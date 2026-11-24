LEFT: U.S. Sen. Elissa Slotkin. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images. CENTER: Governor of California Gavin Newsom. Photo by Agit Erdi Ulukaya/Anadolu via Getty Images. RIGHT: Maryland Gov. Wes Moore. Photo by Jamie Sabau/Getty Images.

Over the past two weeks, the issue of AI has been front and center in the news. On November 12, Jensen Huang resigned as CEO of AI chip giant Nvidia once his affair with a woman U.S. officials had identified as a Chinese spy came to light. Since then, reporting has confirmed that the Trump administration worked to transfer hundreds of thousands of the second most powerful chips in the world to parties that supplied the Chinese military, even demanding a cut. And now just this week, Nvidia’s board reinstated Huang after pressure from the President, leading to a windfall for Nvidia’s investors, including Trump himself.

Even before the election, it was clear that AI would be a threshold issue in the 2028 presidential race. Now, in the wake of the Nvidia scandal, the stakes couldn’t be higher, as it has become evident just how many sectors AI touches, from the economy to national security.

Back in September, I published Part One of my exploration of where 2028 Democratic hopefuls stood on certain threshold issues likely to be front and center in the 2028 presidential primary. For Part Two of that dive, I’m looking at candidates’ positions on the regulation of AI development and the proliferation of AI data centers.

These issues ended up being more salient in the midterms than most expected even just two and a half months ago. Now, it’s even clearer just how important they will be heading into the 2028 presidential cycle.

Regulation of AI Technology Advancement

Many lawmakers have been raising the alarm about the need to put in place guardrails to regulate AI tech advancement. But it was only this past September when the stakes of continued unregulated growth in AI systems—both existential and political—became frighteningly real. And many politicians had to play catch-up, chief among them, several of the Democrats who are considered likely 2028 contenders.

On September 8, 2026, Jacob Coxon, who spent years in model pre-training at OpenAI before joining Anthropic in May, announced his resignation from Anthropic on X and issued a dire warning about AI development.

His top-line warning:

“Neither company is acting responsibly. They are racing straight to self-improving superintelligence and gambling with our lives.”

Further, Coxon warned,

“The people building AI earnestly believe that it could kill us all by the end of the decade.”

Within 24 hours, at least 22 elected leaders (mostly Democrats) had responded directly to Coxon’s tweet with “calls for legislation to regulate AI.”

Among the Democrats to weigh in were several 2028 would-be contenders, including Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker, Sens. Mark Kelly (D-AZ), Chris Murphy (D-CT), Chris Van Hollen (D-MD) and Rep. Ro Khanna (D-CA).

Pritzker even issued a statement laying out his own agenda to rein in AI advancement, saying:

“It’s time to sound the alarm — louder — on reining in Artificial Intelligence,” said Governor JB Pritzker. “It’s becoming more clear the threat AI poses to humanity, so I’m calling for immediate action from the industry and Washington. When AI researchers are whistleblowing, we need to listen.”

Similarly, Murphy called for more aggressive governmental regulation, saying,

The problem [Coxon] articulates—AI companies in a blind race to build a death machine first—can easily be solved. Through a regulatory system that allows the research to continue, but in a way that doesn’t destroy us.

Khanna, who actually represents Silicon Valley in Congress, perhaps went furthest, calling for (among other things):

✅ Establish a federal agency like we have for nuclear power and airplanes ✅ Criminal penalties for the release of models without certification ✅ Oversight hearings with researchers like Jacob to understand dangers, and whistleblower protections for all AI engineers/researchers

Not to be outdone, Gov. Gavin Newsom issued a press release the day after Coxon’s resignation, announcing what he called “first-in-the-nation AI safeguards,” including the signing of two bills “strengthening California’s nation-leading framework for safe, transparent, and accountable AI.”

Former Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg is one of the few 2028 hopefuls not currently in elected office and, as such, doesn’t have the same platform from which to announce policy proposals. So, on the Sunday after Coxon’s resignation, Buttigieg laid out his AI regulation position on NBC’s “Meet The Press”, a clear signal of the importance Buttigieg believes the issue will have in the 2028 campaign.

