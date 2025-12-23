LEFT: Megyn Kelly. Credit: YouTube/Megyn Kelly. CENTER: Vice President JD Vance. Photo by Caylo Seals/Getty Images. RIGHT: US conservative political commentator Ben Shapiro. Photo by Olivier Touron / AFP via Getty Images.

Last month, I wrote about the meltdown in the conservative movement over the blatant antisemitism within its own ranks.

The conservative movement has spent years cultivating the illusion that antisemitism was exclusively a left-wing problem, and it had even begun to believe its own narrative. But that all came crashing down when Tucker Carlson uncritically platformed white supremacist Nick Fuentes in an October 27 interview, a move defended by Kevin Roberts, President of the Heritage Foundation and architect of Project 2025. At the time, it led to massive backlash at Heritage and signaled what some called a “MAGA civil war.”

Now, just weeks later, after the Carlson/Heritage fiasco appeared to have blown over, it bubbled back up in spectacular fashion at the main stage at Turning Point USA’s mega conference, dubbed “AmericaFest.” Podcaster Ben Shapiro used his speech to attack his fellow conservative influencers, from Tucker Carlson and Candace Owens to Megyn Kelly and Nick Fuentes himself. That led others to clap back at Shapiro, turning “AmFest” into a circular firing squad of grievance among the right’s top influencers.

Get out the popcorn.

And as if that weren’t enough, just yesterday, Heritage staffers departed the toxic think tank by the droves for Mike Pence’s new group, Advancing American Freedom (AAF), a move that led Donald Trump, Jr. to declare,

Just one year ago, the right seemed ascendant and unbeatable. What does this fracturing of the MAGA movement so soon into Trump’s second term say about the state of the conservative movement heading into the 2028 election?

A Rift In The Movement

In its coverage of the AmFest conference, Axios portrayed the event as having a split personality. It was as if its reporter was covering two different events.

On one hand, Mike Allen reported that this year’s conference “shows that Kirk’s movement muscle lives on” due to attendees “lining up at 3 a.m. for the climactic program, featuring Vice President JD Vance, Speaker Mike Johnson and Donald Trump Jr.” Allen was also impressed that attendance at the conference increased from 21k last year to 31k this year, a number that was capped only “at the insistence of fire officials.”

But on the other hand, Allen wrote,

MAGA speakers torched each other as pompous, cancerous cowards at this weekend’s 30,000-person Turning Point USA AmericaFest, accelerating the right’s media meltdown over Israel, hate speech and more. The MAGA movement — so lockstep when President Trump was running, and largely unified by TPUSA founder Charlie Kirk before his assassination this fall — is engulfed in an overt power struggle ahead of 2028.

How’s that for “movement muscle”?

It all started with Ben Shapiro, who got up on the stage Thursday—the first night of the event—and went scorched earth on his fellow MAGA influencers, calling them out as “frauds and grifters.”

“The conservative movement is in serious danger,” Shapiro said, arguing the danger is not just on the left, but “from charlatans who claim to speak in the name of principle but actually traffic in conspiracism and dishonesty.”

He took on Carlson directly for his interview with Fuentes, calling his platforming of the white supremacist “an act of moral imbecility” and insisting that Carlson should “own” his apparent sympathy with Fuentes.

“If you host a Hitler-apologist, Nazi-loving, anti-American piece of refuse like Nick Fuentes…and you proceed to glaze him, you ought to own it.”

Shapiro also ripped Candace Owens for her increasingly unhinged conspiracist ramblings, saying she “has been vomiting all sorts of hideous and conspiratorial nonsense into the public square for years,” including what he called “emotive accusations, conspiracy theories, and ‘just asking questions.’”

Shapiro proceeded to call out his “friend” Megyn Kelly’s “cowardice” for refusing to condemn Owens’ conspiracy theories, particularly those related to Kirk’s murder. He also called Steve Bannon “a PR flack for Jeffrey Epstein.”

The responses to Shapiro were more telling than the initial attacks themselves.

From the AmFest stage, Carlson fired back at Shapiro:

“That guy is pompous,” Carlson said, saying he “laughed” while watching clips of Shapiro’s speech backstage. “Calls to deplatform at a Charlie Kirk event? That’s hilarious.” Carlson went on to rail against cancel culture, and promised the crowd that he was not antisemitic. “Antisemitism is not just naughty, it’s immoral,” he said.

