LEFT: Bad Bunny. Photo by Arturo Holmes/WireImage. RIGHT: People cheer as President Donald Trump speaks during a rally. Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images.

MAGA may have won the 2024 presidential election. But the NFL’s selection of Bad Bunny to headline the Super Bowl demonstrates that MAGA is losing its most important culture war: who gets to be the face — and sound — of America on its biggest stage.

The Super Bowl is by far the most-watched televised event in the country each year. This year’s game set a record as the largest audience for a single-network telecast in TV history. That’s why last month’s selection of Bad Bunny, whose real name is Benito Antonio Martínez Ocasio, hits so hard.

The Puerto Rican megastar, whose catalog is almost entirely in Spanish, will become the first artist to headline a Super Bowl halftime show almost entirely in a language other than English. For MAGA, a movement obsessed with English as a marker of American identity, this moment cuts deep. But why exactly are they so angered by the choice of Bad Bunny? And what’s really at the heart of the NFL’s decision?

The Wound Goes Much Deeper Than English

The drive to make English the official language of the United States has long been a core culture war issue for Donald Trump and his base. Trump began campaigning on it in 2015. “This is a country where we speak English, not Spanish,” he said at a debate ten years ago. Now in his second term, he signed an executive order declaring English as the official language of the U.S. This was a relatively hollow gesture without an official act of Congress, but he was sending a clear message about where he’s trying to move the culture.

After the NFL’s announcement, MAGA influencers shared their fury online. Danica Patrick, the former professional racing driver turned vocal Trump supporter, posted, “No songs in English should not be allowed at one of America’s highest-rated television events of the year.” Yes, the English there is itself questionable.

Two weeks ago, Turning Point USA, founded by the late right-wing activist Charlie Kirk, announced that it will host its own Super Bowl halftime show as counterprogramming to Bad Bunny. Turning Point USA hailed it as “The All-American Halftime Show.”

And in Washington, D.C., one of President Trump’s biggest supporters, Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA), also weighed in. “It would be a good time to pass my bill to make English the official language of America.” Referencing the larger culture war, Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem said, “They suck and we’ll win and God will bless us.”

Their anger isn’t just about Bad Bunny or the Super Bowl though. It’s about something much larger: losing their ownership over American identity. For MAGA, English serves as a clear identifier of who belongs in the United States and who doesn’t. The idea that America’s most sacred cultural ritual would center a Spanish halftime show undermines their self-declared cultural dominance.

The English-Only Culture War is Centuries Old

The English-only panic isn’t new. Long before Trump, in an essay about population growth in the 1750s, Ben Franklin feared that Germans would “Germanize us instead of our Anglifying them.” Even decades later, when the Constitution needed ratification, a German translation had to be printed in an effort to win over Franklin’s home colony of Pennsylvania because roughly one-third of Pennsylvanians spoke German as their first language.

From its beginning, America has relied on people who do not speak English to build its economy and legitimize its democracy. Yet it appears it’s become a habit for each generation to rediscover new ways of exaggerating fear around diversity when it suits them politically.

MAGA v. NFL

Many in MAGA see the NFL’s selection of Bad Bunny as a targeted political stance against them. After all, last year, Bad Bunny endorsed Kamala Harris for president. And more recently, he has actively opposed the White House’s immigration policies. Bad Bunny even refused to bring his new stadium tour to the U.S. because he fears ICE will target his fans: “[T]here was the issue of—like, fucking ICE could be outside [my concert]. And it’s something that we were talking about and very concerned about,” he said in an interview last month.

Bad Bunny’s core audience is Latino. And according to a report from CBS News, the top five countries of origin identified in ICE arrests this year were all Latin American: Mexico, Guatemala, Honduras, Venezuela, and El Salvador, respectively. ICE’s execution of Trump’s aggressive deportation campaign has drawn widespread protests across the nation.

But MAGA fails to recognize that the NFL’s decision isn’t about politics. It’s about business. From a commercial perspective, Bad Bunny was a natural choice. Last year, despite not even releasing a new album, he was the third most-streamed artist on Spotify. The AP reported that his 31-show residency in Puerto Rico this year injected over $700 million into the local economy. And last year, his North American tour grossed over $200M from fewer than 50 dates.

The data point toward an undeniable reality: Bad Bunny is one of the most popular, commercially viable American artists in the country right now. He and his predominantly Spanish discography have become a core part of American culture. In fact, earlier this month, he hosted and served as the musical guest for the season premiere episode of SNL. During his opening monologue, Bad Bunny addressed the controversy about his halftime set being in Spanish, joking, “You have four months to learn.”

Latinos are increasingly prominent in American culture and are a critical component of the consumer market. The NFL understands this. According to a report from NPR, Latinos are the NFL’s fastest-growing fanbase. Just this month, McKinsey released a detailed report about the Latino community as the future of the U.S. sports economy. This economy is expected to double to $300M by 2035, and Latinos are estimated to drive a third of that growth.

Before the Bad Bunny announcement, the NFL had already made investments targeting this demographic for several years. In 2020, Shakira & Jennifer Lopez headlined the halftime show, with Bad Bunny actually making a small appearance (the vast majority of that show was in English). Another NFL initiative aimed at Latino fans is called “Por La Cultura.” According to the NFL website, it ”showcases Latino players, coaches and staff, while celebrating Latino excellence, the community’s lasting impact on football, and the role it plays in taking the game to new places.”

The same McKinsey report found that when adjusted by income, Latino fans spend 50% more than non-Latinos across categories that include live sporting events, streaming TV packages, print and digital media subscriptions, licensed merchandise, and sports betting. The median household age of American Latinos is also just 31. This means that meaningful investments in this community now will pay returns for decades.

To the NFL, Latinos — and their spending power — represent the future of their sport. They’re not playing politics with this halftime show. They’re making a deliberate investment in a critical audience that their future growth hinges upon. And that audience speaks Spanish.

What the NFL’s Choice Says About America

This explosive growth in the power of Latino sports fans reflects a broader trend in the United States. Latinos were responsible for 71% of U.S. population growth from 2022-23. The U.S. Census Bureau predicts that they could make up 30% of the U.S. population by 2060; they currently make up almost 20%. Their broad economic power is important, too. Despite being about 20% of the U.S. population, Latinos have been responsible for 30.6% of the growth of U.S. real GDP since 2019.

As a country, the U.S. is at risk of a shrinking economy because birth rates remain lower than the replacement rate, according to the Congressional Budget Office. In other words, to remain a global superpower, the U.S. needs immigrants to offset the threat of declining population growth and, therefore, declining GDP. This demographic shift and the sheer economic power within the Latino community have the potential of reshaping what “assimilation” even means. When a group displays that level of economic power in America, its cultural power isn’t far off.

For MAGA, Bad Bunny symbolizes an existential threat to their movement. Since winning the election, their power has mostly been defined by President Trump. But as history shows, political power may be able to write executive orders or even laws. But cultural power is what rewrites them.

In a statement about his performance released by the NFL, Bad Bunny declared, “What I’m feeling goes beyond myself. It’s for those who came before me and ran countless yards so I could come in and score a touchdown… this is for my people, my culture, and our history. Ve y dile a tu abuela, que seremos el HALFTIME SHOW DEL SUPER BOWL” (Go and tell your grandma, we’re going to be the Super Bowl halftime show).