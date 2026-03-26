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Glen Brown's avatar
Glen Brown
6h

Imagine if we had guaranteed universal rights not Earned but granted from just being born a human being. Imagine that and we could do away with identity politics because your highest status as being born a human being was all you needed to be free no matter what your identity was.

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Charles Bastille's avatar
Charles Bastille
5h

I asked a trans friend of mine about a year ago, after I helped her get some housing in Georgia, how she was doing (she now identifies as "she"). She said, "perpetually scared." It's Georgia, after all. Purple in the presidential elections, but not in the grossly gerrymandered state legislature.

During her transition, she has had to worry about things like, "What do I do about my driver's license?" Things I never have to think about (I've never talked to her about bathrooms, so i don't know what is on her mind there).

She didn't transition on a lark. Or because it was something interesting to do. She felt deeply compelled. It was necessary. It took tremendous courage, and I can only imagine how she must need to draw on that courage every day.

I hope more people can learn to understand that this is not about "identity" politics. It's about human decency. If someone needs a helping hand to find housing, help them if you can. I was lucky. I knew somebody who I knew would be happy to have her sign a rental agreement. So sometimes luck is involved. But there are other ways to help, too.

Once in a while, when she first started transitioning, I went to the grocery store with her. It helped her confidence. It doesn't seem like much, but it was to her. Last time I checked, she was doing pretty okay. She told me another cis friend goes out to lunch with her on the regular. That helps her a lot, too. The little things mean a lot sometimes.

I never heard of PFLAG until now. Orgs like this make it possible for many more successful stories like my friend's.

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