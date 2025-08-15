California Governor Gavin Newsom speaks about the “Election Rigging Response Act” at a press conference at the Democracy Center, Japanese American National Museum. (Photo by Mario Tama/Getty Images)

California Prepares Retaliatory Congressional Map

On Thursday, California Gov. Gavin Newsom declared that state lawmakers would press forward on mid-decade redistricting. The move is intended to neutralize the impact of Texas’s plan to squeeze at least five more Republican House seats out of its Congressional House delegation through partisan gerrymandering. Newsom’s announcement transformed Texas’s unilateral threat into the first skirmish in a likely protracted battle for control of the House, with officials picking their voters instead of the other way around.

“Today is liberation day in the state of California,” Newsom said, mocking language often employed by President Trump. He delivered his remarks at a rally in Los Angeles, to which federal authorities sent agents to intimidate and detain suspected undocumented persons—a dark underscore to the California governor’s warnings about creeping MAGA fascism. Newsom formally called for a November 4 special election where voters would be asked to approve the new map. “We can’t stand back and watch this democracy disappear district by district all across the country.”