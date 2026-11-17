LEFT: Jensen Huang, CEO of NVIDIA. Photo by Sean Gallup/Getty Images. RIGHT: China’s President Xi Jinping. Photo by Maxim Shemetov / POOL / AFP via Getty Images.

With an alleged Chinese AI chip honeypot spy in the news, Beijing still buying Tehran’s oil, and a big APEC summit where Xi, Trump and Putin will all be present, it seemed a good time to check in with one of the world’s leading observers of China, Kaiser Y Kuo (who also happens to be my brother). Kaiser is host of the Sinica podcast and has decades of experience in Sino-U.S. relations. I caught up with him right before he hopped on his flight from Mexico City back to his home in Beijing.

The Jensen Huang scandal has been top of the news in the U.S. for many days, not only because of Nvidia’s centrality to the AI industry, but also because of reports that the Trump regime failed to act when it first learned of the risks. Now Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick is in the barrel, and daggers are out inside the administration over the alleged diversion of restricted Nvidia AI chips to China through Megaspeed, the Singapore-based firm founded and briefly run by Alice Huang, the alleged Chinese honeypot who targeted Jensen Huang. So break it down for our readers in plain, non-techie speak. What are you hearing on the other side of the Pacific about this scandal, Jensen Huang’s resignation and the potential complicity of parts of the Trump administration in helping China get banned AI chips? Are the Chinese laughing at us, taking this seriously or somewhere in between?

Nothing in the Chinese response has surprised me. The Foreign Ministry has been quite disciplined, speaking only to allegations that directly implicate Beijing, like the claim that Alice Huang was a Chinese intelligence asset, which it has officially denied from the podium. It has only answered questions from foreign journalists in their briefings, and hasn’t volunteered anything. It has called the spy allegations “unfounded accusations and slander,” but hasn’t pointed fingers or speculated on motives. It has left that to the semi-official, stridently nationalistic Global Times, a newspaper which often plays bad cop to the Foreign Ministry’s good cop. And with Trump due in Shenzhen for the APEC summit this week, officials have been careful not to discuss any role Trump might have played.

Meanwhile, the unofficial response to Jensen’s downfall has been all over the map. Even among those familiar with the China discourse in Washington — who know who the hawks and doves are, how various tech figures line up on semiconductor export controls, and what role the media plays in that debate — the theories span a broad spectrum.

The most cynical theories, which are not uncommon, suggest that the whole thing was a conspiracy, usually one hatched by “China hawks,” people pushing for a more confrontational approach to China. They are in both Washington and Silicon Valley, and in both parties, and they agree that the U.S. needs to “win” the AI “race” against China.

By “winning,” they typically mean creating AI that can improve itself by writing its own code—the holy grail that promises rapid improvement, leaving the other country in the dust. Some call this AGI, or artificial general intelligence.

Chinese analysts get the hawks’ argument: We’re the good guys; they’re the bad guys. We love democracy; they’re totalitarians who will use AI to take down our critical systems, build superweapons, and enslave us all… if they get there first.

They also get that your attitude toward China lines up with whether you support “closed” models like those run by OpenAI and Anthropic — which act like a black box you can access only through their apps — or “open-weight” models, which release their underlying blueprints so anyone can download, customize, and run them on their own computers. Anthropic CEO Dario Amodei is on the closed side and Jensen Huang on the open-weight side. Not only did Huang support selling Nvidia chips to China, but he also championed the open-weight approach favored by China’s labs, like DeepSeek, Moonshot, Alibaba and Zhipu.

One sophisticated Shanghai-based observer cites two $20 million donations Anthropic made to Public First Action in February and July. He says these funded an ad campaign to support GOP congressional candidates who backed tougher tech export restrictions on China, including Brian Mast, who chairs the House Foreign Affairs Committee, and John Moolenaar, who chairs the House Select Committee on China. The two then joined Rick Crawford, the GOP chair of the House Intelligence Committee, in signing a Nov. 4 letter asking Jensen Huang to appear at a closed-door briefing on his relationship with Alice Huang.

