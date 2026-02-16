Puerto Rican singer Bad Bunny performs during Super Bowl LX Patriots vs Seahawks Apple Music Halftime Show. Photo by Patrick T. Fallon / AFP via Getty Images.

When Bad Bunny emerged through towering sugar cane stalks at Super Bowl LX, he didn’t just perform. He made a declaration.

In front of 128.2 million viewers, the Puerto Rican superstar delivered the first Super Bowl halftime show performed primarily in Spanish, transforming America’s most-watched stage into something far more powerful than entertainment.

It became a masterclass in cultural sovereignty.

As a first-generation Mexican-American who grew up navigating two languages and two worlds, I didn’t just see a performance. I saw a shift in power.

Because when you understand language the way I do, not just as vocabulary, but as positioning, identity, and influence, you recognize what was really happening in that moment.

He wasn’t adapting to the stage.

He was redefining it.

And for those of us who have spent our lives code-switching, translating ourselves, ashamed of our accents, or explaining our names, that moment hit differently.

Redefining Who “Belongs” in America

Here’s what most people missed about performing almost entirely in Spanish on the biggest stage in American entertainment:

It wasn’t a limitation. It was a strategy.

In a moment when national conversations about who “belongs” in America are playing out through immigration raids, headlines, and political rhetoric, Bad Bunny didn’t censor himself. He didn’t code-switch. He didn’t translate.

He controlled the frame.

As someone who coaches global leaders on executive presence, I can tell you that power isn’t about speaking perfect English.

It’s about communicating with the confidence and clarity of someone who knows they belong at the table.

It’s about presenting your ideas so they land with authority, without diluting who you are.

And that night, he did something radical.