LEFT: Rep. Mikie Sherrill (D-NJ). Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images. CENTER: New York mayoral candidate Zohran Mamdani. Photo by BG048/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images. RIGHT: U.S. Rep. Abigail Spanberger (D-VA). Photo by Samuel Corum/Getty Images.

In November 2021, one year after Joe Biden’s victory over Donald Trump, Democrats held the presidency and majorities in both chambers of Congress.

In the off-year Virginia Governor’s race that year, Republican Glenn Youngkin surged late in the race to defeat Democratic former Governor Terry McAuliffe by less than 2 points.

In the New Jersey Governor’s race that same night, Democratic Governor Phil Murphy had his polling lead cut by more than half, eking out a win by just 2.8%.

And in New York City, Democratic voters had narrowly chosen the “moderate” former NYPD captain Eric Adams to be their party’s standard bearer in the Mayor’s race. Adams cruised to victory on Election Day.

NPR declared that night’s election results to be a “bad omen for Democrats” ahead of the 2022 midterms, sending “shockwaves through [the] Democratic political establishment” and showing “how much energy Republicans had on their side.”

To be fair, Biden and Democrats were reeling from a chaotic withdrawal from Afghanistan, the emergence of the delta Covid variant, and a surge in consumer prices. Democrats were already going to face headwinds in 2022 as they sought to defend their first trifecta of power in Washington since 2009. (And we all know how 2010 turned out.) And sure enough, in the 2022 midterms, the GOP netted 13 seats in the House to retake the majority (though Democrats held off a red wave and ultimately retained control of the Senate.)

Cut to four years later. Today, as we approach this year’s off-year elections on November 4th, we’re in a Bizarro version of 2021. Donald Trump is president and Republicans hold majorities in both chambers of congress—a Republican trifecta. Trump and his party have suffered a string of scandals, unforced errors, and economic alarm bells including rising prices due to Trump’s trade war.

Two months out from Election Day 2025, what is the lay of the land? Who are the candidates, how are they polling, and what are the headlines likely to be once results come in that night? And what can we glean, if anything, about what’s to come in next year’s midterms?

Virginia Governor: Abigail Spanberger vs. Winsome Earle-Sears

Democratic Congresswoman Abigail Spanberger (VA-07)—a former CIA intelligence officer specializing in terrorism and nuclear proliferation—is the Democratic nominee for Virginia Governor this year.

In a time when many try to portray the Democratic Party as far to the left and “soft on crime,” Spanberger has used her background in law enforcement, as well as growing up the daughter of a federal law enforcement officer, to blunt criticisms from the right. She even won the endorsement of the Virginia Police Benevolent Association, as well as praise from perennial curmudgeon James Carville, who declared recently that Spanberger is “delivering a masterclass in what credible leadership on stopping crime looks like.”

Spanberger is running against Lt. Gov. Winsome Earle-Sears, a far-right former Marine whose campaign has been marked by missteps and lackluster fundraising.

Back in July, with a poll showing Spanberger ahead by 12 points, Politico reported:

Between June 6 and June 30, Spanberger raised $4.2 million and had more than $15 million on hand, whereas Earle-Sears raised only $2.3 million in the same period. Her campaign has $4.5 million cash on hand as of July 15.

But in recent weeks, it appears Earle-Sears may have righted the ship, closing the gap in two recent polls showing her within single digits of Spanberger. And perhaps to no one’s surprise, Earle-Sears has taken a page out of Trump’s 2024 playbook to do it.

According to Virginia 7News, after Trump’s Education Department accused five Northern Virginia schools of violating Title IX with their transgender bathroom policies,

Last week, Earle-Sears spoke at an Arlington School Board meeting — blasting the district’s policy that allows [transgender girls] to use girls’ bathrooms and locker rooms, which the U.S. Department of Education said violates Title IX. Before that, Earle-Sears rallied voters who opposed Loudoun County Public Schools’ similar bathroom and locker room policies.

She has also released an ad that parrots almost exactly an infamous Trump ad from last year’s campaign, saying “Abigail Spanberger is for they/them, not for us.”