As did Bannon, suggesting Shapiro was setting himself up to betray the movement Kirk helped build:

“Ben Shapiro is like a cancer, and that cancer spreads,” Bannon said. “Mark my word, he will make a move on Turning Point, because he’s always been envious of Charlie Kirk.”

Megyn Kelly was met with a rousing response herself when she hit back at Shapiro from the stage.

“I found it kind of funny that Ben thinks he has the power to decide who gets excommunicated from the conservative movement,” Kelly responded in her own appearance onstage the following night. “It reminded me when the girl who was the head of our middle school chorus told me she was going to take all of my friends away from me.”

But the responses off stage after the event were the most pointed and telling of all.

It’s The Antisemitism, Stupid

While Owens was not invited to AmFest, she responded to Shapiro on her podcast, and it was a doozy. If Shapiro’s hope was to bait Owens into an antisemitic self-owning rant that completely proved his point about her, well, then, mission accomplished.

In a bitterly antisemitic tirade, as journalist Yashir Ali notes, Owens “mainline[d] unquestionable Neo-Nazi propaganda, including dangerous Talmudic conspiracies” and claimed that “Jews were responsible for and/or dominated the Atlantic slave trade.”

Shapiro’s speech had seemed surprisingly hard-hitting and almost foolish in its bridge burning. But after he stepped off the AmFest stage, we began to understand why he had elected to speak so freely.

In a post later that same night, none other than Bari Weiss, newly minted head of CBS News and editor in chief of The Free Press Substack, posted an adapted version of Shapiro’s speech with a caption that cheered Shapiro on.

The title of the piece, tellingly:

Only Cowards Tolerate Conspiracy Theorists

Shapiro and Weiss had staked out a zero tolerance policy, not only for white supremacists and antisemites, but also of those who coddle them.

Megyn Kelly then posted a response, accusing Weiss and Shapiro of being the real “cowards.”

She went further in an interview with Vanity Fair:

Kelly tied Shapiro’s broadside to his support for Israel. “Ben is Israel first,” said Kelly. She understands that Shapiro would consider such a charge antisemitic. “And I’m sorry, but his behavior has proven that charge to be correct. Why would you divide the American conservative movement—which was gelling, which was becoming much more cohesive for a moment after Charlie died—over Israel!” “It’s this very loud group of pro-Israel activists that is trying to make this the litmus test about whether you get to call yourself a conservative, and they lack standing to do that,” Kelly said. “Bari in particular has made her career on the anti-cancel culture thing. Meanwhile, she’s never been canceled. And she’s basically supporting Ben’s attempt to cancel me from the conservative movement, of which she’s not a part.”

And in the end, she suggested that Weiss and Shapiro are actually to blame for rising antisemitism on the right.

“They are making antisemites. Tucker is not making antisemites. They are.”

Against this backdrop, on Monday, the day after the final speakers left the AmFest stage, news dropped that more than a dozen Heritage Foundation staff members had resigned and were being hired on by AAF, Mike Pence’s new think tank.

While the timing suggests the exits may have been driven by the AmFest drama, it’s actually just the latest fallout from Kevin Roberts’ November apologia for Tucker Carlson’s platforming of Nick Fuentes.

Per NPR:

The mass departure follows turmoil within Heritage and the larger conservative movement over the role of right-wing influencers who’ve promoted antisemitic and other extremist ideas. Those tensions were on display at Heritage after its president, Kevin Roberts, released a video defending Tucker Carlson for a friendly interview in October with Nick Fuentes, an avowed white nationalist who has previously praised Adolf Hitler. Roberts’ video sparked controversy inside Heritage, prompting him to later apologize for it.

First, a Heritage Foundation task force focused on fighting antisemitism cut ties with Heritage. And now AAF has poached remaining disgruntled staff members.

AAF President Tim Chapman told NPR that after learning of the Heritage staffers’ interest in leaving the organization, AAF raised $13 million toward a $15 million goal in two weeks to help fund their salaries over the next three years.

And according to Chapman, it’s all about the future of the conservative movement.

“I think what’s happening right now is that a movement that has oriented itself around political personalities and specific political leaders is starting to realize that those leaders are not going to be here forever, whether it’s President Trump or other leaders,” Chapman said. “There is an end date on their leadership … And so the question is now popping up, what is it that the movement after that leadership structure, what is it that that movement stands for after that?”

