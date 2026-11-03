People vote during the midterm elections early in the day. Photo by TIMOTHY A. CLARY / AFP via Getty Images.

The question on everyone’s mind today is simple: a Blue Wave is coming, but how big will it be? Many of us will be glued to our screens as the returns come in, trying to make sense of it in real time, short of mind-melding with Steve Kornacki.

I have the same basic question as everyone else. Rather than offer predictions, I want to share what I will be looking at tonight, including when, in which state, and even in which district, to get a read on what kind of night it will be for Democrats.

The forecasters have done their part. The Cook Political Report ended the cycle with Democrats favored in 222 seats, 18 toss-ups still on the board, and a projected majority between 227 and 240. Decision Desk HQ puts Democrats’ odds of winning the House at 84 percent and the Senate at 65 percent. Inside Elections sees a gain of 20 to 30 House seats and four to six in the Senate.

A 227-seat majority and a 240-seat majority are very different governments; the bigger one leaves less power to spoilers or factions. The Senate majority comes down to a handful of Republican-held seats the forecasters call coin flips, in Alaska, Kansas, Iowa and Ohio. Democrats must hold Michigan and hope to be rid of Sen. Susan Collins for good in Maine. The spread between a good night and a historic one will unfold early in the evening, following the order of poll closings and the speed of the count.

The fastest-counting states are bunched in the Eastern and Central time zones, and by 10 p.m. ET Florida, Georgia, Virginia, North Carolina, Ohio, Kentucky, Indiana, Kansas and most of Texas will have reported the bulk of their votes. Pennsylvania, Michigan, Arizona, Nevada and California will still be counting, some for days.

My advice: Ignore who is ahead in the early race calls. Instead, watch a few bellwether counties as they report and compare their 2026 margins with those in the 2024 presidential race.

That gap will be the telltale signal. It gets around two election night traps: (1) the early Republican lead in states that report their rural counties first, and (2) the early Democratic lead in states that post mail ballots first. It also works in states where no seats change hands at all.

Florida, which reports very early, is a good example. Trump carried the state by 13 points in 2024, and the legislature redrew the map this spring so that Harris would have carried only four of 28 congressional districts, down from eight under the old lines. In 2026, a Democrat holding a seat in a district that Trump won by 11 points signals a double-digit swing, and a Democrat losing that seat by just one point means nearly the same thing.

The shifts are the real story. The flips are just the scoreboard at any given moment, and that means little until the West Coast weighs in. Indeed, the racially gerrymandered South will post House numbers that could make it seem for much of the night that we are behind in the race to the majority.

Don’t be fooled. Track the spread! I will use three basic benchmarks:

A modest blue wave means Democrats land near 227 seats, a gain of roughly 9-12 seats.

A solid blue wave means a gain of 15-20, sweeping the toss-ups and picking up a few seats the GOP expected to hold, along with a Senate majority of one or two.

A blue tsunami means a gain of 25 or more House seats and Senate pick-ups in several deep-red states for a 53-47 or larger Democratic majority.

Let’s dive in!

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First returns: 6 p.m. ET

Neither Kentucky nor Indiana is in play as a state, so why do we even care what those early returns show? Trump romped in both states in 2024, carrying Kentucky by 31 points and Indiana by 19.

Again, it comes down to the spread. Both states count fast and close early, so these are the first real numbers of the night. I’m looking at two seats in particular.

KY-06: Zach Dembo (D) vs. Ralph Alvarado (R), open seat

Kentucky’s 6th District, centered on Lexington, is open because Rep. Andy Barr is running for the Senate. Trump carried it by 15 points in 2024, and Barr won it by about 26. Solid red, right? Maybe not.

The Republican candidate, Alvarado, is a physician and former state senator who won his primary with Trump’s endorsement and then removed references to the president from his campaign website. Awkward. Democrat Dembo, a former military lawyer and federal prosecutor endorsed by Gov. Andy Beshear, has run on cost of living, Medicaid cuts and corruption, warning in the candidates’ only debate that six rural hospitals in the district are at risk. Despite the past GOP landslides in KY-06, both Cook and Inside Elections now call the race a toss-up.

The county to watch is Fayette, which is essentially Lexington. In 2024 Harris carried it 58 to 40, while Barr lost it by a far narrower two points. The formula for a Republican win across KY-06 is simple: Lose Lexington by just a little and win everything around it by a lot. Alvarado will try to do exactly that, while Dembo will try to run up the numbers in Lexington and win over more rural voters.

My Kentucky takes:

A Democratic loss in KY-06 in the mid to high single digits reads as a modest blue wave nationally.

A KY-06 squeaker, whether loss or win, reads as a solid blue wave.

A Democratic win by more than five points, in a seat Republicans have held since 2012, is a “whoa.” We’d be in blue tsunami land.

IN-05: Victoria Spartz (R) vs. J.D. Ford (D)

Spartz, a Ukrainian-born accountant first elected in 2020, is seeking a fourth term in a district that stretches from the Indianapolis suburbs to the factory towns of the northeast. Democrats smell opportunity; Spartz won her 2024 primary with under 40 percent of the vote, and their candidate J.D. Ford (I call him the openly gay J.D.) is a state senator and the first openly LGBTQ+ member of the Indiana General Assembly. Ford has run on grocery, utility and gas costs. Spartz won in 2024 by 57 to 38, but on Oct. 30 Cook Political downgraded Spartz’s odds from Likely Republican to Lean Republican.

Notably, this district was redrawn after 2020 to shore up Spartz, and until this fall it was widely considered a safe Republican seat. How quickly things change.

The county bellwether is Hamilton, the district’s suburban heart and one of the first suburbs in the country to report tonight. Trump won it 52 to 46 in 2024, essentially unchanged from 2020. Watch whether it flips blue, and by how much.

My Indiana takes:

If Ford overperforms or narrowly wins Hamilton, while Spartz holds IN-05 on rural strength, that’s a sign of a modest blue wave.

Ford carrying Hamilton by five or more points would signal a solid blue wave nationally.

Ford winning Hamilton by a lot and winning IN-05 overall would be like watching the waters recede from the GOP beach as a blue tsunami prepares to crash ashore.

7 p.m. ET: Florida

Florida is Trump’s home state and the unofficial capital of MAGA America. He won it by 13 points two years ago, and the legislature redrew the congressional map this spring to make sure the state delegation reflects that.

Nobody expects Florida to turn blue tomorrow. The question is how much it feels the pull of the wave.

One reason I’m following Florida closely is that it is the among of the big states to close its polls and the fastest to count. By law, county supervisors must report the early and mail ballots they’ve counted within 30 minutes of polls closing, and in 2024 about 84 percent of the statewide vote was in by 8 p.m. ET. Democrats are defending seats drawn for them to lose, so I’m watching mostly how much ground they make up despite the gerrymanders. There are many races to follow, but for simplicity I picked two. Both are in districts that voted for Trump by about the same margin as the state as a whole.

FL-14: Kathy Castor (D) vs. Mike Beltran (R)

Castor has represented Tampa since 2007, and the new 14th District would have gone for Trump 55 to 44. Republican Mike Beltran, an attorney and former state legislator, has said Tampa Bay has “precious little to show for Kathy Castor’s two decades of incumbency.” Cook calls the race a toss-up—in a Trump +11 district. Quite telling!

Castor’s district sits entirely inside Hillsborough County, which went for Biden by seven in 2020 and Trump by three in 2024, so the county’s swing is the best real-time read on her race overall. To hold the seat, Castor has to win voters who went for Trump two years ago. We should know within an hour of polls closing whether she’s on track.