But not everyone is seeing movement toward Earle-Sears in the race. A brand new poll from SoCal Strategies, funded by the right-wing Virginia Project, has Spanberger up 12.

And as CNN’s Harry Enten observed this week, what he’s seeing in both the New Jersey and Virginia Governor races should serve as a major warning for Republicans:

“Right now the polling leads in both those states are larger for the Democrats, who are in better position than they were back in 2021. That’s why in both cases the Democrats are heavily favored. And as I said earlier on, to me this is a flashing red siren warning sign for Republicans.”

The betting markets agree. They have the odds of a Spanberger victory at 94% and a Mikie Sherrill victory in New Jersey at 89%.

New Jersey Governor: Mikie Sherrill vs. Jack Ciattarelli

Much like in Virginia, the Democratic candidate for Governor in New Jersey this year is a mainstream liberal member of the 2018 blue wave class of Democrats, Rep. Mikie Sherrill (NJ-11.) Like Spanberger in Virginia, Sherrill brings career experience to her candidacy—namely as a former naval officer and former federal prosecutor—that is difficult for Republicans to impugn.

As her new ad makes clear, she is a former Navy helicopter pilot, federal prosecutor, and mother of four.

Sherrill is running against 2021’s also-ran, Jack Ciattarelli, a Republican businessman and former member of New Jersey’s general assembly. And so far, polls show that while Sherrill is consistently ahead, it’s by mid to high single digits, much like 4 years ago.

According to Politico’s New Jersey Playbook, Sherrill may be held down by the relative unpopularity of Governor Phil Murphy and by the Democratic brand broadly, but it is still New Jersey, where Trump is extremely unpopular.

That’s why Sherrill makes a point of tying her opponent to Trump any chance she gets.

She is also taking the lessons learned from 2024—as well as the NYC Mayor’s primary earlier this summer—and focusing on affordability for New Jersey’s families.

And she’s making sure everyone knows what she is doing back at her day job.

Adding to her growing momentum, Sherrill received the endorsement of Newark Mayor Ras Baraka this week, who finished just behind Sherrill in the Democratic primary for Governor earlier this year.

While Baraka’s endorsement may be seen as a formality, it signals a step forward in shoring up the left. As Baraka made clear, while they may have differences on policy,

“I’d rather argue with the congresswoman about CCRBs than debate about whether the National Guard should be on our streets,” he said. “I would rather have a discourse about very specific issues that I think are important to me, than them thinking that the police should have the ability to do whatever they want, whenever they want, to whomever they want.”

Sherrill understands that Democratic division and apathy are the only way Ciattarelli wins on November 4.

“I know that the only way we lose this race in New Jersey is if Democrats don’t vote in New Jersey,” Sherrill said. “If we get divided, if we are not together, if we don’t stand up for the things we believe in, the communities we want to serve, that’s the only way we lose.”

Sherrill’s advantage and momentum in the race were underscored by a new poll that came out showing her up 8 points over Ciattarelli.

New York City Mayor: Zohran Mamdani vs. Andrew Cuomo vs Eric Adams

New York Assemblyman Zohran Mamdani shocked the political world with his commanding victory over Andrew Cuomo in New York City’s June mayoral primary. Since then, conservative and moderate politicians have been fear-mongering about a “socialist” and “communist” mayor driving the wealthy out of New York.

But so far, the pearl-clutching has had little impact. A recent poll found Mamdani with 36.9% of the vote, up almost 2 points since July and well above Cuomo, who came in at 24.6%, down 4 points since July, and far above Eric Adams at 11%, also down since July.

In fact, the only polls that show Mamdani losing to Cuomo are those that pit Cuomo and Mamdani against one another in a one-on-one race, as a recent Tulchin poll did, which was funded by a group allied with the former Governor.

But while Cuomo and the right would like us to think this signals that Cuomo is in a strong position against Mamdani, the very same poll actually found Mamdani trouncing Cuomo in a full candidate field, 42% to 26%.

With two months left to go, Mamdani’s foes appear convinced—rightfully—that the only way to prevent his victory is to winnow the field. For example, take this week’s departure of Independent candidate Jim Walden, who dropped his long-shot bid to be Mayor, saying:

“For those still trailing in the polls by month’s end, I implore each to consider how history will judge them if they allow vanity or stubborn ambition to usher in Mr. Mamdani.”

Walden is not the only one with this goal in mind. Politico reported on Wednesday that the Trump administration has offered Eric Adams a prestigious job at the Department of Housing and Urban Development if he were to drop his reelection bid. And according to The New York Times, the White House wants to tempt Republican candidate Curtis Sliwa out of the race with a cushy job as well.

The goal, the people said, would be to give former Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo a better chance of defeating Mr. Mamdani, the Democratic nominee, in November’s general election.

And while Adams and Sliwa have both denied having any discussions about or interest in a White House job, the message being sent by the White House was clear. And Mamdani pounced, posting:

Mamdani went on TV to explicitly link Cuomo to Trump, who remains deeply unpopular in New York.

This is not the first time Trump has sought to elevate Cuomo to take down Mamdani. Last month, Trump and Cuomo reportedly spoke by phone, news that Mamdani pounced on aggressively then too, and which betting site Covers.com credits with a 10-point rise in the betting odds of a Mamdani victory.

Mamdani's odds of winning the upcoming New York mayoral election increased by 10 percentage points from 72 percent in July to 82 percent on Thursday, according to Covers.com. Over the same period, the odds of Cuomo remained flat at 9 percent while incumbent Mayor Eric Adams saw his odds tumble from 21 percent to 6 percent.

Keep it up, Trump!

What Can This Year’s Elections Tell Us About 2026?

Looking ahead to November 4, 2025, while polling and betting markets may indeed foretell victories for Democrats, expert poll analyst Rachel Bitecofer is predicting nothing less than a “blue tsunami” this year.

Why? The fundamentals.

As Bitcofer wrote in her The Cycle Substack:

Because fundamentals matter. Because in-party/out-party dynamics—specifically whether your party holds the White House—are a heavy anchor pulling against your performance in off-year races. Virginia, above all, is fertile ground for the midterm effect. Once a new party moves into the White House, Virginia tends to rebuff it, amplifying that national trending through local elections.

She went on:

The point is: in-party/out-party fundamentals are extraordinarily predictive. That understanding—tied with rising political polarization and hyper-partisanship—made me known as a political scientist who could see what’s coming better than the conventional wisdom. Fast-forward to November 2025. In both Virginia and New Jersey, the fundamentals are wildly in Democrats’ favor. The question is no longer if Democrats will win, but how much.

And the beauty is, these fundamentals will be in place next November as well. As CNN’s Enten noted this week, if we see Spanberger and Sherrill victories in two months, it’s hard to imagine Republicans holding onto their House majority in 2026.

“Nationally, these races do in fact have predictive power, if in fact the same party wins in both of those states. Currently, Democrats are favored to win in both, and history suggests therefore 6 out of 7 times, they are predicted to win the House of Representatives the following year.”

But that’s only part of the story. As Enten noted, when looking ahead to 2026, it’s important also to look at how Democrats are doing in special elections this year.

“When people are voting, Democrats seem to be doing well…Democrats on average are doing 15 points better than Kamala Harris did in 2024 in those same districts. What we’re seeing is signal after signal after signal. When people are voting, Democrats are doing well. They are outperforming the baseline, doing better than Kamala Harris did in 2024 in the special elections, and doing better than the Democrats did in 2021 in both Virginia and New Jersey.”

Enten concluded:

“I will note, this number looks a heck of a lot like the number we saw in 2017 leading into the 2018 midterms when the Democrats were able to take back the House of Representatives. It’s a flashing red siren for Republicans.”

In 2018, Democrats rode an anti-Trump blue wave to pick up 40 seats in the House to retake their majority. That may explain why, when polling analyst G Elliott Morris looks at the trend lines on the generic ballot question in recent polling, he concludes that the House majority is Democrats’ to lose, no matter what redistricting shenanigans Republicans may try.