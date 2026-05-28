Former U.S. Transportation Secretary and 2020 presidential candidate Pete Buttigieg. Photo by Janie Osborne/Getty Images.

Ever wonder how red states have always been able to push through right-wing, issue-specific bills simultaneously? Whether it was “Stand Your Ground” gun legislation, or voter ID and school voucher bills?

Well, that wasn’t by accident.

The American Legislative Exchange Council (ALEC) has teamed up for decades with corporate lobbyists to draft model legislation, which could then be pushed through red state legislatures where their partner elected officials served.

ALEC has appeared to operate seamlessly and without any meaningful pushback from the left. But more recently, that has changed. Last year, the Center for American Progress (CAP), a left-leaning policy institute, released its Corporate Power Reset. This report laid out a novel legal strategy that would allow state law to undo some of the Supreme Court’s calamitous Citizens United decision, which unleashed billions of dollars in corporate dark money into our politics. Per CAP, the strategy’s goal is to “state by state, drain corporate and dark money from American politics.” Importantly, “it does not overturn Citizens United; it makes it irrelevant.”

By August of 2025, activists on the ground in Montana, led by a group called the Transparent Election Initiative, submitted their own version of CAP’s Corporate Power Reset. They dubbed it The Montana Plan, and it seeks to place a voter initiative to enact the plan into law on the 2026 ballot. Meanwhile, in January, Hawaii’s legislature introduced its own version of the bill, which was signed into law by Governor Josh Green just two weeks ago. Similar legislation has been introduced in 14 other states, with ballot initiatives being explored in still others.

The Montana Plan, if it passes, could be a game-changer for spending in our elections. And this nascent pipeline of model legislation could similarly supercharge the progressive agenda for the left. Over the coming months, both will be tested.

So, How Does It Work?

For years, the left has tried to devise ways to overturn Citizens United, which essentially turned Mitt Romney’s infamous declaration that “corporations are people” into settled law. The ruling likened political spending by corporations to political speech, equating corporations with people. It declared that corporations had a First Amendment right to spend anonymous dark money on elections.

So how to get around the thorny First Amendment issue? Ratifying a new constitutional amendment is an extraordinarily high bar. And this SCOTUS is not likely to overturn what amounts to its own precedent.

But what if the key weren’t to overturn Citizens United at all, but rather to render it, or at least wide parts of it, moot?

As Thomas Moore, Senior Fellow at the Center for American Progress and architect of the legal theory behind the Corporate Power Reset, puts it,

“The Court has never said that states have to give their corporations anyone of these powers or this one. What if states just stopped doing so?” “It’s not regulation, it’s redefinition, about what powers a corporation has. About what a corporation is.”

Jay Kuo wrote about the deceptively simple idea behind this strategy back in October:

Despite the notion that corporations are legal “persons” that are entitled to First Amendment protections, they differ from actual people in at least one critical way: People don’t need the state to create or license them. Corporations exist with the express permission of the state in which they are incorporated. They are legal inventions, statutorily-created entities. They only have as much power as the states grant them. That means the answer to Citizens United may be staring everyone straight in the face. After all, the states—and this Supreme Court majority is for “states’ rights” after all—by definition have the final say over what corporations may do in their states.

So, if a state were no longer to grant the power of corporations to spend in elections, the right to do so, as set out in Citizens United, becomes completely irrelevant.

And that’s precisely what The Montana Plan seeks to do.

The Montana Plan uses the State’s authority to define what powers corporations get, effectively bypassing Citizens United by removing the power to spend before the question of rights even arises.

Hawaii’s newly signed law does likewise. Its text states that

the purpose of this Act is to Reaffirm that artificial persons created under state law possess only those powers that are necessary or convenient to carry out lawful business and organizational purposes, and that those powers do not include the power to spend money or contribute anything of value to influence elections or ballot measures.

The bill, which is the first of its kind to become law, will go into effect on July 1, 2027. As for The Montana Plan, according to organizers, they are fewer than 1,000 signatures away from having the roughly 30,000 valid signatures of registered Montana voters needed to get it on the November Ballot.

But with likely court challenges to come, it’s a very real question as to whether such bills based on the Corporate Power Reset plan will even survive to be implemented.

According to The AP,

Bradley Smith, a Republican former member of the Federal Election Commission, says Moore’s idea is not likely to pass muster in court. “The mistake I think supporters of this are making is thinking you can ignore the substance of a Supreme Court ruling by semantic lawyerly tricks,” he said.