FL-22: Pia Dandiya (D) vs. Casey Askar (R), open seat

I like this district as a test case because there’s no incumbent on the ballot. That strips away factors like name recognition and leaves a Democrat and a Republican on level ground. The 22nd District used to be Democrat Lois Frankel’s Palm Beach County seat, but the redrawn map moved so much of it that Frankel is now running next door in FL-23. What’s left stretches across four counties from the Atlantic coast to the Gulf Coast, and Trump carried it by about 11 points after Biden won the same turf by three.

Democrat Pia Dandiya, a former teacher and principal, has run on cost-of-living issues. Askar, a businessman who enlisted in the Marines at 18, has Trump’s endorsement. In September, Cook moved the race from Lean Republican to Toss-up.

Fun side note: Palm Beach County as a whole, the anchor of the new FL-22, went from a comfortable Biden win in 2020 to a near-tie in 2024, when Harris carried the county by about 5,500 votes. The district is redder than the county because the new lines add Republican territory to the west. Palm Beach is also where, if you recall, Democrat Emily Gregory flipped a state House seat that includes Mar-a-Lago in March’s special election. Trump had carried that much smaller district by about 10 points two years earlier. Special elections like that one were telling us something, but how loudly won’t be clear until the general election results tonight. Special elections draw small, motivated electorates, while a midterm draws high-propensity partisan voters in far greater numbers. If Dandiya is running anything like Gregory’s pace in the Palm Beach part of FL-22, the special elections were a preview of what was to come. If she’s running closer to Harris’s 2024 numbers there, they overstated the swing.

My Florida takes:

A modest blue wave has Castor losing FL-14 by five or fewer points, and Askar still narrowly taking FL-22. Two tough losses, but again, it’s the spread against 2024 that matters.

A solid blue wave would be the happy flip of this: Castor winning FL-14 and the FL-22 going to Dandiya, both by low single-digit margins.

A blue tsunami would wash both seats into the blue column by five or more points. I’d be stunned. In a good way, but stunned.

7 p.m. ET: Virginia

Virginia has drifted Democratic for two decades, and last year’s governor’s race, which Abigail Spanberger won by double digits, suggested the drift had become a roaring blue river. Two of its Republican-held House seats sit in the kind of suburban territory where the 2026 election will be decided nationally.

Virginia counts quickly, but the statewide number has a history of arriving late. In 2020, who can forget how Trump led for five hours until Fairfax County finally reported roughly 400,000 votes after midnight?

That happily won’t be a problem today. The two districts below are nowhere near Fairfax, so their results will come in steadily through the evening. Sen. Mark Warner’s race is safely Democratic, so I’ll be watching only the House here. Trump and Harris split one of these districts, and Trump carried the other by five; together they show how far into Republican territory the wave reaches.

VA-02: Jen Kiggans (R) vs. Elaine Luria (D)

This one is a rematch—and a personal one. Republican Jen Kiggans, a former Navy helicopter pilot, unseated Democrat Elaine Luria by about 3.4 points in 2022. She then held the seat by four in 2024, in a district Trump and Harris split almost evenly. Luria, a Navy veteran who held the seat for two terms, wrote in her announcement that Kiggans has “established a pattern of promising Virginians one thing in public, only to turn around and vote the other way in Washington.” Cook Political now gives Luria the edge.

Virginia Beach anchors the district, and there are two recent numbers to keep in mind. Harris held the city in 2024, though by less than Biden’s five points four years earlier, and Spanberger won it by about 11 in last year’s governor’s race. If Luria’s margin in Virginia Beach looks like Spanberger’s, she takes the seat easily. If it looks like Harris’s, Kiggans is still in it.

VA-01: Rob Wittman (R) vs. Shannon Taylor (D)

Republican Rob Wittman has held the VA-01 seat since 2007. The district runs along the Chesapeake Bay side of the state and into the Richmond suburbs, and it gave Trump about 52 percent in 2024 and Wittman a 13-point win. Democratic challenger Shannon Taylor is Henrico County’s top prosecutor who has run on Medicaid cuts and health care costs. In late September, Sabato’s Crystal Ball moved the race to a toss-up, and Cook followed.

