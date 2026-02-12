The Big Picture

The Big Picture

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Tom Leveen: Rewind Reads's avatar
Tom Leveen: Rewind Reads
9hEdited

I've requested the book be purchased by my three libraries in addition to my own copy, I hope it will help.

Reply
Share
Christine Bennett's avatar
Christine Bennett
9h

This article was enlightening and I thank you for it.

Reply
Share
9 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 The Big Picture · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture