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Dr. Connie Kellogg's avatar
Dr. Connie Kellogg
1h

California had assembly Bill 1984 (love the irony) that would have done the same thing as Montana and Hawaii, but it didn’t pass the CA Senate because big money blocked it. We’re gonna keep trying!

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Steve Straight's avatar
Steve Straight
44m

Excellent piece.

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