The county to watch is James City, around Williamsburg, one of the biggest pieces of the district. It voted for Biden in 2020, and Spanberger carried it by about 11 points last year. If Taylor is running anywhere near Spanberger’s margin in James City, she is winning VA-01, too.

My Virginia takes:

A modest blue wave has Luria winning VA-02 by a few points and the Republican Wittman narrowly holding VA-01.

A solid blue wave looks like Luria winning by five or more points and the Democrat Taylor in a squeaker in VA-01.

A blue tsunami has both seats called for Democrats before 9 p.m. ET.

7 p.m. ET: Georgia

Georgia has been trending blue for a decade, albeit rather slowly and unevenly. Sen. Jon Ossoff’s seat is the one Democrats can least afford to lose. He is the only Democratic senator running for reelection in a state Trump carried, and if Democrats want to take the Senate, they have to hold Georgia first.

Georgia counts fast. A 2024 law requires counties to report their absentee ballots within an hour of polls closing, and in 2024 the early vote alone was close to 70 percent of the total and uploaded by 8 p.m. ET.

There’s one trap, and it’s the mirror image of Florida’s. Georgia’s small rural counties report before the Atlanta suburbs do, so the first hour tends to look more Republican than the final result. A Republican lead at 7:30 p.m. ET means nothing, so don’t panic over it. By 8:30 or so, enough of the Atlanta suburbs should be in to know where things stand. There are no competitive House seats in Georgia this year, so I’ll be watching the Senate race.

U.S. Senate: Jon Ossoff (D) vs. Mike Collins (R)

A year ago Ossoff was supposed to be the most vulnerable Democrat in the Senate. Then Gov. Brian Kemp passed on the race, and Republicans nominated Mike Collins, a second-term congressman. Collins calls himself a “MAGA warrior” and echoes Trump’s claims that Georgia’s 2020 election was rigged. Ossoff has hammered him as “pro-war, pro-tariff, pro-cutting your health care” and has called him “Trump-puppet Mike Collins.” Cook and Inside Elections both now expect Ossoff to win. To do so, he’ll have to perform well in the urban areas while cutting into Collins’s strength in the rural counties.

Again, less populous counties will report first, and if Trump country in Georgia has a capital, it’s Hall County, northeast of Atlanta. It gave Trump around 72 percent in 2024, a margin of nearly 44 points. It’s heavily Republican, it’s fast to count ballots, and it will be among the first counties to report. If Collins is winning Hall by 40 or more, Georgia’s MAGA base showed up more or less as usual. If he’s winning it by under 35, something is moving in the places that aren’t supposed to move. We’ll probably have that number before the Atlanta counties have even begun reporting.

My Georgia take:

A modest blue wave looks like Ossoff winning by a few points, with Hall County near its 2024 margins.

A solid blue wave looks like Ossoff winning by five or more, with Republican margins in Hall and counties like it down by five points or more.

A blue tsunami looks like a collapse in MAGA voters in Hall County (i.e., a GOP margin under 35) and Ossoff with a double-digit lead.

Before I move on to 7:30pm—yes, we’re still just at the 7 p.m. states!—there’s one more state worth a glance: South Carolina. Half the vote was in by 8:50 p.m. ET in 2024. As you may have seen, Darline Graham, who was appointed in July to finish her late brother Sen. Lindsey Graham’s term and had never held elected office, is tied at 48 percent in the latest Times/Siena poll with Democrat Annie Andrews, a pediatrician. I wouldn’t read a national mood into this one, since an appointed senator who has never campaigned is a test of the candidate as much as the year. But a Republican loss in South Carolina would leave the party with one fewer seat to lose everywhere else, and we would know those happy tidings by around 10 p.m. ET.

7:30 p.m. ET: North Carolina

North Carolina is the purple state that never quite tips to the blue column for federal offices. Democrats have won eight of the last nine elections for governor, but a Democrat hasn’t won a Senate race there since 2008, and Trump has carried the state three times.

North Carolina counts quickly, and it has the opposite problem from Georgia. Early and mail votes get posted first, and those lean Democratic. So don’t get too excited when the first numbers drop. They will likely look better for Democrats than the final ones will.

We saw this in 2022, when Cheri Beasley led the Senate race by nearly 200,000 votes a half hour in and still lost. In 2024 the state had about 99 percent counted by 2:30 a.m. ET. So in North Carolina, wait for the Election Day vote, which means a real picture by 9:30 p.m. or so.

U.S. Senate: Roy Cooper (D) vs. Michael Whatley (R)

GOP Sen. Thom Tillis, who talks a big anti-Trump talk but still walks Trump’s worst nominees through confirmation, retired rather than run again. Then Democrats got the candidate they wanted: Roy Cooper, the two-term former governor and former attorney general. He’s a formidable campaigner who has won statewide six times and has never lost a race, and the Democrats’ Senate majority math runs through him.

Cooper is running under the slogan “Make stuff cost less.” Inspiring? No, but apparently effective. His opponent Whatley was chairman of the Republican National Committee when he entered the race with Trump’s backing after Lara Trump (!!) passed on it, and he has run a law-and-order campaign tied closely to the president. The polling has had Cooper ahead all fall, and in October Cook went from giving Cooper a slight edge to expecting him to win.

NC-01: Don Davis (D) vs. Laurie Buckhout (R)

I’m watching one House race in particular in North Carolina: NC-01. Democrat Don Davis and Republican Laurie Buckhout are waging a rematch; two years ago, Davis beat Buckhout, a retired Army colonel, by less than two points in a district Trump had carried by three.

After that, the GOP-controlled legislature redrew the district to run from the Virginia line down to the Outer Banks, leaving Davis’s own house outside the new lines and giving Trump an 11-point edge on paper. Davis, an Air Force veteran who was mayor of his hometown of Snow Hill before a decade in the state Senate, ran anyway. Cook Political now calls it a toss-up; Inside Elections on Friday gave Davis a slight edge.

The county to watch is Nash. It has backed the presidential winner of the White House three straight times: Trump by 84 votes in 2016, Biden by 120 in 2020, and Trump again in 2024. It reports quickly, and it is where Roy Cooper grew up. If Davis is carrying Nash by five points or more, he is likely holding a House seat that was redrawn to remove him, and Cooper is on his way to a win, too. If Buckhout is carrying Nash, the new lines are doing what Republicans intended.

My North Carolina takes

A modest blue wave looks like Cooper winning by three or four and Davis losing a close one in the redrawn NC-01.

A solid blue wave looks like Cooper by six or more and Davis holding the 1st in a squeaker.

A blue tsunami looks like Cooper in double digits and Davis winning comfortably.

7:30 p.m. ET: Ohio

Once upon a time, Ohio was the quintessential swing state. Then it stopped being one. Trump carried it by eight in 2016 and 2020 and by 11 in 2024, and in the same election Ohio voters retired Sherrod Brown, the state’s last Democratic senator. If Brown can come back two years later. and if a Democrat can win the governorship for the first time since 2006, the map of competitive states looks quite different than it did a month ago.

Ohio counts fast and reports a lot of its vote early. Counties report their mail and early votes first, and those lean Democratic. So the first numbers will favor Democrats before the Election Day vote pulls things back. The question is by how far. Ohio also ended its grace period for late-arriving mail ballots last year, so there is little left to count after the night. By 9:30 p.m. ET, Ohio will be close to settled.

U.S. Senate: Sherrod Brown (D) vs. Jon Husted (R)

Two years ago Ohio voters retired Brown after three terms, electing Bernie Moreno by about three and a half points on the same night Trump carried the state by 11. Now Brown is back, running for the two years remaining on JD Vance’s old seat against Husted, the former lieutenant governor Mike DeWine appointed to fill it.

Brown is running the campaign he always runs: on drug prices, insurance companies and utility bills. Husted is running on Ohio’s job numbers. The Fox News poll in August had Brown up 53 to 45, with 51 percent of voters saying Husted is too close to Trump. Cook calls it a toss-up; Inside Elections on Friday gave Brown a slight edge.

The county to watch is Mahoning, which contains Youngstown. It’s the county whose political shift mirrors the state’s: Hillary Clinton carried it by three in 2016, Trump flipped it and won by two in 2020, and he won it by nine in 2024. If Brown is carrying Mahoning, he is carrying the state. If Husted is winning it by five or more, the working-class vote that abandoned the Democrats in 2024 has not returned.

Governor: Amy Acton (D) vs. Vivek Ramaswamy (R)

Amy Acton, the physician who ran Ohio’s health department at the start of the pandemic, has led Vivek Ramaswamy by a few points in nearly every public poll since summer.

The race turned ugly in its final two weeks, when Ramaswamy’s campaign ran an ad, backed by a promised $4 million, in which Acton’s estranged mother calls her “a liar.” But the record is clear: Acton and her brother were removed from their mother’s custody as children after their stepfather was charged with raping Acton, then 12, and the mother stayed married to him until his death in 2004. DeWine, a Republican, asked Ramaswamy to take the ad down. Trump said the ad was “hitting pay dirt” and that Acton’s mother is “fair game.”

Cook rated this race a toss-up in July, and in late October it gave Acton a slight edge. Brown and Acton will likely rise or fall together, and the gap between their margins will tell you how much of the Democratic vote is Brown’s personal following and how much is the environment.

My Ohio takes:

A modest blue wave looks like Brown and Acton both winning by low single digits.

A solid blue wave looks like both winning by five or more, with Mahoning County close to or even back in the Democratic column.

A blue tsunami looks like both in high single digits or better and Mahoning solidly in the blue column.

8 p.m. ET: Texas

Texas is the biggest prize on the board and the one Democrats have chased longest without success. No Democrat has won statewide since 1994, and every cycle brings predictions that this is the year. This cycle also brought a Republican Senate nominee, state Attorney General Ken Paxton, with a history of scandal, and a Democratic challenger raising money at a pace no one has seen. It has also seen a cynical mid-decade redrawing of the congressional map that bet five Democratic seats would fall. Texas tests the ceiling of the blue wave and the wisdom of that map at the same time.

Texas counts fast because most Texans vote early, and the early vote is posted as soon as the polls close. In 2024, more than 60 percent of the statewide vote was in by 9 p.m. ET, when the polls closed in El Paso, and the state passed 90 percent after midnight. One caution: The laggard is Harris County (Houston), the most populous Democratic county in the state and generally the slowest to finish counting.

So Texas splits in two. The House race in South Texas will be clear by around 11 p.m. ET. The Senate race will come down to Houston, and it won’t be settled until after midnight.

U.S. Senate: James Talarico (D) vs. Ken Paxton (R)

Paxton was impeached by his own party in the state House in 2023 and later acquitted by the Senate. He still beat Sen. John Cornyn in the May runoff after Trump endorsed him a week before the vote.

Talarico, a state representative, former teacher and seminarian, raised $64 million in the third quarter alone, a record for a Senate candidate. Republicans have answered with $158 million from Elon Musk, routed through the main Republican Senate super PAC, plus tens of millions in ad buys from Trump’s political group, MAGA Inc.

Talarico has led in nearly every poll since late June, though the margins have narrowed. Cook calls it a toss-up; Decision Desk gives Talarico a 62 percent chance of winning.

The county to watch, in my view, is Tarrant. That’s the Fort Worth area, and it’s one of the largest Republican-run counties in the country and the closest thing Texas has to a bellwether. Biden carried it narrowly in 2020; Trump won it back 52 to 47 in 2024, and the same voters, on the same ballot, gave Democrat Colin Allred a narrow win over Sen. Ted Cruz. It reports early, too, so if Talarico is carrying Tarrant by a lot, the Houston vote will carry him the rest of the way. If Paxton is winning it by five like Trump did, Talarico would need a Harris County margin nobody has ever produced in a midterm.

TX-34: Vicente Gonzalez (D) vs. Eric Flores (R)

There are many House races, especially in the Rio Grande Valley, but I’ve got my eye on TX-34. Conservative Democrat Vicente Gonzalez has won five general elections in the Valley, the last one by two points in a district Trump carried by five. Then the legislature cut part of Hidalgo County out of his district and stretched it up the Gulf Coast toward Corpus Christi, turning it into a seat Trump would have carried by 10.

Republican Eric Flores, a former federal prosecutor with Trump’s endorsement, has run on border security. Gonzalez has tacked to the center, telling the Texas Tribune that, had he been an independent voter in 2024, “I probably would not have voted for Democrats that year.” Cook gives Gonzalez the edge.

The county to watch is Cameron, at the Brownsville end of the Valley, which remains in the district. Trump flipped it in 2024, and the same night Gonzalez carried it by less than half a point. If Gonzalez is carrying Cameron County by five or more, the Valley has come back and the new Texas map failed. If Flores is carrying it, the shift we saw among Hispanic voters in 2024 remains the new normal.

My Texas takes:

A modest blue wave looks like a squeaker either way in the Senate race and in TX-34.

A solid blue wave looks like Talarico and Gonzalez winning more comfortably, with Tarrant and Cameron counties both back in the Democratic column.

A blue tsunami looks like Talarico winning by five (!) and a map drawn to gain Republican five seats netting them one or two at most.

8 p.m. ET: Kansas

Kansas may be deep red at the federal level, but it is purple at home. Trump won it by 16 points two years ago, and Kansas hasn’t had a Democratic U.S. senator since 1939. But the state elects Democratic governors, voted to protect abortion rights in 2022 and has a large bloc of suburban moderates in the Kansas City area who split their tickets. That is why a pastor is within reach of a Senate seat his party hasn’t won since 1932.

Most of Kansas closes at 8 p.m. ET, though polls in the state’s westernmost counties close an hour later, so the networks treat the state as fully closed at 9 p.m. ET, and the first numbers may not post until then. The count itself is fast and simple. I’m watching one race, and really just one county, and both will be clear before 10 p.m. ET.

U.S. Senate: Adam Hamilton (D) vs. Roger Marshall (R)

Democrat Adam Hamilton founded the Church of the Resurrection in 1990 with a few members meeting in a funeral home chapel and built it into the largest United Methodist church in the country. He is running as a centrist on “decency” and affordability, attacking Marshall over Medicaid cuts and the medical practice Marshall co-owned, which sued more than 700 patients over unpaid bills. Marshall calls Hamilton’s ad about it “a complete lie.”

Marshall, a first term senator and obstetrician, has called Hamilton “too woke for Kansas,” and Hamilton’s answer is that if Jesus were standing in front of them, “Roger Marshall would call him ‘woke.’” Trump called Hamilton “a Radical Left LUNATIC Dumocrat.”

The shifting race caught the GOP in Washington flat-footed. Cook moved it to a toss-up in October, national Republicans pledged $14 million to save the seat, and the Times/Siena poll now has Hamilton up five points among likely voters.

The county to watch is Johnson, the Kansas City suburbs, which cast about a quarter of the state’s vote and is home to Hamilton’s church. Biden carried it by eight points in 2020 and Harris by eight in 2024. Marshall’s plan is to run up rural margins and hold his losses in Johnson to something survivable. If Hamilton is winning Johnson by 15 points or more, the Marshall plan fails.

