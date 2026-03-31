Image Credit: YouTube/RSBN.

Last Thursday, Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche addressed CPAC, the Conservative Political Action Conference, in Grapevine, Texas. He asked the crowd a deliberately provocative question: “Why is there objection to sending ICE officers to polling places?” Blanche pointed out that if “illegals” can’t and shouldn’t vote, then why worry about ICE at the polls? He added, “You all probably had to show your ID five times since you came into this place. It baffles me.”

Blanche is not an online influencer or random MAGA podcaster. He is the second-highest law enforcement officer in the nation. Yet he was endorsing actions that would violate the law he took an oath to uphold. Under 18 U.S.C. § 592, entitled “Troops at polls,” with legal roots going back to Reconstruction, it is a crime for any civil or military officer of the U.S. to order or keep troops at any place where an election is being held, unless necessary to repel armed enemies of the U.S.

Should we be concerned? Blanche’s CPAC appearance was, at least in the conventional reading, a performance. The annual conservative gathering has been described as a pep rally, a tent revival, a “political rally, networking mixer and MAGA Comic-Con.” Some observers argue that the typical hyperbole, the religious zeal and the “outrage Olympics” on display are mere political warm-up acts, not the real show.

But there’s good reason not to dismiss such extremist behavior and rhetoric. Evidence has been accumulating for years, straight from the CPAC stage, that provocation like Blanche’s is an audition of an idea. It often marks the beginning of a dangerous pipeline that leads from far-right rhetoric to authoritarian policy.​

The Sideshow

The urge to dismiss CPAC is understandable. The conference has declined in influence lately, with attendance noticeably shrinking. High-profile speakers stayed away this year. Trump himself didn’t attend last week, nor did JD Vance, Tucker Carlson or Megyn Kelly. The lineup increasingly features internet personalities and international provocateurs alongside lesser-known Trump regime officials.

The rhetorical escalation at CPAC also fits a familiar pattern we see online: competitive signaling within an ideologically homogeneous crowd. The incentive structures reward whoever goes furthest and loudest, with extreme positions often gaining the most traction. This year, a U.S. Senate candidate called Democrats “card-carrying members of the woke mob.” A reality television star endorsed another U.S. Senate candidate, Ken Paxton of Texas, despite infidelity allegations, observing, “I don’t care who Ken sleeps with. I like who he is.” Yet another Texas candidate—in this case for state railroad commissioner—announced that “the problem is actually Islam.”

Sycophancy was also on full display. RFK Jr. made up an entire story about how brilliantly Donald Trump once drew a map of the entire Middle East from memory. This from a president who supposedly doesn’t draw well enough to send a doodle of a naked woman to Epstein on his 50th birthday.

These viral moments and speeches are designed to excite a room, or even to play to an audience of one. They are largely forgotten by the next news cycle. Real policy work happens through legislation and executive action, not sound bites and memes. The people who actually write policy, so the thinking goes, are not the same people who speak at CPAC.

It may be easy or even comforting to shrug off or mock the CPAC sideshow. But it would be a dangerous underestimation.

The Pipeline

Zachary Mueller, political director at America’s Voice, has spent years tracking the specific relationship between what gets said at CPAC and what becomes Republican policy and rhetoric. He concluded that CPAC “is still a place where the agenda for what the GOP is pushing for gets publicly set.”

At the 2022 CPAC, Charlie Kirk urged attendees to call what was happening at the southern border an “invasion”—language that, at the time, carried explicit echoes of the white nationalist “replacement” conspiracy theory. Within two years, that word had been invoked hundreds of times in official congressional hearings, used to justify the impeachment of a sitting DHS secretary, and became the default framing of Republican immigration messaging nationwide. Trump began to use the term “invasion” widely in 2024 campaign addresses, telling a crowd in Las Vegas that the U.S. was “under invasion like an army.”

A study by America’s Voice found that top GOP leaders, including House Speaker Mike Johnson, amplified “replacement” and “invasion” rhetoric by “citing it in official hearings at least nine times in these first few weeks of 2024 alone.” Ongoing tracking found 430 tweets in 2024 from GOP electeds who employed white nationalist and antisemitic replacement and “invasion” conspiracies.

From “invasion” and “replacement,” it was a short step to “mass deportation.” At CPAC 2023, Trump sent up a trial balloon by calling for “the largest domestic deportation operation in American history,” declaring he would use “all necessary state, local, federal, and military resources” to carry it out, and that undocumented immigrants would be picked up and thrown out of the country with “no questions asked.” The crowd roared. At the time, the proposal seemed like mere campaign bluster. Even many Latinos who heard the pledge did not believe Trump really meant it—and voted for Trump in record numbers in 2024. Yet by 2025, this pledge had become federal policy.

Tom Homan’s journey through the CPAC pipeline is worth tracing. Before Trump returned to power, Homan was a Fox contributor, Heritage Foundation fellow and key architect of Project 2025’s deportation language. In short, he was a private citizen outlining what a returned Trump administration would do. At CPAC 2024, he told the crowd that “Joe Biden’s the first president in the history of this nation who came in office and unsecured the border on purpose”—in a year when Trump urged Republicans to kill the bipartisan border security deal because it would help Democrats too much.

After Trump won, Homan became his border czar, and at CPAC 2025, speaking as a government official and previewing what would later happen in Chicago and Minneapolis, Homan openly threatened Boston’s police commissioner over the city’s sanctuary policy. “I’m coming to Boston, I’m bringing hell with me.” Homan warned. Addressing “criminal aliens,” Homan promised Trump would “wipe you off the face of the earth.” The promises Homan made as a private citizen from the CPAC stage became the regime’s governing agenda.

