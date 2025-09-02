Anti-Trump demonstrator set a "Make America Great Again" hat on fire. Photo by JEWEL SAMAD/AFP via Getty Images.

We’re just over seven months into Trump’s second term, and with each day, it becomes more apparent that the President is unfit, both physically and mentally, for the office. The signs are everywhere, from the bruising on his hands and swelling of his ankles, to recent assurances by JD Vance that he’s ready to be president “if God forbid, a terrible tragedy happens.”

Trump just went a week wholly absent from public view. During this time, as I wrote yesterday, he or someone from his team attempted to pass off as current a week-old photo of Trump golfing with a friend. If this was some kind of misguided effort to assure the public that Trump is fine, it has now only deepened suspicions.

While his public address scheduled for earlier today was likely intended to reassure the nation of his good health (See?! He’s fine!), the distinct possibility that something is very wrong with him lingers.

Should Trump leave office for any reason, his successor, JD Vance, would be even worse, or so the common expressed fear goes. This warning seems sensible given Vance is objectively smarter, more disciplined, and more cunning than Trump. But does it hold up to scrutiny? With recent developments and Trump’s visible physical deterioration, it’s time to analyze and assess the strength of this assertion.

I want to offer a few broad strokes at this time so that we might collectively begin to predict the outline and shape of a (gulp) Vance presidency. Even a cursory review surfaces numerous questions about Vance and whether he would ultimately prove a nightmare worse than Trump today.

How Vance would be as president is a very different question, however, than what will happen generally to the MAGA movement once its current leader is no longer around. To poke at this question, we need to consider an even broader one: What happens to a cult after its leader dies?

JD Vance is no Donald Trump

Under our Constitution, the Vice President becomes President in the event of the latter’s death or incapacitation. That’s straightforward, but this isn’t the actual question that matters.

That’s because Trump doesn’t govern as a normal president, but rather as a would-be monarch. He regularly seizes power for the executive branch that it does not have by law, and he issues executive orders that are, on their face, unconstitutional and unlawful. He does so expecting both immediate obedience from his underlings and immediate challenge from his detractors. This has created the near-constant vortex of political uncertainty and tension in which we’re all caught.

Trump gets away with this in large part because the GOP-controlled Congress does not check his power. Further, the radical majority on the Supreme Court puts its finger on the scale for Trump on key questions of executive authority—at least so long as that serves its agenda.

But Vance may not be able to bully the GOP in Congress and browbeat any recalcitrant members into submission the way Trump has. Vance simply lacks both Trump’s charisma and his ability to summon the MAGA mob to his side. “Because I’m the President now” isn’t going to convince anyone on its own.

Moreover, Trump’s lackeys in the Justice Department, Homeland Security, the Pentagon and Intelligence—all hardcore MAGA extremists willing to fall over themselves to prove their worth and loyalty to Trump—won’t be nearly so obsequious and devoted to Vance. Trump’s absence would likely create a power vacuum and, as I’ll discuss later, a serious question of legitimacy.

Then there are the ideologues now in power thanks to Trump, who might not be so keen on a Vance presidency. For starters, the white nationalists, including Stephen Miller, are suspicious of Vance’s mixed-race marriage. In the past, to prove his anti-immigrant bona fides notwithstanding the race of his spouse, Vance shifted his positions sharply to come into line with the party’s anti-migrant stance and mass deportation efforts. He amplified false claims about Haitians in Springfield, Ohio, eating pets, while promoting “Great Replacement” theories about illegal immigrants being brought in to deliver elections for the Democrats. Despite these tacks to the right, the regime’s racist wing, and in particular its H-1B visa critics, will be hard-pressed to overlook that Vance is married to the daughter of Indian immigrants and has mixed-race children.

The Christian Nationalists, however, are another story. Officials such as Russ Vought at the Office of Management and Budget see a friend and ally in Vance. The Vice President is certainly far more ideologically friendly to their cause than Trump ever was. If anything, Trump has been a useful vehicle to advance their Project 2025 aims, but Vance could be the real deal.

Finally, unlike Trump, Vance will be beholden to the oligarchs who helped secure his position, such as Peter Thiel and Elon Musk. He would need their money and backing to mount a successful bid for the party’s nomination in 2028. But this support comes at a price: Both figures are highly unpopular, and the more Vance is tied to their policies and actions, the lower his approval numbers may descend.

Inheriting a host of problems with unpopular policies

Should Vance suddenly become President, he would preside over an economy teetering on downturn and an electorate very unhappy with the current regime’s policies. In fact, Trump is underwater on every issue, including his handling of the economy and immigration. The only reason the numbers aren’t worse is because of Trump’s personal appeal to this base of voters. Vance would have the unhappy job of managing Trump’s mess without the Trump brand.

A key initial question is whether Vance would continue Trump’s haphazard policy on tariffs. The question of the tariffs’ legality is already heading to the Supreme Court, but should Trump be gone from office before the case reaches the justices, they might be far less willing to bend the laws to preserve the tariffs for Vance. Even if the Court upheld the asserted power of the White House to impose massive taxes without approval from Congress (which it should not do, but who knows with this majority), Vance could earn significant goodwill by lowering tariffs or even restoring the status quo ante. As someone less practiced than Trump in the art of grift and running protection rackets, it’s not likely that Vance could use the tariffs as a means to assert control over corporate America.

It also isn’t clear that Vance would continue to ramp up ICE operations and deportations, particularly as public opposition grows. Assuming that the most draconian policies are driven by the ideologies of Stephen Miller, Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem and Border Czar Tom Homan, a lot will depend on whether Vance seeks to placate them or distance himself from them, or even fire them, once in office. And, as I’ll discuss in the next section, that will in turn depend on who Vance must win over to try and hold the House in 2026 and remain the party’s nominee in 2028.

Vance would also inherit a Justice Department that was shaped to advance Trump’s agenda of political retribution. The result has been a collapse of morale, a shortage of qualified U.S. attorneys, and humiliating losses and even contempt of court inquiries with the federal judiciary. Vance would have far less interest in using the Department of Justice as a way to mete out posthumous retribution for Trump.

Another mess Trump may leave for Vance is the deployment, and threatened future deployment, of the National Guard to blue enclaves. It’s one thing for red state governors to agree to mobilize their own guards to serve Trump’s every whim, and entirely another for them to go out of their way for Vance. Moreover, Trump is already on incredibly shaky legal ground from ordering troops into cities to conduct local law enforcement, as he did in California. Should Vance attempt the same and get smacked down by the courts, he doesn’t yet have the political capital to defy the courts the way Trump might have. Nor is it clear that military commanders who might have obeyed an illegal Trump order would do the same for Vance.

Vance would also inherit an unstable world scene, with an ongoing war in Ukraine and an unfolding genocide in Gaza. Vance would likely continue Trump’s policy of disdain for both the Ukrainian and Palestinian causes. On the other hand, whatever odd hold Putin has on Trump may no longer apply with Vance in charge. And Vance’s pro-Netanyahu position on Gaza could prove politically costly as tens of thousands face death from military attacks and mass starvation.

JD Vance’s top priority: staying in power

While we should never discount the possibility of even greater calamity, there’s a flaw in the assumption that Vance will necessarily be worse than Trump. Unlike his boss, Vance would need to work hard at winning the GOP’s allegiance. This is both so that he can take over the reins with some legitimacy and so that he can remain the nominee in 2028.

There are two basic paths that Vance could pick from. The first is to continue Trump’s fascist takeover by imposing a police state, persecuting political opponents and shutting down elections. While this is a possible route, it is one fraught with risk for Vance. If he fails to achieve this goal, he could face significant, even criminal, consequences. Immunity from prosecution, after all, still doesn’t apply to conduct outside of the president’s official duties. Defiance of, say, direct court orders to withdraw the military from blue cities could result in impeachment and later criminal charges under the Posse Comitatus Act, for example.

But long before we’d arrive at that point, Vance would face a bigger hurdle: his own cowardice and shortcomings. As a politician, Vance is opportunistic and unprincipled; as we’ve seen, he quickly crumbled and became Trump’s lackey rather than stand up for and behind his own beliefs. These include his statement in 2016 that he believed Trump was a fraud and didn’t care about ordinary Americans and a candid text Vance sent to a friend calling Trump “America’s Hitler.”

Vance is an unlikeable person, even to the MAGA base, and an awkward orator. He comes across as entitled, elitist, ungenuine and scolding. Attempting to pull off a Trump-style military takeover with none of the Trump magic at his disposal is a tall order, and it would require a very big roll of the political dice and a spine that Vance has so far not exhibited.

Indeed, why attempt that when Vance can try to remain in office the old-fashioned GOP way: through big money and divisive politics? These also happen to be Vance’s existing strengths, and we should expect him to play to them.

It’s also untrue that Vance could not secure a strong base of support other than MAGA. His natural allies are Christian evangelical leaders and their church-going voters. If mobilized, they could deliver him the nomination in a contested 2028 primary even if the rest of the MAGA base was divided. An alliance with the likes of Speaker Mike Johnson, the Heritage Foundation and the Federalists would be hard for anyone on the right to beat. And Vance could use the rest of any inherited presidency to push out his rivals for the nomination, who are yet to surface.

Vance understands that the biggest threat to his power is the weakening U.S. economy, especially inflation and the blow that the “One Big Beautiful Bill” will deliver to Medicaid and to millions of poorer voters, including rural MAGA voters. Trump, of course, never really cared what happened to his voters after winning re-election. But Vance presumably very much does because, absent a successful authoritarian takeover, he must one day face them. He may be forced to blunt the most damaging aspects of the Trump economic agenda, from tariffs to the loss of Medicaid for millions.

This all assumes, of course, that Vance would act rationally in his own self-interest, should Trump suddenly be out of the picture. To me, this is a safe bet. Vance has always acted in his own best interest. His behavior under Trump has consistently exhibited a kind of cold, calculated logic, even as it drives him to act despicably. If we presume that Vance will continue to put his own long-term interests first and not take any irrational actions that could jeopardize his future, we just might escape descending into complete Trumpian fascism and chaos, especially while Vance seeks to consolidate power within the GOP.

But who will inherit MAGA?

When a cult leader dies, there are three typical possible outcomes:

The cult can survive intact and be passed on to a new leader if the original cult leader laid the groundwork for it;

The cult dissolves because no one can replace the original leader whose charisma inspired fanatic loyalty; or

There is a battle for succession that breaks the cult into several warring factions.

MAGA has always been about Trump himself, and there isn’t a manifesto or even a platform playing out its policies. They are and always have been whatever Dear Leader says they are. This means that the chances that MAGA lives on intact are very low to zero.

On the other hand, if Trump dies, the whole movement could die along with him, like a spell being broken. Perhaps it is the case that no one has the authority Trump has to lead the movement forward.

But that doesn’t mean people won’t try. JD Vance may be the President in name, but someone else—perhaps Don Jr., Ron DeSantis, Jim Jordan or any number of ambitious politicians—could try to make a play for those voters. Vance will need to watch his flank and keep an eye on rivals.

The irony is, if Vance succeeds in fending off competitors for the throne, the MAGA cult likely will die off, replaced by another political movement such as Christian Nationalism or some kind of techno-oligarchy. Those are serious threats, but they lack the crossover appeal that MAGA has had under Trump, with its reality TV and WWE-style entertainment value.

When Trump is gone, Vance may have little choice but to align himself with one or both of the other two wings of the GOP—the Christian right and the tech oligarchs—to try to remain in power. He understands that MAGA is unlikely to warm to him, let alone grow fanatical the way they are about Trump.

With no heir apparent to MAGA Trumpism, Trump’s demise would have a high probability of causing the current GOP factions to split apart and follow different rival leaders. And that could spell the beginning of the end for the GOP as a party.