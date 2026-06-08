Attorney General Pam Bondi and Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche. Photo by Nathan Posner/Anadolu via Getty Images.

There is a word for what happened on Capitol Hill on Friday, May 29, and it is not deposition.

A deposition is sworn. It is transcribed. In the depositions this same committee took of Bill and Hillary Clinton, they were filmed and the footage released to the public. What Pam Bondi gave the House Oversight Committee was none of those things in full. It was a closed-door, voluntary, transcribed-but-not-videotaped interview, with Justice Department lawyers seated beside her, in which the former Attorney General of the United States said in effect that she did not run the Department of Justice. Someone else did. Ask him.

Ask Todd.

That is the story. Not the redactions, though we will get to those. Not the firing, though that matters too. The story is the gap — the daylight — between what Bondi told Congress behind a closed door and what the documentary record, her own former colleagues, and Bondi herself have already said on the record. Let me pull that gap apart, because it is wide enough to drive the entire cover-up through.