During that appearance, Buttigieg declared that he “of course” believes that AI “poses a threat to humanity” and called for federal regulatory action akin to that governing nuclear energy or the aviation industry to address the threat in the face of Donald Trump’s inaction.

According to Politico, Buttigieg also called for “a kill switch” to stop a rogue AI.

“There need to be safeguards. There need to be rules. There need to be limits. There needs to be a kill switch on rogue AI. You can set up frameworks that can be adjusted and changed every 30 days. … But the idea that you’re just going to sit around and repeatedly say, ‘no rush.’ What have they been doing this entire time?”

The day before Buttigieg’s appearance, Anthropic CEO Dario Amodei warned in an essay that the industry needed to slow the pace of development. The day after, on Monday September 14, Donald Trump referred to fears of AI development as “a hoax” on a call with Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang, insisting that, according to The Washington Post, “the robots will not be taking over.”

This building tension between the dire warnings from Democratic leaders and some AI industry executives on one side and Trump’s support for unfettered innovation on the other persisted.

On September 18, according to Politico, Newsom followed Buttigieg’s lead, issuing an executive order

to speed up two AI laws he recently signed and explore proposals like requiring that AI companies develop a “kill switch” for their most advanced models.

Newsom has long sought to balance AI regulation with technological innovation. As California’s governor and a likely presidential contender, he also has reason to consider Silicon Valley’s political and financial influence. But as the stakes have risen, Newsom has adopted a much more aggressive posture, positioning himself as a proactive leader on the issue and urging “Trump and Congress to adopt California’s AI framework or use the state’s existing regulations as a floor for federal rules.”

Also in mid-September, Sen. Mark Kelly introduced his “AI for America, a Roadmap for Lasting Leadership that Benefits All Americans”, which would address the potential job losses Americans could face due to AI innovations.

According to Axios,

Kelly’s boldest proposal calls for the establishment of a trust fund that could be used to, among other things, provide training to workers whose jobs are threatened by AI and invest further in infrastructure.

It was also during this time that Maryland Governor Wes Moore laid out his own “AI Framework to Protect Marylanders,” framing his proposal around three central tenets:

Protecting our people Centering our workers Keeping our kids safe

Then on Sept. 23, OpenAI CEO Sam Altman warned the U.N. Security Council ”about the risks of rapid AI advancement and called for global cooperation to mitigate them.” This warning came the same day that Sen. Bernie Sanders and Rep. Greg Casar introduced their bill, the Ban Artificial Superintelligence Act.

According to Sanders’ press release, the bill, considered the most aggressive AI regulatory legislation currently making its way through Congress, would:

Ban the development of artificial superintelligence, defined as “AI that exceeds human cognitive performance and capabilities across most domains, or has sufficient capabilities to destroy or disempower humanity”

Pause the development of advanced artificial intelligence until “federal AI regulatory body is up and running and has established clear rules and model review processes to ensure safe and secure development and deployment of AI.”

Establish “a new cabinet-level federal Department of Artificial Intelligence to safeguard the public from the dangers of artificial intelligence.”

While few believe Sanders will be among the 2028 presidential hopefuls, two of Sanders’ most stalwart House allies, Reps. Khanna and Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, are among the House co-sponsors of this legislation.

AOC made her own thoughts about the dangers of AI advancement known to her email list, urging “safety concerns must be taken seriously,” and reiterating her insistence that there be

“Strict safety standards on how AI is built and deployed, public oversight over this technology, and using existing laws to hold these companies accountable when they cause harm.”

Notably, she expanded the conversation by issuing a broader warning about the technology:

“Silicon Valley billionaires want us to believe that AI robots will destroy humanity. But the biggest threat to humanity are the tech oligarchs themselves.”

Less than a week after Sanders and Casar introduced their bill, Trump issued an executive order “Inaugurating the Era of Superintelligence.”

Yes, Trump’s decisive action on the issue was not to regulate it or put guardrails in place to protect the American people. It was to rename it.

AI Data Center Development

It is no secret why Donald Trump has been resistant to aggressive regulation of an industry that he and his family profit from, and whose expansive growth is disproportionately propping up the stock market. That resistance has not been limited to AI regulation, but has extended to the proliferation of data centers, which Trump sees as a positive and necessary piece of the AI infrastructure puzzle, fueling such massive growth.

