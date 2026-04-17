LEFT: Pope Leo XIV. Photo by Simone Risoluti - Vatican Media via Vatican Pool/Getty Images. RIGHT: U.S. President Donald Trump. Photo by Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images.

Trump Goes After The Pope

After Pope Leo XIV ratcheted up his criticism of the war in Iran, Donald Trump took to Truth Social on Sunday to excoriate the Pontiff, saying, “Pope Leo is WEAK on Crime, and terrible for Foreign Policy” and Leo should get his act together as Pope, use Common Sense, stop catering to the Radical Left, and focus on being a Great Pope, not a Politician.” Just 45 minutes later, Trump posted an AI meme of himself as Jesus Christ healing the sick. The posts caused a firestorm among a bipartisan group of elected leaders and Americans, with former representative and erstwhile Trump ally Marjorie Taylor Greene even calling the AI meme indicative of an “antichrist spirit.”.

When asked to explain the meme, Donald Trump said he thought it was a picture of himself as a doctor healing the sick. But when Vice President JD Vance was asked about it, he said Trump was just “posting a joke.” Trump ultimately deleted the post, although his tirade against the Pope remains up. Vance, a Catholic convert himself, suggested the Pope should “stick to matters of morality.”