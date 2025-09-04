The Big Picture

The Big Picture

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Lance Khrome's avatar
Lance Khrome
26m

Spanberger...yeah, OK, gets the full "centrist"endorsement, and her opponent is a far-right loonie in the mold of NC's Mark Robinson...BUT, Spanberger should have a bigger lead, all things considered.

If she does win, look for Dem elites and DNC types to double down on running more loser "centrists" against young, up-and-coming, locally popular progressive candidates in many Congressional races in 2026, who will get the Zohran Mamdani treatment: "Eek, a radical — can't win with 'progressive' message — stand with Israel! — yadda-yadda!".

Bank it.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Jerry Tinianow's avatar
Jerry Tinianow
1h

All of this assumes normal elections. That can't be assumed. If the GOP were confident in their program and their prospects, they would not be doing everything in their power to gerrymander and suppress voting. To address this, we can volunteer right away with groups like VoteRiders.org to help people register and get the IDs they will need to vote. Don't wait until 2026 to start working on this. Start now!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
4 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 The Big Picture
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture