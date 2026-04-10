US President Donald Trump, alongside CIA Director John Ratcliffe (L), US Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth (2R) and Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff General Dan Caine (R). Photo by Brendan SMIALOWSKI / AFP via Getty Images.

Trump Gets His Iran Off-Ramp

On Easter Sunday, Donald Trump took to Truth Social to declare Tuesday, April 7, “Power Plant Day and Bridge Day,” threatening Iran that it will be “living in Hell” if it doesn’t open the Strait of Hormuz. Then on Tuesday, the day of his self-imposed deadline, Trump posted a more explicit threat, claiming “a whole civilization will die tonight, never to be brought back again.” Right before the deadline passed Tuesday night, Trump announced that the U.S. and Iran had agreed to a two-week ceasefire and that Iran’s “10 point proposal” was “a workable basis on which to negotiate” the end of the war. But as The Guardian noted, Iran’s proposal includes provisions the U.S. has previously rejected. Among the proposal’s requirements:

Lifting of all primary and secondary sanctions on Iran

Continued Iranian control over the strait of Hormuz

U.S. military withdrawal from the Middle East

An end to attacks on Iran and its allies

The release of frozen Iranian assets

A U.N. security council resolution making any deal binding

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt nevertheless declared the ceasefire “a victory for the United States” and claimed Trump “got the Strait of Hormuz reopened.” But on Thursday, Trump posted, “Iran is doing a very poor job, dishonorable some would say, of allowing Oil to go through the Strait of Hormuz. That is not the agreement we have!” As of Friday morning, Axios reported that the Strait of Hormuz “remained shut” as Trump demanded Iran stop charging tolls for tankers to cross through. Trump renewed his threats against Iran on Friday, saying, “We’re loading up the ships with the best weapons ever made…and if we don’t have a deal, we will be using them.” Meanwhile, JD Vance was on his way to Islamabad for peace talks with Iran along with Middle East envoy Steve Witkoff and Trump son-in-law Jared Kushner.