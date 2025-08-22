California Gov. Gavin Newsom signs bills related to redrawing the state’s congressional maps on August 21, 2025. Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images.

California Retaliates Against Texas

After the Texas House approved a redrawn congressional map designed to purge five of its Democratic members from the U.S. House, Governor Gavin Newsom signed the Election Rigging Response Act into law on Thursday. That will allow California voters to approve new temporary Congressional district maps at the ballot box this November. If the measure passes, the new California map, which gives Democrats the chance to gain five House seats, would go into effect for 2026 until the next census in 2030.

During the signing, Newsom declared, “We're responding to what occurred in Texas.” He added, "We're neutralizing what occurred, and we're giving the American people a fair chance, because when all things are equal, we're all playing by the same rules.” The Texas Senate is expected to pass the Texas map and send it to the Governor’s desk later on Friday. Both parties are urging other states to join the redistricting fight.

