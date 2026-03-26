George Takei speaks at the PFLAG National’s “Love Takes Pride” event. Photo by Daniel Zuchnik/Getty Images for PFLAG.

I have the great privilege of interviewing Brian Bond, who serves as CEO for an organization near and dear to me, and so important in these troubling times: PFLAG National. I’ve been involved with PFLAG for decades. It even named an award after me in 2023! The recipients of the George Takei Advocate Award have included Olympic gold medalist Tom Daley, actor/advocate Jessie Tyler Ferguson, and my dear friend BD Wong.

Today, with attacks on our community rising sharply, there’s no more urgent time for a group like PFLAG.

— George Takei

I’ve been proud to be involved with PFLAG for more than two decades, and it remains one of the organizations closest to my heart. Its mission — to bring together LGBTQ+ people, their families, and allies in the fight for equality and understanding — has never felt more vital. For those who may not be familiar, can you share what PFLAG is and what makes it so essential today?

PFLAG is people, parents and families working together to make life better for LGBTQ+ people. Families learn how to overcome what are sometimes deeply held beliefs and assumptions about gay, queer and trans people, to become the advocates their loved ones need. It starts at the dinner table, but it goes from there to the board room and to Congress.

We’ve not only been doing this for a long time (more than 50 years), but PFLAG is embedded into the fabric of our culture. Right now, there are more than 550,000 members and supporters who are connected to PFLAG. These are folks who get together in person at their local PFLAG chapter in more than 360 local communities nationwide. They can also join virtual PFLAG meetings hosted by their chapter or through our PFLAG Connects: Communities program, which is for folks who share similar experiences, from parents with trans kids, to grandparents, dads and military families, plus for folks who are Black or Asian or Latino. PFLAG brings folks together in community to both have a safe place to ask questions and learn answers, and to get organized to advocate for the freedom for LGBTQ+ people to thrive.

In times like we’re seeing now, where trans people, and kids in particular, are having their most personal and private rights threatened or removed, PFLAG is where families are coming together to learn how to fight back and defend their LGBTQ+ loved ones.

George Takei and Brian Bond attend the PFLAG National’s “Love Takes Pride” event. Photo by Daniel Zuchnik/Getty Images for PFLAG.

In the past few years, we have witnessed not only some of the most anti-LGBTQ+ rhetoric appear, but a drastic and terrifying rise in anti-LGBTQ legislation as well. Can you speak to some of this and why it is so harmful to the LGBTQ+ community, particularly young people?

It’s really easy to get desensitized and tune out when there is so much ugly rhetoric everywhere you turn. Last year alone, more than 650 anti-LGBTQ+ bills were proposed in states, and since January, there are already about 350 new bills to harm LGBTQ+ people.

But it’s not just that these laws and regulations are being proposed, it’s that they bring real harms for real people in real life — right now. Imagine the fear of being on a family road trip and stopping at a rest stop in a state (there are 16) where one of your kids can’t legally use the restroom. In 21 states, trans kids are actually banned from using facilities at school.

More drastically, Kansas just enacted an identity law that prevents transgender people from having a driver’s license and normal identity documents. It strips an entire population of their ability to legally drive, fly, have a banking account, get a job, go to school — participate in community life. It’s easy to see that the hyper-focus on transgender people is not about trans folks, but about seeing how far the anti-DEI movement can go to strip people of their rights and identity.

As someone who experienced what it’s like to have the awesome power of the government turned against my community during World War II, this can really feel overwhelming. What is PFLAG’s role in fighting back?

When people think of PFLAG, they often think of us as marching at Pride. This visibility matters. They think of parents holding up signs like, “I love my Gay Daughter” and “Trans Kids Like Mine Belong Everywhere.” In fact, when the first PFLAG mom held up a sign at the Christopher Street Liberation March in 1972, it said, “Parents of Gays: UNITE in Support for Our Children” — and we’ve been doing that ever since.

Whenever policymakers and leaders try to rewrite our history and harm our LGBTQ+ community, PFLAG has never stood idly by, waiting for others to take on the fight. PFLAG members and supporters engage in direct advocacy in their communities — speaking at city council meetings or working with school districts to ensure school policies are inclusive. They show up at the state house or their representatives’ offices to let elected officials know that, as a constituent, laws that harm their LGBTQ+ loved ones are unacceptable.

And as an organization with thousands of members who are parents with transgender youth, we didn’t hesitate to fight for them when Trump issued an executive order banning gender-affirming care for youth 18 and under. PFLAG v. Trump is one of the fiercest battles for LGBTQ+ people that we’re in, and we’re not backing down.

But it’s not only in government where PFLAG makes a difference. Because many companies have policies or practices that harm LGBTQ+ people, our community is incredibly loyal to brands and companies that actively do better for LGBTQ+ people. Since 2007, PFLAG’s Straight for Equality program has been working with businesses to help make workplaces safe and affirming for LGBTQ+ employees and to be allies in the communities they serve.

For those who have studied history, we know that there are always people who will try to bend history to their will and harm others — and PFLAG is part of the reason why they will always fail.

During your tenure at PFLAG, what has surprised you the most about its efforts?

What I have always admired about PFLAG is that even as the LGBTQ+ movement has changed and adapted to the current times, PFLAG’s work has always been to center LGBTQ+ people. We do this by supporting, educating, and advocating for and with their parents, families and allies. I really did think when I got to PFLAG that they had chapters that met, and that was it. But PFLAG is hundreds of meetings every month and so much more than that, from publications and films to programs like Straight for Equality, to advocacy campaigns like Fighting for Our Pride. There has never been a more important time for parents and allies of LGBTQ+ people to get connected with the LGBTQ+ community, get trained to advocate, and get involved locally.

I’m sure there are people here who would like to help. How can folks get involved with PFLAG to support the LGBTQ+ community?

With so much at stake, folks who are LGBTQ+ or who have a friend or loved one who is can easily feel overwhelmed about where to start to help. The first thing to know is you’re not alone, and you don’t have to be an expert to make a difference.

Here are some ways to help:

Start by learning about the issues. Sign up for PFLAG National’s newsletters and join the fight at PFLAG.org. Connect with a PFLAG chapter near you and get involved with PFLAG in your community. There are more than 360 chapters across the country, many of them in small, rural, conservative communities, and they’re run by volunteers and folks who care about LGBTQ+ people – just like you do. Become an advocate for LGBTQ+ people and join the Fighting for our Pride campaign to challenge negative policies and advocate for positive ones that can change the political climate, shift public attitudes, and secure the respect and dignity that LGBTQ+ people deserve.

Brian K. Bond joined PFLAG National in 2019. Prior to joining PFLAG, Brian served in the Obama Administration as Deputy Director for the White House Office of Public Engagement and primary liaison for the LGBTQ community, the first to serve in that role. Under his leadership, PFLAG has experienced unprecedented growth at a time when LGBTQ+ people and those who love them are under assault in every corner of the country. This includes suing multiple states, including Texas Governor Greg Abbott for his abuse investigations into parents of transgender children, the first time in PFLAG’s 50-year history the organization has served as a plaintiff in such a case.