From Smith’s perspective, “Lower courts likely won’t approve a measure that aims to circumvent a Supreme Court ruling.” Plus, as Justin Levitt, a professor at Loyola Law School, told The AP,

“The one thing I am absolutely sure of is if it got the signatures and is passed by the Montana public and is approved by the Montana courts, that the Supreme Court will want a crack at it,” he said. “There are a lot of steps between here and there.”

Tom Moore of CAP is bullish on the resilience of such laws, however. In fact, it was conceived with the very notion that it would be challenged in mind.

In his analysis, Moore said this strategy also has a better chance of standing up to scrutiny from the Supreme Court because courts have long upheld a state’s ability to assign powers to corporations operating within their borders, going back hundreds of years. “The Supreme Court has said for 200 years that the states can do whatever they want in terms of assigning powers to corporations. They made a fatal assumption in Citizens United that 100 years ago, when states gave away all the powers and said, ‘You can do anything that a human could do,’ they assumed that states would never change their mind on that,” Moore said. “But they never said the states couldn’t change their mind on that, and now they are.”

As Moore wrote in USA Today,

To block it, the justices would have to conjure a natural law of corporations and discard their own 1987 ruling that a state’s authority over its corporations is the most firmly established principle in corporate law. The states’ authority to define and limit corporate powers has been hiding in plain sight, just gathering dust, simply because no one thought to look its way. Until now.

Whether or not The Montana Plan ultimately survives, organizers are undeterred, as is their army of thousands of unpaid volunteers arrayed throughout the state collecting signatures. They see this as a prime organizing opportunity and a proof of concept for building a broad-based, pro-democracy coalition in what is widely seen as a “red state.”

As Salon reported,

While election finance reform is typically seen as a progressive issue, [Transparent Election Initiative founder and president, Jeff] Mangan said that the initiative has been well-received by Montanans of all political leanings and that he’s optimistic that the measure will pass. “We start with a very simple question: Do you believe there’s too much money in politics?” Mangan said. “Citizens will say ‘Yes,’ and they may not agree exactly what the solution is, but we can all agree that there’s too much money in politics.”

And at least one potential 2028 Democratic hopeful, Pete Buttigieg, agrees.

A Common Sense Super-Majority Reform

Buttigieg built his brand on going into right-wing spaces like Fox News to eloquently make the case for progressive values, even to audiences who have largely been siloed from exposure to them. As Buttigieg prepares for a likely 2028 presidential run, he has taken that ethos on the road, touring the nation with town halls in deep red states from Kansas to Oklahoma—and just last week in Butte, Montana.

Pete’s Montana event was sponsored by Transparent Election Initiative as an organizing tool for The Montana Plan, as activists continued to collect the requisite signatures by June 19.

As Buttigieg made clear in his opening remarks at his May 17 town hall,

“The cleverness of the Montana Plan is it flips the script on these corporations that have claimed to have the exact same civil rights that you and I do — and don’t get me wrong, I want businesses to thrive, I want businesses to be treated fairly — but a corporation is not the same thing as a person.”

During his remarks, Buttigieg framed his support for The Montana Plan as consistent with his political brand as a sort of common-sense good government reformer. The way Pete tells it, he is fighting for causes that may have once been seen as “left-wing” but are now mainstream; so mainstream, in fact, that he is touting them in Montana and other hotbeds of conservatism to let voters of every political stripe know that, while they may feel politically ostracized, they are actually part of the majority.

“And so, part of why I’m here is because I know that you might be forgiven for imagining you’re out on a limb in your beliefs when actually most people agree with you. I’m here to reassure you that you’re not crazy. And you’re not alone.”

The list of reforms Pete sees as mainstream is hard to distinguish from a left-wing populist’s policy wishlist.

“Like, you’re not alone if you think that affordable health care ought to be a right for every single American, that we ought to protect Medicaid and get real universal healthcare in this country. “You’re not alone. If you think that the wealthiest nation on earth ought to have the best fully funded public schools on earth, You’re not alone if you think that in the economy of that wealthiest nation on earth, one job ought to be enough. “You’re not alone if you believe that if somebody wants to come in and put a data center, they ought to have to prove to the satisfaction of the community and its leaders that it’s not going to do more harm than good environmentally. “And you’re not alone if you recognize that in order for those technologies to keep all those promises they’re making about a shorter work week and more money in your pocket instead of even more concentrated wealth and power in even fewer hands. We are going to have to take control of that as a matter of policy choice rather than a m matter of technological chance. So, you’re not alone. As you can see, if you believe this, you’re not alone if you refuse to be told we can’t possibly afford nice things like good schools and smooth roads and rural hospitals. While the wealthiest people in America pay a lower tax rate than the teachers in those schools, the workers on those roads, or the nurses in those hospitals. Not only are you not alone, you are part of a majority. Not just a majority, a super majority. “And you are definitely not alone if you believe that special interests have become way, way too powerful in the politics of this nation.”