Much of that checks out: Anthropic gave Public First Action $20 million in February and another $20 million in July, and Mast, Moolenaar and Crawford did sign the Nov. 4 letter. He goes on to suggest that someone in the Anthropic/China hawk camp leaked the intelligence community’s belief that Ms. Huang was a Chinese intelligence asset — an “alleged spy,” as we keep hearing. (He also believes that The New York Times, the Financial Times, The Economist and other publications were part of the plot. There, he’s entered the realm of speculation and left me behind, but I agree that a China hawk likely leaked the spy assessment.)

The timing of the leaks, in this telling, came down to two things. The first was the midterms: A blue wave — if not the tsunami we got — was expected, which would leave a lame-duck president unable to protect Huang. The second was the APEC meeting in Shenzhen, where the scandal might prevent Trump from agreeing to any Chinese demands.

If this sounds familiar, it’s not far off from what Jensen Huang’s defenders — David Sacks among them — have circulated on social media. Some parts seem beyond doubt: the alignment of hawks with closed models, and doves with open-weight models; and Jensen Huang as the most effective advocate for keeping the China market open.

These Chinese accounts often assume racial or Sinophobic factors are in play. They point to the ready acceptance in the U.S. that Alice Huang is a spy, which still rests on people briefed on an intelligence memo. They also point to suspicions that Jensen Huang favors selling the most advanced AI chips to China because he, himself, is ethnically Chinese.

In another theory, Beijing really is laughing at us. A real “spy” — someone trained and deployed by the Ministry of State Security — wouldn’t have had such risibly bad tradecraft, unless the idea all along was to get caught. China’s history is full of examples of driving a wedge between an enemy and his most potent assets, whether crafty strategists or indomitable generals, sowing distrust until he abandons them. Could Beijing have wanted Jensen Huang’s apparent affair with Alice Huang to come to light? To see this singular pillar of American AI prowess alienated from the U.S. government and perhaps even from the company he co-founded? Wouldn’t that set the U.S. back? Might it even burst of the AI bubble on which the health of the U.S. economy depends?

It’s a wild theory, and if that’s what Beijing intended, I’d be surprised. Beijing understands better than anyone how interconnected the global financial system is.

It also presumes that Beijing had settled an essential question that no one can answer yet: More than four years after the first massive round of semiconductor export restrictions, championed by Biden national security adviser Jake Sullivan, does Beijing even want them lifted? Those restrictions, as many have argued, lit such a fire under China’s formidable tech ecosystem that autarky — self-reliance — in this notoriously globalized supply chain and famously challenging technology is within sight.

It does look like Beijing has stopped caring much about restoring access to Nvidia’s Blackwells and other cutting-edge chips. Chinese labs have managed inference — running trained models — using domestic chips, mostly Huawei Ascends. For the more compute-heavy work of training AI models, they’ve relied on smuggled chips and remote access to Nvidia-equipped data centers in Southeast Asia. Now, according to The New York Times, the Trump administration will move to close this loophole, but it’s not clear how it’s going to stop Southeast Asian data centers from “loaning” chips to customers in China remotely.



The Chinese labs have made clear that in the short run, to stay competitive with their domestic rivals more than with U.S. labs, they’d rather have Nvidia chips — ideally imported directly and legally, but via Southeast Asian or other data centers if need be.

Opponents of AI regulation, including Donald Trump, often cite the “China threat” as a reason the industry should be allowed to move faster and with fewer rules. What do you make of claims that China threatens the U.S. lead in AI? And what is the state of the Chinese AI and advanced semiconductor industries?

The whole “But China!” argument rests on projection: the assumption that because we would leverage a huge lead in AI to deal a crippling blow to China, surely China would do the same to us if it got there first. Projection is a false cousin of cognitive empathy, the ability to see and, more importantly, to feel as another does. Admittedly, that isn’t easy with China.

But the answer isn’t just to reach for projection. We’re now in a classic security dilemma, in which one side’s purely defensive moves look offensive to the other side. I see no reason to believe China would behave as the “But China!” crowd suggests. Exercising even a tiny bit of cognitive empathy — asking yourself, “If I were in China’s shoes, would I just bend over as the U.S. tries to stymie my technological development and prevent me from enjoying the benefits of advanced AI?” — should bring things into focus.

China’s AI labs are numerous and releasing good models, but they remain, by estimates from people I trust, four to six months behind the U.S. frontier models. On semiconductors, the fire lit by the “Sullivan Doctrine” has accelerated the drive toward autarky, and China has made progress on many fronts.

The big challenge is extreme ultraviolet, or EUV, lithography, the chip-printing technology monopolized by the Dutch company ASML. The U.S. has strong-armed ASML into complying with its export controls. In response, China has rejiggered older deep ultraviolet, or DUV, machines, and coaxed them into printing the microscopic circuitry needed for the most advanced chips. I wouldn’t bet against China on this front. Already, Huawei, by many accounts, has managed good-enough performance for AI model training. It uses stacked or folded chips that may not be at the low single-digit nanometer scale of the most advanced Nvidia chips, but with enough of them deployed and with energy abundant in China, that matters less and less.

One thing I think we should all keep in mind about the “But China!” crowd: These same folks — think Amodei — are some of the biggest advocates for AI safety, which on its face laudable. But think about this: If the race against China is paramount, the first thing to go by the wayside is safety. If a Chinese lab is about to release a powerful new AI model that was much cheaper to train, is freely downloadable and costs users far less than your current model, you’ll be tempted (just as OpenAI was in January 2025, in response to DeepSeek) to release your latest model without all the safety testing you had initially planned. That’s a huge danger, and a good reason to question the logic of racing.

Let’s switch gears. We’re now in the ninth month of the war with Iran, and despite overwhelming military advantage and an on-again, off-again ceasefire, the U.S. and Israel have failed to force a surrender. The U.S. naval blockade has choked off most of Iran’s oil exports, most of which went to China. Chinese suppliers have reportedly kept dual-use components and missile-fuel chemicals flowing to Iran’s military, though Beijing denies providing weapons. From your vantage point in Beijing, how do the Chinese view the war? Will they stand by their partner Iran? And how has the war changed Beijing’s basic assumptions, especially about U.S. power projection?

To be clear, I haven’t seen the intel on claims that China is supplying dual-use tech or war materiel to Iran, so I won’t comment on that. It wouldn’t surprise me if it were true, but neither would it if China had been careful not to cross any lines that might incur secondary sanctions. If the U.S. really thought Beijing was helping Tehran, it didn’t show it: The Treasury Department didn’t sanction a single major Chinese entity when it launched Operation Economic Outcast on Aug. 24. It named minor Chinese and Hong Kong players, but no one involved in the main business or financing of Iranian oil imports.

On whether China will stand by its partner, I’d start by questioning the word “partner.” Iran sells China oil. As experts on China and the Middle East keep saying, nothing in the “comprehensive strategic partnership” the two signed obliges Beijing to do anything. China does vastly more business with the Gulf monarchies than with Iran, and those are the countries Iran has been lobbing missiles at. So when Beijing sat on its hands in March while the U.N. Security Council condemned Iran’s attacks on its neighbors, nobody who follows this was shocked.

That’s why two takes that circulated early in the war struck me as deeply silly. One held that the whole thing was really about China — cutting off its Persian Gulf oil. (Venezuela, in this telling, was part of the same master plan.) If so, it’s an odd plan that ends with the White House appealing to Beijing for help reopening the Strait of Hormuz. Beijing declined, of course.

The other held that China had shown itself a paper tiger by failing to ride to Tehran’s rescue. But you can’t flunk a test you never signed up for. I think what Beijing saw was its chief rival making a colossal mistake and, following Napoleon’s famous advice, it had the good sense not to interrupt.

Look at where things stand. China’s second-quarter crude imports ran 30 percent below a year earlier, and the Chinese economy barely noticed. Roughly half the drop was Beijing easing off on filling its reserves, so I wouldn’t oversell it, but the cushion was there to be used. March and May were both record months for Chinese EV exports, as the rest of the world got religion about oil dependence. Meanwhile, the Center for Strategic and International Studies, a Washington think tank, reckons the U.S. has burned through roughly two-thirds of its prewar Patriot interceptors and half its THAAD (Terminal High Altitude Area Defense) interceptors and puts the rebuild at three years or more. South Korea’s THAAD battery, which Beijing objected to so strenuously when it arrived, has been raided for interceptors for the Gulf. And the “Pivot to Asia,” which three U.S. presidents have sworn was really happening this time, is on hold again.

As for assumptions about American power: no one in Beijing doubted the U.S. could wreck things at will. What nine months have shown is how hard it is for Washington to convert that into an outcome and how shallow its magazines are. The PLA brass — or what’s left of them after Xi Jinping’s big shakeup — have taken note.

But I’d be careful about calling this a Chinese victory. Beijing would much rather none of it had happened. Its diplomacy has been busy but has moved Tehran not at all; Islamabad, not Beijing, got the two sides to a ceasefire. Gulf capitals are, however grudgingly, leaning even harder on Washington for security, since nobody else can provide it at scale. China isn’t about to inherit the Gulf, and it doesn’t want the job.

There’s a big APEC summit coming up. What do you think Xi gains from hosting Trump and Putin together at the summit, and how is the image playing inside China? Washington wants China in a nuclear arms pact. Is there any scenario in which Beijing accepts limits on its nuclear arsenal?

Xi — and by extension the whole Chinese state media apparatus — has played his cards close to his chest on this. The point was having Trump come, for the third Xi-Trump meeting this year.

In Beijing, you keep hearing about Trump wanting his Yalta photo op, and it shouldn’t surprise anyone, that with all his public thirsting for a Nobel Peace Prize, and his longtime interest in nuclear arms reduction, he thinks this might be a feather in his cap. He also somehow imagines he can help bring Putin’s war of choice in Ukraine to an end. Neither is likely from one trilateral meeting on the sidelines of APEC, and I don’t like the optics of legitimizing Putin, but no one’s surprised Trump sees no problems with that.

Never say never, but Beijing, whose arsenal of about 620 total nuclear warheads, is a small fraction of the U.S.’s (roughly 3,700) or Russia’s (roughly 4,400), is highly unlikely to accept a reduction. China insists its arsenal is purely defensive, and it has pledged never to be the first to use nuclear weapons. Recall that in the first year of Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine, when Putin hinted at using battlefield nukes, China came out forcefully against it. China is unique in bordering four nuclear-armed states: Russia, India, Pakistan, and North Korea. I would manage my expectations around China signing on to any reduction, though it has agreed with the U.S. that humans, not AI, should control any decision to use nuclear weapons.

Trump’s thumping in the midterms means his lame-duck years have begun. He’s dealing with an unresolved war and now a Cabinet feud over Nvidia. Does Beijing see a weakened president, and how does that change what it asks for? As you mentioned, this is the third Trump-Xi summit this year. Has all this face time produced anything durable, or is it all theatrics and pageantry?

Beijing’s “America-watchers” understand electoral politics well and watched the election closely. They were as surprised as most Democrats by the shellacking the GOP took. I haven’t had many conversations with the major America-watchers, but there’s been a lot of commentary translated on various Substacks, and it’s mostly repeating conventional American wisdom: that a lame duck will often look for foreign policy breakthroughs — an area where presidents still have some independence from Congress, or that Trump’s a more dangerous animal now that he’s cornered and wounded. I haven’t come across much original analysis, but that may be my oversight.



In the first year of Trump’s second term, I asked Chinese interlocutors in academia, at think tanks and in media: Knowing what they know, if they could travel back to the 2024 election and decide it, would they push the button for Harris or Trump? Surprisingly, the overwhelming majority said Harris.

I can see them working it through. Trump has, in his own way, been good for China, mainly by being so disastrous for the U.S., its alliances and its standing in the world. But then the basic Chinese preference for stability and predictability kicks in: Harris, they assume (probably correctly), would have continued Biden’s China policy, and however unpleasant they found that policy, it was the devil they knew.



Some changed their minds after Trump and Xi met in Busan, South Korea, at the end of October last year and agreed to a tentative trade truce. By then, a vibe shift in younger Americans’ attitudes toward China was underway. It grew from the DeepSeek and TikTok refugee phenomena of January 2025, some high-profile influencer visits, a flood of Chinese infrastructure porn on Instagram and X, and finally the “Chinamaxxing” meme. It had convinced a lot of young Americans that they’d been gaslit on China.

