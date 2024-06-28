Welcome to our live chat of the first Biden-Trump debate of the 2024 presidential election cycle!
The debate, which is being hosted by CNN and moderated by Jake Tapper and Dana Bash, will run from 9pm to 10:30pm ET. (Livestream of the debate is here.)
It will air live on CNN as well as simulcast on other networks. So please watch along with us and join the fun below. Jay and Todd will sign on and begin in the comments just before the debate begins.
So, a bit of hard truth. Biden isn’t performing the way we want him to. And his points aren’t landing. Tonight, he doesn’t seem like he’s up to the job. I am one of Joe Biden’s biggest fans, but this is not looking good. He looks exhausted and is stumbling. I think there’s going to be a lot of folks after tonight telling him he needs to step aside.
Everyone got their debate bingo cards ready?