House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries, D-N.Y. Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images.

Virginia voters pass redistricting measure

On Tuesday, Virginia voters went to the polls and, by a margin of 51.5%-48.5%, passed Democrats’ redistricting referendum. This allows the legislature to redraw Virginia’s congressional maps to net Democrats as many as 4 new seats in Congress, shifting the partisan makeup of the state’s congressional delegation from 6D-5R to 10D-1R. Virginia’s Democratic Governor, Abigail Spanberger, declared, “Virginia voters have spoken, and tonight they approved a temporary measure to push back against a President who claims he is ‘entitled’ to more Republican seats in Congress. Virginians watched other states go along with those demands without voter input — and we refused to let that stand. We responded the right way: at the ballot box.”

The day after the vote, Tazewell County Circuit Court Judge Jack Hurley, a GOP appointee, blocked the certification of the vote, ruling that the referendum and the legislation that triggered it, were illegal and void. Virginia Attorney General Jay Jones vowed to appeal the ruling, saying, “Virginia voters have spoken, and an activist judge should not have veto power over the People’s vote. We look forward to defending the outcome of last night’s election in court.”