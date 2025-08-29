Employees and supporters of the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) hold signs and clap and cheer to honor former officials Dan Jernigan, Deb Houry, and Demetre Daskalakis outside its global headquarters on August 28, 2025 in Atlanta, Georgia. Photo by Elijah Nouvelage/Getty Images

Revolt At The CDC After Director Fired

On Wednesday, the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) announced the Trump administration had fired Susan Monarez as head of the Centers for Disease Control (CDC). The firing came just months after Trump had nominated her to the position and less than a month after she was confirmed by the Senate. Monarez is fighting the decision, with her lawyers claiming her firing was due to her refusal “to rubber-stamp unscientific, reckless directives and fire dedicated health experts.”

In response to Monarez’s firing, three top CDC officials resigned in protest, and on Thursday, hundreds of staffers lined up outside the CDC’s Atlanta headquarters to offer support to the outgoing officials.

One of those who resigned, Dr. Demetre Daskalakis, went viral for his resignation letter in which he stated, “I am unable to serve in an environment that treats CDC as a tool to generate policies and materials that do not reflect scientific reality and are designed to hurt rather than to improve the public’s health.” He called out RFK Jr. for injecting his anti-vax bias into vaccine policy, saying he’s never seen “such unskilled manipulation of data to achieve a political end rather than the good of the American people.”