By September, data centers had emerged as a major issue in the 2026 midterms. As public opposition grew, many potential 2028 contenders began shifting their positions to align with public opinion.

This graphic by HeatMap shows just how quickly public opinion shifted against data centers, with opposition to “a data center being built near where you live” rising to 75% by August.

According to Climate Power, in August, “neither party had a clear advantage on data centers.” But by Election Day,

battleground voters gave Democrats a 21-point advantage on the issue, according to a new exit poll from Hart Research. The poll also found that battleground voters believed Trump and Republicans put data centers ahead of the American people by a margin of 36 points, 56% to 20%.

Sanders and Ocasio-Cortez were early to the issue. Back in March, they introduced the AI Data Center Moratorium Act, which would institute a federal moratorium on AI data centers “until strong national safeguards are in place.” As AOC said at the time,

“Congress has a moral obligation to stand with the American people and stop the expansion of these data centers until we have a framework to adequately address the existential harm AI poses to our society. We must choose humanity over profit.”

Since then, most legislative action on the issue has been at the state level, with lawmakers in Maine and New York passing statewide bans on large data centers in April and July, respectively. Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro, who was both on the 2026 ballot and is a potential 2028 presidential candidate, issued his own order on Aug.18,

directing Commonwealth agencies to require all data center proposals applying for permits with the Commonwealth to comply with the Governor’s Responsible Infrastructure Development (GRID) Requirements, blocking speculative, irresponsible data center projects from moving forward, giving local communities more power over data center development, and protecting Pennsylvania residents.

Other Democratic governors considering a 2028 run also acted. Gov. Andy Beshear of Kentucky issued an order that similarly stopped short of a moratorium and instead imposed standards on developers designed to mitigate harm to local residents and businesses, including energy rate hikes and any activity that would “harm air quality, water resources, wetlands, or other natural resources.”

Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker, once a staunch supporter of data centers, “moved to suspend data center tax incentives after lawmakers in his state failed to do so,” according to Politico. His statement at the time illustrated the difficult balance governors must strike on the issue.

“Illinois has an opportunity to continue leading in technological innovation and economic growth, but we also have a responsibility to protect working families and local communities as the data center industry rapidly expands.”

Newsom initially resisted such limitations. According to Politico, as of June, Newsom

shot down legislation to require the facilities to disclose water use, and rather than join calls from progressives to block their construction, he has touted the state’s potential to support “critically important digital infrastructure.”

But that resistance was unsustainable. In early September, California lawmakers sent two bills to Newsom’s desk that would “make data center developers disclose how much water they really use.” Newsom had vetoed similar legislation last year, saying he was “reluctant to impose rigid reporting requirements, without understanding the full impact on businesses and the consumers of their technology.”

By late September, as Politico reported,

Newsom on Monday signed seven bills that grant state and local officials more power to control data centers’ energy, water and land use — including a water consumption reporting bill similar to the one he rejected last year. Newsom’s past stance didn’t stop him or his team from trumpeting the policies as nation-leading. “I just signed the most comprehensive data center protections in America,” Newsom said in an X post Monday. “We’re making sure these companies pay the costs they create instead of sticking working families with the bill.”

Even Khanna, who represents Silicon Valley in Congress, took a populist tack on regulating data centers, introducing a Data Center Bill of Rights that would “give Americans and local communities greater control over the construction and operation of AI data centers.” This would include requirements to:

ban data centers in residential areas

demand no increase in electricity rates or fees for households or small businesses

require data center operators to disclose projected water consumption to local water providers

require data center owners, operators, and developers to pay their fair share of State and local taxes

The wisdom of these pivots was borne out by the data on Election Day. According to the midterm exit polls, 56% of voters called data centers either “crucial” or a “major factor” in their vote. Of those who called it “crucial,” 69% supported Democrats in the midterm elections.

As Stateline reported on November 4,

In local elections across the country, Americans voted overwhelmingly to restrict the buildout of data centers in their communities. As of Friday, 44 ballot measures to restrict data centers were passed by voters and two held significant leads in ongoing vote counts, according to the tracking website Data Centers on the Ballot. The measures included outright prohibitions, temporary moratoriums, limitations on energy use, mandating voter approval before construction and advisory measures urging local officials to restrict data centers.