And as Pete closed:

“I’m excited about a chance to take power back into the hands of the people where it belongs. It is bipartisan. It is common sense. And it is the best chance I’ve seen in a long time to put the Citizens United decision in its place, which is the dust bin of history.”

As for the level of support for such corporate money reforms as The Montana Plan is seeking to implement, last October, YouGov conducted a poll both nationally and within Montana that found that, across parties, Citizens United is broadly unpopular and the basic framework of the Corporate Power Reset has, as Pete rightly said, supermajority support.

Overall, Issue One’s new poll found that nearly 8 in 10 Americans (79%) agreed that large independent expenditures (the technical name for political ads that are not coordinated with a candidate) by wealthy donors and corporations in elections give rise to corruption or the appearance of corruption. This included 84% of Democrats, 74% of Republicans, and 79% of independents. Relatedly, more than 3 in 4 Americans (76%) — including 84% of Democrats, 68% of Republicans, and 77% of independents — agreed that “the appearance of wealthy donors or corporations gaining influence over or access to elected officials causes me to lose faith in this democracy.”

And among just Montana voters:

Montana voters support efforts to limit corporate and dark money spending in elections. When presented with the text of a proposed state ballot measure to eliminate corporate and dark money spending in elections, fully 74% of Montana voters said they would favor the measure. This includes majorities of Democrats (84%), Republicans (69%), and independents (64%), and majorities across other key demographic factors. Just 11% said they opposed this proposed ballot measure; the other 15% were uncertain.

As he travels from red state to red state, Pete has framed his visits in terms of the approaching November elections. But it is difficult to view these appearances as divorced from a likely second run for the White House. Pete is betting that, in 2028, a Democrat will be able to both win a Democratic primary and a general election on an agenda of reforms that taps into the growing appetite across political divides for populist economic reforms. And he just might be right.

The Shifting Landscape

Democrats had not only largely ceded the model legislation pipeline to the right, they also surrendered rural and largely red states and districts to the Republicans, who have subsequently gained supermajorities there. If you’re not ever going to win elections, the thinking has gone, it’s hard to justify spending resources there. But that is a dangerous and self-fulfilling prophecy. It has allowed the right to gain a stranglehold on rural America, even as Republicans sell out their own voters once elected.

Over the past several years, Democrats have finally figured out that investing in red states can get you real results. And, to borrow from one of Barack Obama’s favorite lines, that they have more in common with red state voters than what divides them.

Lest we forget: In 2022, the very year The Supreme Court overturned Roe v Wade, Kansas voters went to the polls and voted to keep abortion legal in the state. In 2024, even as Donald Trump won the popular vote, voters in Alaska, Nebraska and Missouri all voted to expand paid family leave. And as Arin Dube reminds us, “During the past decade, voters in five Republican-leaning states — Alaska, Arizona, Florida, Missouri, and Nebraska — enacted big minimum wage increases.”

In other words, as I wrote here in March, “economic populism is not just for the left anymore.” The left-right political paradigm we have long operated under has shifted beneath our feet. So-called “moderate voters” very much want economic populist policies, and that means Democrats can make inroads among wider swaths of red state electorates than was thought possible even just two years ago.

We are seeing Democratic leaders respond to this new reality. On top of Buttigieg’s tour of red states, Bernie Sanders’s and AOC’s Fighting Oligarchy Tour has been selling out arenas across the country, including in the reddest of red areas.

After Trump’s 2024 victory, it was an article of faith among the right that they were not just politically ascendant, but also culturally ascendant, as their side held the majority or even supermajority side of 70-30 issues. But in 16 short months, as Trump has inverted his own approval ratings into deep disapproval, that conventional wisdom has inverted as well.

Now it’s Democrats who are on the super-majority side of the most important economic issues of this moment. And happily, they’re beginning to act like it.

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