From Beijing, it looked like Trump had noticed. The China hawks were in eclipse, if not full retreat; Xi was admired, however grudgingly, for forcing Trump to eat one TACO meal after another, for not backing down on tariffs and for finally pulling out the big gun of rare-earth export restrictions — in answer to the Trump administration’s plans to expand the Commerce Department “Entity List,” a standoff that produced the truce at Busan. Bizarrely, Trump redirected his ire toward India. He seemed to have decided that China-bashing wasn’t a good electoral strategy.



All that, plus Trump’s vanity and admiration for strongmen, meant that he worked hard to ensure the atmospherics during Xi’s state visit were positive, even breaking with protocol to meet Xi at Joint Base Andrews. There was grumbling about the lack of deliverables, but I’m of the mind that the atmospherics were the main deliverable. No major incidents, no fumbles — that was good enough. It meant the temperature could come down a bit, and the two sides could hit snooze and extend the Busan truce. Each side left convinced it would make better use of the time to free itself from the weaponized-interdependence trap they’re both caught in.



That’s why I’ve detected understandable concern among people in China that Democratic control of the House and Senate would return the hawks to preeminence. That seems to be what many centrist Dems want. . Many observers in China see l’affaire Huang as proof that the hawks are staging a return. Meanwhile, the progressives are torn on China: Is it a bastion of anti-imperialism and anti-colonialism, or just another perp? Is it really socialist, and if so, why aren’t there independent trade unions?



What all this adds up to, I suspect, is that Beijing will be relatively quiescent for the rest of Trump’s term, playing for time and keeping its powder dry, and doing what it can to make itself impervious to the economic weapons recent American administrations have come to rely on.

There are still some big trade issues to be worked out, especially over China’s agricultural purchase commitments, which Washington says China has yet to fully meet, and, as you mentioned, China’s dominance of rare-earth processing, which Washington is increasingly keen to break free of. Do you foresee a breakthrough on trade, or is China slow-walking its advantage and assuming Trump Always Chickens Out?



I don’t see any breakthrough in the immediate future. China may commit to buying more beans and Boeings, but in key exports — EVs, batteries, solar panels, wind turbines — it has mostly written America off. It has enough to worry about with the trade war already arguably underway with Europe, toward which China redirected its formidable export machine after Trump’s “Liberation Day.” China’s exports are unlikely to decline; by October, its trade surplus had already passed $1 trillion — on track to exceed even last year’s unprecedented $1.2 trillion. Trade is one of the few bright spots in the Chinese economy, which is still reeling from Beijing’s decision to deflate the real estate bubble six years ago. Weak consumer demand, high youth unemployment — these are the familiar problems. So I wouldn’t expect Beijing to curb its exports anytime soon.

Trump has been sending mixed messages on Taiwan, and a world in which the great powers divide up spheres of influence would leave Taiwan exposed. But you don’t see the risk of a military operation against Taiwan as particularly high. Why not?

Yes, Trump’s been sending decidedly mixed messages on Taiwan. Perhaps Trump never quite grasped “strategic ambiguity,” which meant that the U.S. would never make clear whether it would intervene if China attempted to seize Taiwan.



There are many reasons I’m confident Beijing won’t make a move on Taiwan. Part of what China analysts do is pick apart speeches for subtle changes in how Taiwan is discussed, much the way stock analysts parse earnings calls. In recent years, they’ve focused on how Xi talks about time. The latest formulation is something like “on the matter of Taiwan, time is always on China’s side,” which analysts have rightly taken to mean there’s no urgency. I’m glad Washington has finally dropped the ill-conceived notion that China had a concrete plan for 2027, the centenary of the People’s Liberation Army, as Adm. Philip Davidson suggested in 2021 congressional testimony. The so-called “Davidson Window” had many people convinced Xi was operating on a strict timetable, but in March, the Office of the Director of National Intelligence said, “The IC assesses that Chinese leaders do not currently plan to execute an invasion of Taiwan in 2027, nor do they have a fixed timeline for achieving unification.”