Trump, by contrast, has not budged on the issue, giving Democrats a huge opening to leverage their advantage over Republicans on the issue in the 2028 presidential campaign.

Interestingly, one potential Democratic 2028 hopeful has so far resisted this shift in public sentiment. Sen. Elissa Slotkin (D-MI), who recently indicated she “is giving serious thought to” a 2028 run, is the only potential Democratic presidential candidate who voted for the Bipartisan American Affordability and Jobs Act (BAAJA), a sweeping permitting reform bill currently being pushed through the lame duck session of Congress.

When the bill passed the U.S. Senate last week by a 62-33 vote, Slotkin was among just 15 Democratic senators to support it.

According to Newsweek, supporters of BAAJA say the bill would “require data centers to cover more of the electricity and grid-upgrade costs needed to serve them.” But opponents are raising alarm bells.

According to the Center for Western Priorities:

Backers of BAAJA are making clear the AI industry would benefit from the bill. In separate remarks this week, Senator Alan Armstrong of Oklahoma and House Energy and Commerce Chair Brett Guthrie of Kentucky pitched the permitting bill as essential to continuing the AI data center boom. Armstrong, the former CEO of pipeline giant Williams Companies and a key BAAJA negotiator and supporter, told the Senate on Tuesday that “nowhere is that connection between infrastructure and affordability more important than when it comes to the tremendous growth that we’re seeing from data centers.” If the bill fails, he warned, “our data center and artificial intelligence leadership will follow them right out the door.”

In her statement explaining her vote, Slotkin emphasized affordability, insisting that the bill

puts in place the first federal guardrails on data centers to prevent them from passing on electrical costs to Michigan ratepayers, providing an estimated tens of billions of dollars in new revenue that can be used to lower energy bills for Michigan residents.

Slotkin’s silence on social media about her support for the bill may be a tell that she understands it could be a liability on a Democratic debate stage next year. Instead, Slotkin is leaning into more favorable terrain, criticizing Trump’s handling of the Jensen Huang/Nvidia scandal as a matter of national security.

On AI issues broadly, however, momentum is shifting in a more populist direction, particularly among Democrats hoping to succeed Trump, the man who has positioned himself as the foremost defender of unfettered AI development and data center construction.

Former Chicago Mayor Rahm Emanuel, widely considered among the more “moderate” potential 2028 contenders, recently laid out a four-point plan on AI regulation that attempts to balance what he calls the “double-edged sword” of AI innovation:

“We need to protect against the downside and maximize the upside.”

But even Emanuel’s balanced approach includes his call for “a kill switch” as well as a national emergency board, a governing board to pre-test AI products and a “token tax” to make AI companies fund Americans’ “continual lifetime education.”

Let The 2028 Campaign Begin

The clearest sign that AI will be front and center on the 2028 debate stage comes from Governor Newsom, who weighed in again just last week, announcing what Politico calls “a sweeping proposal” that would “give California broad powers to regulate the AI industry and impose strict safety measures.”

With this new proposal, which follows up on the inquiry he launched with his September executive order, Newsom is throwing down the gauntlet to the entire Democratic 2028 field. He is positioning himself almost as a proxy president, offering proposals he hopes will be adopted at the federal level in the absence of any leadership from the actual occupant of the White House.

As Newsom put it during his announcement speech,

“This is not a Truth Social or a tweet,” Newsom said, casting the action as necessary “in the absence of any federal leadership.”

Newsom is also using the announcement as something akin to a proxy presidential campaign launch.

If Newsom’s report represents a final effort to shape AI policy in California before leaving office in January, it also served as the latest signal of his likely presidential run. He released the proposal in downtown Washington — not Sacramento or San Francisco — in front of a swarm of national political and tech reporters.

AI helped shape the 2026 midterms and has dominated much of the post-election news. Now, as the 2028 presidential field is about to take shape, Democratic contenders will face growing pressure to further expand on their positions, particularly as they seek to maintain the partisan advantage they currently hold going into the 2028 cycle.

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