What does this crackup signal for the future of the conservative movement? It appears there are three factions battling it out.

The Fuentes/Owens faction are openly and actively antisemitic

The Shapiro/Weiss faction wants to purge and cancel antisemites from the movement

And the Carlson/Kelly faction are happy to play footsie with antisemites in the name of unity

So which is likely to win out?

JD Vance Makes His Choice

Some attributed the massive movement fracture that was on display this weekend to Kirk’s death, with Erika Kirk decrying “bridges being burned that shouldn’t be burned” without her husband, whom she called the movement’s “peacemaker.” She also tried framing the disagreements as mere differences of opinion.

“You won’t agree with everyone on this stage this weekend,” she said. “And that’s okay. Welcome to America.”

Donald Trump Jr. tried to focus the attendees on “the real enemy.

For his part, JD Vance, who currently stands as the leading GOP presidential choice for 2028, tried to spin the division into a positive, saying,

“I know some of you are discouraged by the infighting over any number of issues. Don’t be discouraged,” Mr. Vance said. “Wouldn’t you rather lead a movement of freethinkers who sometimes disagree than a bunch of drones who take their orders from George Soros?”

But the spin simply masked a deep substantive disagreement within the conservative movement about the future direction of Trump’s so-called “America First” movement. Far from being inspired by the death of Kirk, the movement is now rudderless, especially since Trump broke many of its key tenets, leading even Georgia Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene to cut and run. And with Trump’s falling poll numbers and the open acknowledgement that he will leave office for good in 2029, Ben Shapiro and Bari Weiss are planting their flag. They want a conservative movement that rejects the conspiracism, antisemitism and xenophobia that have been ascendant on the right throughout the Trump era.

And that places them firmly against the neo-Nazi, Christian Nationalists and white supremacists who continue to infect the Republican Party.

But Vance…not so much.

During his speech, Vance declared, in what was seen as a direct rebuke to Shapiro, that

“We have been, and by the grace of God, we always will be a Christian nation.”

He also announced,

“In the United States of America, you don’t have to apologize for being white anymore.”

Far from condemning, or merely tolerating team white supremacy, Vance actually used his speech to court them.

Or, as Noah Rothman writes in The National Review,

“JD Vance Picks A Side”

Per Rothman:

“Vance has made a choice here, and it’s a clarifying one. His allies are telling us straight that this is all about JD Vance — his political ambitions, his position as Donald Trump’s most likely successor, and, by extension, their own prospects when Trump is gone. Those voices claim that if you object to the rehabilitation of outright antisemitism on behalf of actual Nazis…you’re the paranoiac here. “If Vance’s contention is that the figures like Shapiro…are maliciously bifurcating the conservative movement and sowing division, the vice president’s implicit outlook is that interventions like Shapiro’s are the problem. “That is an effort to shackle the interveners and arrest the rehabilitative process. Whatever else that is, it is not a neutral disposition.”

Vance’s choice here is understandable in a way. As Trump’s heir apparent for the 2028 nomination, he needs to keep the MAGA/America First coalition Trump has cultivated intact, a strategy that Vance himself framed as inclusive of extreme opinions during his speech.

President Trump did not build the greatest coalition in politics by running his supporters through endless, self-defeating purity tests. He says, ‘Make America Great Again’ because every American is invited.”

He said the quiet part out loud when describing who is welcome in that coalition:

“If you’re controversial, a little bit boring, or somewhere in between.”

“Controversial” sure is doing a lot of heavy lifting here.

In other words, as Franklin Foer wrote in The Atlantic in a piece titled “J. D. Vance Fails a Simple Moral Test,”

The vice president welcomes anti-Semites into the Republican coalition.

As this question of how welcome antisemites exactly are in the conservative movement becomes a central fault line ahead of 2028, the question remains, is Vance making the right choice, or will the reformers win the day?

At the very least, Vance is surrendering the right’s persistent talking point that the left is the real haven for antisemites. AAF and Shapiro-aligned Republicans hope to purge them from their ranks. But for Vance, as it was with Trump, political victory means rolling out the welcome mat to those trafficking in the ugliest antisemitic tropes and conspiracies.