My Kansas takes:

A modest blue wave looks like Marshall still ahead by around five points, with Hamilton carrying Johnson County by only about the eight points Harris did.

A solid blue wave looks like Hamilton within two points of Marshall, whether he wins or loses. Remember, Kansas, by conventional wisdom, is not supposed to go blue, and it shouldn’t even be close, given Trump’s 16-point margin in 2024.

A blue tsunami is Hamilton winning outright, which looks possible if the Times/Siena poll is right. There isn’t a bigger single marker of the night than a Democrat taking a Senate seat in Kansas.

What not to read at 8 p.m. ET

Pennsylvania, Michigan and Maine close at 8 p.m. ET and will probably dominate cable coverage, but none of them will tell you anything reliable before midnight.

Pennsylvania doesn’t let counties start processing mail ballots until the morning of Election Day. In many counties, the Election Day vote, which leans Republican, gets reported first, and the mail-in vote, which leans Democratic, arrives in batches through the night. A Republican lead in Rep. Brian Fitzpatrick’s Bucks County seat at 10 p.m. ET, for example, could simply mean the mail ballots have not all been counted yet.

Michigan now lets clerks in larger communities process mail ballots up to eight days before Election Day, but Detroit’s count has run past 4 a.m. ET before, so the Senate race between Abdul El-Sayed and Mike Rogers and the three Michigan House toss-ups are a Wednesday-morning story, probably not a Tuesday-night one, unless Rogers’s and the GOP’s support in rural counties has collapsed.

In Maine, if neither Sen. Susan Collins nor Troy Jackson clears 50 percent of first choices, the state runs its ranked-choice count, which after June’s primary stretched into the following week. The first-round number will tell you whether Collins remains in range to hold her seat, and not much more.

9 p.m. ET and later

Iowa closes at 9 p.m. ET and counts fast, which makes it the Midwest’s confirmation of whatever Ohio said an hour and a half earlier. Josh Turek, a state representative and four-time Paralympian who won a Trump district in 2022, is running for Joni Ernst’s open seat against Rep. Ashley Hinson of northeast Iowa. Rob Sand, the state auditor and the last Democrat holding statewide office, is running for governor, and Hinson’s open House seat in the 2nd District is a toss-up. Cook calls the Senate race a toss-up, too.

Then comes the slow West. Arizona and Nevada take days, and California, which accepts ballots postmarked by Election Day for a week afterward, takes two weeks or more. Rep. David Valadao’s Central Valley seat will be among the last House races in the country to be decided.

Alaska closes at midnight ET, and there Mary Peltola is trying to unseat Dan Sullivan in a race Cook Political calls a toss-up, but the state won’t run its ranked-choice count until Nov. 18 (just imagine if it’s the potential flip that decides the majority). The Justice Department sued less than two weeks before the election to block certification if Sullivan narrowly loses, citing a second candidate named Daniel Sullivan, and appeals are ongoing after a federal judge dismissed the suit on Sunday. If the Senate majority comes down to Alaska, we’re looking at weeks of waiting.

Blue wave, blue wave, what do you see?

So do I have a prediction? Months ago, I’d have said we’d win the House by 15 seats but the Senate would be tough. Today, I feel good about a 20 to 25 seat House gain, and I’d give us a decent 60 percent chance of flipping the Senate. That would reshape the federal judiciary for years to come, so I’m watching early returns with great anticipation tonight.

We also know that winning these days isn’t the end of the story, given how Trump is expected to challenge the results and unleash as much federal power as he can to upend them. But that’s a matter for another day. For now, our job is clear: Run up the numbers and build our blue wave as high as we can. The harder it crashes down, the harder it will be for Trump and the GOP to deny or undermine it.

I’ll have thoughts on the results over at The Status Kuo on Wednesday morning. Until then, some deep breaths for us all. It’s been a tough two years, but the day of reckoning for MAGA Trumpism is finally here.

Today, we show our power.