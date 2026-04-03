U.S. Attorney General Pam Bondi answers questions from the media at the United States Capitol on March 18, 2026. Photo by Matt McClain/Getty Images.

Pam Bondi Sacked

On Thursday, Donald Trump announced on Truth Social that his Attorney General Pam Bondi would “be transitioning to a much needed and important new job in the private sector, to be announced at a date in the near future.” In the statement, Trump called Bondi “a Great American Patriot and a loyal friend” and said she would be replaced in the short term by Deputy AG Todd Blanche, who had formerly served as Trump’s personal lawyer. Bondi had reportedly begged Trump for a graceful exit from her position of AG, but Trump informed her in a heated exchange on Wednesday, that he was going to oust her very soon. According to CNN, Trump had become disillusioned with her performance as AG, “including her handling of the Jeffrey Epstein files and that she had not investigated or prosecuted enough of his political opponents.”

In a statement on X, Bondi said that “leading President Trump’s historic and highly successful efforts to make America safer and more secure has been the honor of a lifetime.” She echoed Trump’s claim about her transition into the private sector, saying she will be “moving to an important private sector role I am thrilled about, and where I will continue fighting for President Trump and this Administration.” But according to sources, Bondi has no job lined up. Trump is reportedly considering former Congressman and current EPA commissioner Lee Zeldin to replace Bondi as the head of the Justice Department.