyd's avatar
Carol Taylor Boyd
3m

This is still my country! I attended the NO KINGS RALLY at the Colorado State Capital in Denver on March 28th. I am proud to be among the people who came out that day to show the orange blight, the oligarchs, fascists, techbros, Epstein class and Putin that We The People are fed up with their incompetence and tyranny!

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Katharine Hill's avatar
Katharine Hill
7m

Your post really hit home today, Jay. After attending my No Kings rally Saturday, I was on my way home on the bus. A young woman admired my colorful outfit but then disapproved of why I had worn it. We had a brief discussion, and she expressed her belief that this regime is saving the country from becoming Islamic. I was speechless.

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