At last week’s CPAC 2026, the escalation over immigration enforcement continued. On a panel titled “Don’t Sharia My Texas,” Bo French, a candidate for Texas railroad commissioner, claimed that the problem with Islam in America is not extremism. “The problem,” French said, “is actually Islam.” He then called for the deportation of 100 million people, nearly a third of the entire U.S. population, far beyond even the administration’s own goals.

French later boasted on X about being “the first elected official” to call for this number of deportations, but this dishonor doesn’t belong to him. Former ICE commander-on-the-ground Greg Bovino, who was demoted from his position following the killings of two U.S. citizens protesting ICE and Border Patrol abuses in Minneapolis, has also boasted of deporting 100 million immigrants. Bovino even told the New York Times that this was part of his “master plan.”

The number of unauthorized immigrants in the U.S. reached around 14 million in 2023, according to the Texas Tribune. So French and Bovino aren’t just talking about deporting millions of undocumented immigrants. They are talking about deporting tens of millions of American citizens and legal residents.

The CPAC-to-policy pipeline is not a theory, it is a track record. What sounded outlandish just years ago—10 million people mass deported under Trump—is now terrifyingly underway, with devastating consequences for families and communities.

As America’s Voice’s Mueller observed, “The performance of the absurd may have some trying to dismiss CPAC as a sideshow best ignored. But this is not marginal kooks spewing hate in the comment section on an obscure Internet forum,” Mueller warned. The “speakers spewing the dangerous, dehumanizing rhetoric from the CPAC stage have power and massive megaphones.”

Auditioning for the Main Stage

CPAC is best thought of as an incubator, where fascist signaling competes for attention and applause. The conference accelerates the path from dangerous rhetoric to deadly policy, testing which red meat the MAGA base is most eager to chew on.

It’s not that CPAC speakers are secretly strategizing which proposals to advance. Instead, they’re floating and workshopping ideas to see what lands and generates viral clips. And GOP officials, candidates and donors are listening. These are the very proposals that may later get spun into political gold.

Scholars of political normalization describe this as “shifting the Overton Window,” named for Joseph Overton at the Mackinac Center for Public Policy. It refers to the range of ideas considered acceptable in mainstream political discourse. Ideas begin as provocations, then become positions, and eventually policy, with each step making the next seem less extreme.

With CPAC, the Overton Window does not move through any kind of careful deliberation. Instead, it forms through repetition and the gradual desensitization of audiences to once-shocking ideas. Repeated often enough, these ideas gain legitimacy when spoken or adopted by people in power.

This brings us back to Todd Blanche and his statement about ICE at polling places.

Just before CPAC 2026 opened, Steve Bannon discussed ICE at the polls on his War Room podcast in late March, framing the deployment of agents to airports during the DHS funding lapse as “a test run, a test case, to really perfect ICE’s involvement in the 2026 midterm elections.”

Pressed by reporters about this, Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt called it “a very silly hypothetical.” DHS issued a statement calling Bannon’s comments “simply disinformation.” And that should have been the end of an idea that was too extreme, even for a regime not known for restraint.

But look what happened next. Within days, the Deputy Attorney General endorsed the same idea from the CPAC stage, and border czar Homan told The Charlie Kirk Show that he didn’t “see the issue of what they’re concerned about.” DHS’s denial and claim of “disinformation” has now become the floor and not the ceiling.

While Trump pretends not to have ICE at the polls squarely in mind, his allies have already circulated a draft executive order declaring a national emergency and attempting to assert broad powers over elections. (Trump told reporters he had “never heard of” the draft order.) Meanwhile, DHS stated that ICE isn’t planning operations “targeting” polling places, but could arrest individuals if an active public safety threat endangered a polling location.

What Comes Next

The “solution” Bannon and Blanche are proposing addresses a problem that does not exist. A Brennan Center study found approximately 30 suspected cases of noncitizen voting out of 23.5 million ballots cast in the 2016 general election. That is 0.0001 percent of the vote. Trump’s own DHS, in a wide-ranging review of voter registration data in the current term, has found almost no evidence of noncitizens voting in past elections.

This makes perfect sense. Why would an undocumented person attempt to vote and risk everything they have gained, only to be locked up and deported over a crime that earns them exactly nothing?

The purpose of the proposal, of course, is not to solve the problem it names. Whether ICE is ever deployed to polling places this November is beside the point because the statement does its voter suppressive work regardless. It tells immigrant communities that federal enforcement agents may be present when they vote. It signals to state and local Republican officials that the idea has the regime’s backing. It establishes ICE deployment as a negotiating chip. And it moves the Overton window by making the next provocation closer to the center of acceptable discourse.

Together, this lays the political groundwork for contesting election results in 2026, especially after Republicans lose their majority in the House as is widely expected. Indeed, Blanche said this himself at CPAC. Trump regime officials, he declared, are afraid that if a Democrat wins in 2028, “we’re all going to be investigated and indicted.” He knows they have done things that a new administration would prosecute. His solution isn’t to stop doing those things. It is to ensure there is no different administration.

Seen in this context, Blanche’s statement is part of a coherent strategy: Use federal law enforcement to shape the electorate before votes are cast, establish the narrative of illegal voting to delegitimize results after votes are counted, and retain power long enough that accountability never arrives.

The people on the CPAC stage last week in Grapevine, Texas, did not invent this strategy, nor the pipeline that will carry it forward. But they put it out there: loud, on camera and in front of anyone enthusiastic enough to attend or tune in.

Their record of extremist rhetoric at CPAC turned extremist policy in the White House should serve as a warning to us all: Pay attention to even their most absurd ideas and prepare accordingly.​​​​​​​​​