U.S. President Donald Trump holds up a chart while speaking during a “Make America Wealthy Again” trade announcement event. Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images.

Trump Unveils Broad New Tariffs

After delaying his April 2 “Liberation Day” tariffs for 90 days, Donald Trump unveiled a new sweeping list of tariffs in a late-night executive order, set to go into effect on August 7. According to Reuters, “Trump set rates including a 35% duty on many goods from Canada, 50% for Brazil, 25% for India, 20% for Taiwan and 39% for Switzerland.” Early Friday, the Dow dropped 500 points on the news of the tariffs plus the July jobs report showing only 73,000 jobs were added last month.

This new tariff regime comes a day after an 11-judge panel of the Federal Circuit Court of Appeals questioned the rationale for such sweeping tariff authority. Trump has cited the International Emergency Economic Powers Act (IEEPA) of 1977 to justify his imposition of broad-based tariffs, claiming that they are necessary to close a trade deficit with the U.S. As one judge on the panel noted, "IEEPA doesn't even say tariffs, doesn't even mention them." Additionally, Trump’s imposition of a 50% tariff rate on imports from Brazil, a country with which we have a trade surplus, contradicts the administration’s claim of “an emergency.”