I’d focus on two other big reasons. One has been much discussed: Xi’s shakeup of the PLA brass, which has left only Xi and one other general of the Central Military Commission’s original seven members. Since 2022, more than 100 senior PLA officers have been removed. Perhaps this was Hegseth’s inspiration? In any case, this hardly leaves the PLA better prepared for an operation as complex and risky as an assault on Taiwan. I’m no authority on the Chinese military, but that’s the consensus of the many bona fide Western experts who’ve weighed in.



Then there’s my own unusual take on this. I’ve long believed Xi’s centralization of power acts as a curb on adventurism, not a goad. It sounds counterintuitive, but having concentrated all decision-making power in his own hands, he would have no one to blame for a serious reversal in a Taiwan gambit. If the PLA gets a bloody nose, the buck stops with Xi. That’s a bigger risk to his legacy than inaction on Taiwan. It’s not like there are ultranationalists who threaten to delegitimate his rule because he hasn’t invaded Taiwan. If such a faction exists beyond the jingoistic keyboard warriors all countries lamentably seem to breed, it can be appeased with the usual saber-rattling: crossing the median line of the Taiwan Strait, exercises, missile and drone tests.



It’s hard to say how Trump’s G2 talk and implicit acceptance of “spheres of influence” in the so-called “Donroe Doctrine” truly land in Beijing. Officially, Beijing opposes it, and has been quite explicit in its opposition to any G2 formulation or to “spheres of influence” as a concept, knowing how such talk sounds to the Global South and the middle powers. One could be forgiven, though, for suspecting a mismatch between what Beijing says out loud and what the party leadership really thinks.

What’s the one thing Americans fail to understand about China? Why do they get it wrong, and how do we start fixing that?

For me, it would have to be the idea that China seeks to supplant the U.S. as global hegemon. Nothing I’ve seen suggests that’s the case.

Ryan Hass of Brookings, who was the National Security Council’s director for China, Taiwan and Mongolia during President Barack Obama’s second term, has been putting this question to Chinese officials and strategists since he was a junior political officer at the embassy in Beijing. When he came on my show in September, he gave about as good an answer as I’ve heard. There is no secret plan locked in a vault in Zhongnanhai, the leadership compound in Beijing. What Beijing wants, and now says quite openly, is to change the political order: more weight for the developing world, sovereign equality and noninterference as governing principles, an end to security blocs and far less sermonizing about liberal values. It wants to be first among equals in that world, the one setting the agenda. And in its own neighborhood, on Taiwan and its maritime claims, it gives no ground at all.

What it conspicuously doesn’t want is America’s job. Beijing watched the Soviet Union overextend itself into collapse, and it has spent 25 years watching the U.S. pour blood and treasure into the Middle East. It has concluded that this is how great powers decline. China will sell you solar panels and build your port, but it has shown no appetite for policing your region or underwriting your security.

Why do Americans get this wrong? Mostly projection, I would have to say. We’ve held primacy for so long that we can’t imagine a great power that doesn’t covet it. We assume there’s room for only one country at the top, so any rise has to be a bid for the throne.

How to fix it? I’m only half joking when I say: subscribe to sinicapodcast.com. Listen to the shows in my network, like Trivium and the China Global South Project, and read the essays there. Ryan Hass, Jessica Chen Weiss and many other fine analysts and scholars have taken on the question of what China wants, and bringing dispassionate analysis rather than cherry-picked quotes. There are good books on the way, too: Patricia Kim of Brookings has one coming in January, No Constraints, that addresses exactly this.

But to my mind, the more important question is: What does the U.S. want? Does it want to maintain primacy and stop all comers? Can it live with the kind of multipolar world China hopes is being born? Can it reckon with a risen China?

Kaiser Kuo is the host and co-founder of the Sinica Podcast, the leading English-language podcast on current affairs in China. I highly recommend a follow!

Kaiser is also professor at large at New York University Shanghai, and is guitarist of the Beijing-based rock band Spring & Autumn. He formerly served as director of international communications for Baidu, China’s leading search engine, and was the co-founder and guitarist of China’s seminal heavy metal band, Tang Dynasty. He divides his time between Beijing, China and Kingston, New York.